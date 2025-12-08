Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/8/2025)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 4-6. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 14, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Cam Pettijohn of Prestonwood Christian for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Pettijohn dominated with 11 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and three sacks in a 44-0 shutout of Legacy Christian Academy.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Luca Antoun, jr., Lake Travis
Antoun intercepted two passes as Lake Travis took down San Antonio Johnson, 27-19.
2. Brody Bomar, jr., Argyle
Bomar notched 13 solo tackles (two for loss) as Argyle fell to Melissa, 20-19.
3. Marcus Brouse, sr., Southlake Carroll
Brouse tallied five total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 51-19 victory over Guyer.
4. Noriel Dominguez, sr., Randle
Dominguez, a TCU signee, recorded five total tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 45-35 win over Iowa Colony.
5. Jace Harris, so., Carthage
Harris picked off a pair of passes in a 63-28 rout of Athens.
6. Gavin Hays, sr., Llano
Hays had 12 total tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery as Llano stormed back to defeat Edna, 38-35.
7. Colt Matlock, sr., Brock
Matlock, a UTEP signee, intercepted two passes and had a receiving touchdown in a 35-14 victory over Greenwood.
8. Tymon Meeks, jr., Aledo
Meeks had 10 total tackles (three for loss), two sacks, and a quarterback hurry in a 43-17 win over Ryan.
9. Caleb Taylor, sr., Stephenville
Taylor dominated with 10 total tackles (three for loss), a sack, five quarterback hurries and a force fumble as Stephenville defeated West Plains, 41-21.
10. Dominick Toulon, sr., C.E. King
Toulon tallied six total tackles and two of C.E. King’s eight sacks in a 24-21 win over Summer Creek. The senior also had one quarterback hurry.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
