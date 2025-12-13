Melissa vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff: Live score updates from Texas high school football Class 5A D2 playoffs
The historic Cotton Bowl Stadium will host a Texas high school football UIL playoff game Friday night in Dallas.
The Melissa and Dallas South Oak Cliff game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The winner will be in the Class 5A Division 2 finals. That game is Saturday at 11 a.m., at A&T Stadium in Arlington against either Boerne or Richmond Randle.
According to Dallas ISD, it’s the first high school game here since 2018.
What to know
Melissa enters as the under dog, in the semis for the first time since 2011. The Golden Bears are here for the 4th year in a row.
There is some postseason history between the two. SOC won 30-16 in 2022 and 36-30 the next year.
Melissa has taken down Crandall, Mt. Pleasant, Terrell and Port Neches-Groves this postseason.
Melissa escaped last week with a 20-19 win over Argyle last week. Argyle missed a late field goal.
The Cardinals have also beaten Anna, El Paso Andress and Colleyville Heritage.
Melissa is 12-2 with loss to Don Bosco (New Jersey), 14-10 in Week 1 and 38-35 against Prosper Walnut Grove, which was the District 4-5A Division II finals. South Oak Cliff is 12-1 and the only loss is to Duncanville, a Class 6A Division I semifinalist.
The history
Dallas South Oak Cliff has been in the finals the past four years, winning titles in 2021 and 2022 and losing in 2023 to Port Neches-Groves and Richmond Randle last year.
Melissa has been to the finals once — winning 3A Division I in 20211.
Pick 'Em
Melissa vs. South Oak Cliff: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 5A D2 semifinal - Dec. 12, 2025
Dallas South Oak Cliff players walking off field and there is some chirping between the two teams near the end zone
Melissa going with white helmets, black jersey and white pants; TBD on SOC
SOC in black helmets, white jerseys, black pants.
Melissa wins toss and will receive
Melissa is driving early. Two long passes by Brett Holloway; He is also mixing in his rushing ability
Big sack by Kordea Houston for SOC on 3rd down.
Melissa is going for a FG
FIELD GOAL! Jaden Sandoval with a 27-yard FG with 7:30 left. Melissa 3, SOC 0
SOC Converts on 3rd down and moves the ball to the 35. Was behind sticks earlier thank to a hold
Bears are now at the 19-yard line
1st and goal at the 4
offisde by SOC. Ball now at the 9. 4:15 left
TOUCHDOWN! Trotter with a 2-yard run. 3:33 left. SOC 7, Melissa 3
Melissa facing 3rd and 5 from the 28. Cards call a timeout with 2:32 left
Holloway tripped up and the Cards will have to punt. Big loss on the play. 2:12 left and rolling
Personal foul after punt; against SOC. Ball pushed back to the 32. 1:48 left
Willams to Cook for a first down. Melissa is having issues tackling. 15-yard gain
Williams sacked but likely a personal foul on Melissa. This game is already chippy
Yep. personal foul. Ball at the Melissa 34 now
End of 1st: SOC 7, Melissa 3
2nd Quarter
TOUCHDOWN! Trotter scores on 2nd play of 2nd quarter. SOC 14, Melissa 3: 11:20 left
TURNOVER AND TOUCHDOWN! Jyrion Hampton with a pick 6 for SOC. 9:34 left. SOC 21, Melissa 3.