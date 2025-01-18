McDonald's All-American nominations: 59 Texas high school girls basketball players eligible
The nominations are in for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games in New York features 59 high school girls basketball players from Texas are eligible to be chosen.
Nominees were revealed Wednesday on Instagram for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be on the final rosters. The list includes several prominent players, headlined by No. 1-ranked recruit Aaliyah Chavez. There’s also Kansas State signee Aniya Foy, South Carolina signee Ayla McDowell, California signee Taylor Barnes and Miami signee Camille Williams to name a few.
Here are all 59 nominees for the girls game playing for Texas schools as a senior.
Kalis Allen, 5-8, C, Cy-Fair
Nyla Anderson, 5-6, G, Austin James Bowie
Elita Arapi, 5-6, G, Cy-Fair
Eliana Arroyo, 5-7, G, Riviera Kaufer
Jerriayh Baines, 5-11, G/F, Killeen Chaparral
Taylor Barnes, 6-0 F, South Grand Prairie
Sayler Bourland, 5-7, G, Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Cra’Lajah Bradley, 5-6 G, Waco La Vega
Kaylie Carr, 5-11, G, Dallas Skyline
Angela Carroll, 6-1, C, Waco La Vega
Krysten Carter, 5-5, G, Houston Westside
Rezia Castillo, 5-6, G, Friendswood Clear Brook
Aaliyah Chavez, 5-11, G, Lubbock Monterey
Emy Chen, 5-8, G, Austin A.N. McCallum
Alaysia Cook 5-7, G, Richmond Thomas E. Randle
Haven Crabb, 5-3, G, North Mesquite
Dakota Dale, 5-10, F, Houston Westside
Joy Egbuna, 6-3, C, Dallas Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff
Aziyah Farrier, 6-2, G/F, Frisco Liberty
Aniya Foy, 6-0, G/F, Katy Cinco Ranch
Jasmine Gipson, 5-11, F, Duncanville
Amanda Grate, 5-6, G, Killeen Harker Heights
Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, C, Alief Taylor
Alaysia Gude, 5-9, G, Waco La Vega
Mylee Guinn, 5-11, G/F, Frisco
Kennedy Hafer, 5-9, G, Argyle
Kirsten Hartmann, 5-7, G, Fredericksburg
Sophie Henry, 6-2, C, Red Oak Ovilla Christian
Ally Ihler, 6-1, G/F, Salado
Trystan James, 5-11, F, Duncanville
Arianna Jennings, 6-0, G, Killeen Harker Heights
Shiloh Kimpson, 5-6, G, Little Elm
Kayla King, 5-8, G, Converse Judson
Ytaly Lewis, 5-8, G, Denton Braswell
Destiny Lewis, 5-6, G, Houston Sterling
Solange Loadholt, 5-10, F, Waco La Vega
Mecailin Marshall, 5-11, G/F, Lubbok
Alli McAda, 5-11, G/F, Sunnvyale
Ayla McDowell 6-2, F, Cy Springs
Kamryn McLaurin, 5-10, G, Friendswood Clear Brook
Breyanna Murray, 5-8, G/F, San Antonio Sam Houston
Rakiya Nelson, 6-1, C, San Antonio Winston Churchill
Emmanuella Okolo, 6-1, C, Leander Tom Glenn
Alisha Peavy, 6-2, F, San Antonio Pieper
Katie Peiffer, 5-11, G Round Rock
Lexi Price, 5-11, G, Lucas Lovejoy
Aubre Prox, 5-5, G, Kaufman
Sadie Sanchez, 5-5, G, Amarillo Canyon Randall
Landry Sherrer, 5-9, G, Coppell
Allie Swindell, 6-0, F, Plano Prestonwood Christian
Chardel Terrell, 5-8, G, Friendswood Clear Brook
Brooklyn Terry, 6-0, F/G, Dallas Legion Prep
Makayla Vation, 5-11, F, Denton Braswell
Saliz Ward, 6-0, G, Wylie East
Jena Warden, 5-11, G/F, Silsbee
Maiesha Washington, 6-0, G, Dallas Legion Prep
Camille Williams, 5-11, G, Fort Worth Boswell
Cadence Williams, 6-0, G/F, Leander Rouse
Kianna Wormly, 5-10, G, Cedar Park Vista Ridge
