Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 9, 2025
Week 14, the quarterfinals of the playoffs in Texas high school football, is in the books. There were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas and North Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Dec. 4-6 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Monday, Dec. 15 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post. Vote as many times as you want and be sure to share it on social media..
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congrats to last week's poll winner, George Anagnostis from Dallas First Baptist. He got 54.77 % of the votes.
In a TAPPS playoff game, the junior ran for 201 yards and a touchdown and completed 2 of 4 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown and had 22 tackles in a 21-14 win against Temple Central Texas Christian.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Luke Biagini, Celina
The Bobcats kept the state title hopes alive with a 52-27 win over Alvarado on Friday. The senior had 13 carries for 122 yards and scored three times.
Knox Gage, Gunter
The sophomore quarterback was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Leonard on Thursday.
Mason Landers, Grandview
The Zebras got a 5-TD game from the junior in a 35-18 win over Pottsboro. He threw for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran 22 times for 117 yards and two more scores.
Colt Matlock, Brock
The senior, a UTEP signee, had 2 interceptions and 5 tackles in Brock’s 35-14 win against Midland Greenwood on Friday.
Hudson Reasor, Fort Worth All Saints
In a TAPPS championship game, the senior had 6 catches for 66 yards and hauled in three touchdowns in a 34-16 win against Houston Second Baptist.
Jamari Stewart, Dallas South Oak Cliff
The senior linebacker recorded 12 tackles and a sack to help the Golden Bears lock up a 28-0 win over Port Neches-Groves on Friday. It was his third game with 10 or more tackles.
