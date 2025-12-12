Celina vs. Stephenville: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 4A D1 semifinal - Dec. 12, 2025
Get game updates of the UIL playoff matchup between the Bobcats and the Yellow Jackets/Hornets
The Celina Bobcats (13-0) play the Stephenville Yellow Jackets/Honeybees (13-0) in the Class 4A Division 1 semifinals on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play Kilgore or Vienna in the championship game on December 19 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.
Top Players
Celina
- Bowe Bentley, Sr., QB - 4-star signed to Oklahoma
- Wyatt Villarreal, Sr., TE - 3-star signed to Pitt
Stephenville
- Zyler McClendon, Jr., RB - Team leader in total TDs (27)
- Hudson Butchee, Sr., LB - Team leader in tackles per game (10.3)
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
