Celina vs. Stephenville: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 4A D1 semifinal - Dec. 12, 2025

Get game updates of the UIL playoff matchup between the Bobcats and the Yellow Jackets/Hornets

Jack Butler

Celina plays Stephenville in the UIL Class 4A D1 playoffs on Friday night
Celina plays Stephenville in the UIL Class 4A D1 playoffs on Friday night / Michael Horbovetz

The Celina Bobcats (13-0) play the Stephenville Yellow Jackets/Honeybees (13-0) in the Class 4A Division 1 semifinals on Friday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play Kilgore or Vienna in the championship game on December 19 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Top Players

Celina

  • Bowe Bentley, Sr., QB - 4-star signed to Oklahoma
  • Wyatt Villarreal, Sr., TE - 3-star signed to Pitt

Stephenville

  • Zyler McClendon, Jr., RB - Team leader in total TDs (27)
  • Hudson Butchee, Sr., LB - Team leader in tackles per game (10.3)

Pick 'Em

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

