Vote: Who is the Houston/Southeast Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec 9, 2025
Week 14, the quarterfinals of the playoffs in Texas high school football, is in the books. There were plenty of standout performers across the Houston and Southeast Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Dec. 4-6 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congrats to last week's poll winner, Jaylen Bocard from Galena Park North Shore. He got 50.3% of the vote.
The Mustangs beat Cy Falls, 54-27, with the senior wide recereceiverive scoring twice. He finished with 4 catches for 110 yards.
Houston/Southeast Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Dan Bartlett, East Bernard
The senior completed 23 of 36 passes for 376 yards and 4 touchdowns to help the Brahmas extract revenge with a 34-31 win over El Maton Tidehaven on Friday. On Nov. 7, East Bernard lost 59-6 to Tidehaven.
Keegan Hicks, Edna
The senior wide receiver had eight receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball 8 times for 85 yards and added a touchdown as Edna fell to Llano, 38-35.
Khelvy Jefferson, West Orange-Stark
For the third straight game the junior had three touchdowns on the ground. He ran for 250 yards on 33 carries in the 35-20 win over Waco La Vega.
Kaleb Maryland, Galena Park North Shore
The Mustangs rolled into the semifinals behind a 5-TD day by QB1. He threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 52 yards and 2 scores in a 46-29 win over Dickinson.
Isaac Ramirez, Dickinson
In a 46-29 setback against Galena Park North Shore, the threw for 285 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while also running fora a score for the Gators.
Dionne Sims, Houston C.E. King
Sims, a Rice signee, turned 36 carries into 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 victory over Humble Summer Creek.
Landen Williams-Callis, Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
Williams-Callis had 31 carries for 230 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-35 win over Iowa Colony in a rematch of a game earlier this season. He has 53 touchdowns now and has run for 100 yards or more in all 14 games.
