McDonald's All-American nominations: 59 Texas high school girls basketball players eligible

No. 1-ranked recruit Aaliyah Chavez among many from the Lone Star State in the running to go to New York for prestigious all-star game

Cody Thorn

Denton Braswell's Ytaly Lewis looks to pass during a game against Wylie on Nov. 1. Lewis is one of 2 Lady Bengals to earn a nomination to possibly play in the McDonald All-American game.
Denton Braswell's Ytaly Lewis looks to pass during a game against Wylie on Nov. 1. Lewis is one of 2 Lady Bengals to earn a nomination to possibly play in the McDonald All-American game. / Oladipo Awowale

The nominations are in for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games in New York features 59 high school girls basketball players from Texas are eligible to be chosen.

Nominees were revealed Wednesday on Instagram for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be on the final rosters. The list includes several prominent players, headlined by No. 1-ranked recruit Aaliyah Chavez. There’s also Kansas State signee Aniya Foy, South Carolina signee Ayla McDowell, California signee Taylor Barnes and Miami signee Camille Williams to name a few. 

Here are all 59 nominees for the girls game playing for Texas schools as a senior. 

Kalis Allen, 5-8, C, Cy-Fair 

Nyla Anderson, 5-6, G, Austin James Bowie 

Elita Arapi, 5-6, G, Cy-Fair

Eliana Arroyo, 5-7, G, Riviera Kaufer

Jerriayh Baines, 5-11, G/F, Killeen Chaparral 

Taylor Barnes, 6-0 F, South Grand Prairie 

Sayler Bourland, 5-7, G, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 

Cra’Lajah Bradley, 5-6 G, Waco La Vega

Kaylie Carr, 5-11, G, Dallas Skyline

Angela Carroll, 6-1, C, Waco La Vega 

Krysten Carter, 5-5, G, Houston Westside 

Rezia Castillo, 5-6, G, Friendswood Clear Brook 

Aaliyah Chavez, 5-11, G, Lubbock Monterey

Emy Chen, 5-8, G, Austin A.N. McCallum

Alaysia Cook 5-7, G, Richmond Thomas E. Randle 

Haven Crabb, 5-3, G, North Mesquite 

Dakota Dale, 5-10, F, Houston Westside

Joy Egbuna, 6-3, C, Dallas Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff 

Aziyah Farrier, 6-2, G/F, Frisco Liberty 

Aniya Foy, 6-0, G/F, Katy Cinco Ranch 

Jasmine Gipson, 5-11, F, Duncanville 

Amanda Grate, 5-6, G, Killeen Harker Heights 

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, C, Alief Taylor 

Alaysia Gude, 5-9, G, Waco La Vega

Mylee Guinn, 5-11, G/F, Frisco 

Kennedy Hafer, 5-9, G, Argyle

Kirsten Hartmann, 5-7, G, Fredericksburg

Sophie Henry, 6-2, C, Red Oak Ovilla Christian 

Ally Ihler, 6-1, G/F, Salado 

Trystan James, 5-11, F, Duncanville 

Arianna Jennings, 6-0, G, Killeen Harker Heights

Shiloh Kimpson, 5-6, G, Little Elm

Kayla King, 5-8, G, Converse Judson

Ytaly Lewis, 5-8, G, Denton Braswell 

Destiny Lewis, 5-6, G, Houston Sterling

Solange Loadholt, 5-10, F, Waco La Vega

Mecailin Marshall, 5-11, G/F, Lubbok

Alli McAda, 5-11, G/F, Sunnvyale

Ayla McDowell 6-2, F, Cy Springs 

Kamryn McLaurin, 5-10, G, Friendswood Clear Brook 

Breyanna Murray, 5-8, G/F, San Antonio Sam Houston 

Rakiya Nelson, 6-1, C, San Antonio Winston Churchill 

Emmanuella Okolo, 6-1, C, Leander Tom Glenn 

Alisha Peavy, 6-2, F, San Antonio Pieper 

Katie Peiffer, 5-11, G Round Rock 

Lexi Price, 5-11, G, Lucas Lovejoy

Aubre Prox, 5-5, G, Kaufman

Sadie Sanchez, 5-5, G, Amarillo Canyon Randall 

Landry Sherrer, 5-9, G, Coppell

Allie Swindell, 6-0, F, Plano Prestonwood Christian 

Chardel Terrell, 5-8, G, Friendswood Clear Brook 

Brooklyn Terry, 6-0, F/G, Dallas Legion Prep 

Makayla Vation, 5-11, F, Denton Braswell 

Saliz Ward, 6-0, G, Wylie East 

Jena Warden, 5-11, G/F, Silsbee

Maiesha Washington, 6-0, G, Dallas Legion Prep 

Camille Williams, 5-11, G, Fort Worth Boswell 

Cadence Williams, 6-0, G/F, Leander Rouse 

Kianna Wormly, 5-10, G, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 

