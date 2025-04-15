National high school baseball top 25 rankings (04/13/2025)
While southern states are already gearing up for playoff baseball, teams in northern states are just getting into the heart of their schedules.
The biggest change this week comes by way of the addition of a new team to our list in Venice (Florida). The Eagles got all of our attention when they won the USA Baseball National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina last week, handing No. 1 Corona its only loss of the season in the semifinals before beating No. 5 Trinity Christian to win the championship.
Their addition forced several teams to drop spots, but it didn't stop Houston Memorial (Texas) from jumping from No. 12 to No. 9 overall with three more dominant wins.
St. John's (Washington, D.C.) also made its debut with an 18-1 record at No. 22. Meanwhile, Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Okla.) jumped five spots to No. 20, while Collierville (Collierville, Tennessee), dropped three spots after going 1-3 last week.
National high school baseball top 25
April 13, 2025
1. Corona (Corona, California)
Current record: 16-1
Previous ranking: 1
Playing in the USA Baseball National High School Invitational last week, the Panthers finally took their first loss. The Panthers began the tournament with a 4-1 win over Casteel (Queen City, Arizona), then beat Columbus 4-1 before suffering their first loss in a 5-0 blanking to Venice (Venice, Florida). Corona bounced back with a 3-1 win over Poly Prep Country Day (Brooklyn, New York). The Panthers have still only allowed 18 runs in 17 games this season. They will play three games against Santiago (Corona, California) this week.
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Current record: 20-1
Previous ranking: 2
With only one game last week, the Ascenders ran their winning streak to 11 games with a 1-0 victory over Blessed Trinity. Dean Moss led off the game with a single and came around to score on a wild pitch for the game’s only run. Star right hander Chase Bentley started on the mound and picked up the win with four scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while Kyler Mecclage got the save. The Ascenders take on Central Pointe Christian and Inspiration Academy this week.
3. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, California)
Current record: 15-2
Previous ranking: 3
Following Corona out to North Carolina for the USA Baseball National High School Invitational, the Oilers, like the Panthers, also went 3-1. Huntington Beach began the week with a 5-4 win over Poly Prep Country Day before thumping Collierville (Tennessee) 12-1 on Thursday. They lost for the second time this season when No. 5 Trinity Christian beat them 3-2 on Friday, but the Oilers bounced back with a 6-3 win over Edwardsville (Illinois). This week features three games against Los Alamitos.
4. Etowah (Woodstock, Georgia)
Current record: 24-2
Previous ranking: 4
Back in the win column after a loss to end the previous week, the Eagles beat Cherokee twice last week. Aided by 11 strikeouts by starter Matthew Sharman, Etowah hammered Cherokee 11-4 on Tuesday, then rallied from a 4-3 deficit on Friday with runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win 6-4. They’ll take on Blessed Trinity and Hillgrove this week.
5. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)
Current record: 21-4
Previous ranking: 5
Another team who spent the week at the USA Baseball National High School Baseball Invitational, the Conquerors, like the teams above them, went 3-1 there in North Carolina. After an 8-2 win on Wednesday, they beat Regis Jesuit 3-1 on Thursday and bested No. 3 Huntington Beach 3-2 on Friday before suffering a 3-2 loss to a very talented Venice (Florida) squad on Saturday to close the regular season.
6. Puyallup (Puyallup, Washington)
Current record: 12-0
Previous ranking: 6
Two more dominant wins closed last week’s chapter for the Vikings’ season. They hammered Sumner 12-2 on Wednesday before the bats remained hot in a 21-0 shelling of Spanaway Lake on Friday. They play Sumner again on Monday before taking on Curtis twice and closing out the week with a game against Olympia on Friday.
7. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 6-0
Previous ranking: 7
Now that the season is finally underway, the Crusaders are getting the chance to show us what they’re all about. They went 3-0 last week with a 10-5 win over La Salle, a 5-0 blanking of Elder and a 19-1 shelling of New Richmond. They play Brophy College Prep and Bishop O’Dowd this week.
8. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Florida)
Current record: 21-2
Previous ranking: 8
With only one game last week, the Eagles didn’t hold anything back in a 10-1 blowout over Doral Academy. Jake Rizzo hit a two-run homer and Nick Diaz hit a solo blast in the win. They wrap up the regular season on Monday against Coral Glades.
9. Memorial (Houston, Texas)
Current record: 26-1
Previous ranking: 12
Memorial walked in, wrecked shop and left no questions to be asked about their legitimacy last week. It was more of the same for the Mustangs, who won all three games by shutout and outscored opponents 40-0 in the process. They beat Northbrook 24-0 and 10-0 and Cypress Ranch 6-0. The Mustangs have now won their last five games by shutout and nine of their last 10, and 10 of their last 12, games by shutout.
10. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 21-4-1
Previous ranking: 9
Outscoring their opponents 23-5 last week, the Cougars went 3-0 with a win over Tomball Memorial and two wins over Magnolia, 9-1 and 8-4. With the end of the regular season fast approaching, they’ll play twice this week against Klein Cain.
11. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida)
Current record: 22-3
Previous ranking: 10
Soaring to three more wins last week, the Seahawks continued to fire on all cylinders with shutout wins over Niceville 3-0, Mosley 10-0 and Crestview 12-0. They take on Pensacola this week.
12. Venice (Venice, Florida)
Current record: 22-3
Previous ranking: NR
It’s been a wild ride this season for the Indians, and they can’t be overlooked any longer after winning the prestigious USA Baseball High School Invitational over the weekend in Cary, N.C. The Indians have beaten many of the ranked teams before them, including No. 1 Corona, whom they bested 5-0 in the semifinals on Friday, and No. 5 Trinity Christian, whom they beat 3-1 Saturday in the championship. They also defeated No. 24 La Mirada 3-1 to open the tourney on Wednesday and talented Corona del Sol 4-1 on Thursday.
The win completed a wild swing for Venice, which was coming off a random 4-1 loss to Riverview Sarasota, a team the Indians had previously beaten 9-1 and was 4-16 overall going into the game.
13. Live Oak (Watson, Louisiana)
Current record: 26-5
Previous ranking: 11
Nothing about last week was a breeze for the Eagles. They went to the wire in three close games, beating Opelousas Catholic 1-0 and Dutchtown 4-2 while losing another game to Dutchtown, 3-2. They take on French Settlement and Catholic-B.R. this week.
14. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Current record: 28-5
Previous ranking: 13
After beating Woodlawn 16-0 and Zachary 3-0, the Bears were riding an 11-game winning streak until Zachary came back on Saturday with a 1-0 win to close the week. They’ll play Westlake on Monday before a huge showdown against Live Oak on Thursday.
15. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)
Current record: 19-5-1
Previous ranking: 14
For the second consecutive week, the Firebirds went 1-1. They closed out their regular season slate facing a gauntlet of ranked opponents. One of those ranked teams was Stoneman Douglas, which beat the Firebirds 10-1. They bounced back to close the regular season with a 9-0 win over LaSalle.
16. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Georgia)
Current record: 23-4
Previous ranking: 15
Facing some of the country’s top teams last week, the Titans saw the total in their loss column double as they dropped a pair of games and went 1-2. They took on Jesuit (Tampa, Florida) on Tuesday and lost 10-0, then fell to No. 2 IMG Academy 1-0 on Wednesday before bouncing back with a 6-5 win over Newberry on Friday. They’ll play Marist once and Etowah twice this week.
17. Valley Christian (San Jose, California)
Current record: 13-4
Previous ranking: 16
A 3-0 week has the Warriors on the right path as the meat and potatoes of the season’s schedule hits. They ruled the week with a 3-0 win over Archbishop Mitty, 7-1 win over Archbishop Riordan and 5-2 over Aquinas. They’ll be playing in the All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman this week.
18. Vianney (Kirkwood, Missouri)
Current record: 14-0
Previous ranking; 18
Missouri is just getting its high school baseball season going and the Golden Griffins are wasting no time cramming in games. They played five times last week and came out unscathed. They beat Chaminade twice, 4-3 and 13-0, then beat Lutheran South 6-4 before beating Father Tolton 4-3 and Hickman 15-1 in a double-dip on Saturday. They’ll try to keep it going with two games against Christian Brothers and another against Duchesne this week.
19. Barbe (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Current record: 30-4
Previous ranking: 19
Four wins last week put the Buccaneers on a 26-game winning streak to close out the regular season slate. After surviving a 4-2 battle against Southside, they went on to hammer Southside 17-0 and Grace Christian twice, 15-0 and 18-0.
20. Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Oklahoma)
Current record: 20-2
Previous ranking: 25
It was another strong week for the Bulldogs, who went 4-0. They beat Yukon 3-2 and 7-4, beat Charles Page 11-2 and downed Edmond Santa Fe 6-4. They’ll be back in action this week for a pair of games against Putnam City West and single games against Choctaw, Piedmont and Dale.
21. Collierville (Collierville, Tennessee)
Current record: 22-4
Previous ranking: 17
The competition wasn’t very kind to Collierville last week at the USA Baseball National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina, where the Dragons went 1-3. They won their opening game against Holly Springs 8-1, but that was the only win they’d get. They lost to No. 3 Huntington Beach 11-1 on Thursday, then dropped a 2-1 game to Regis Jesuit on Friday before closing the week with a 3-1 loss to The Stony Brook School (Stony Brook, North Carolina).
22. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
Current record: 18-1
Previous ranking: NR
Knocking on the door of these rankings last week, the Cadets jump into the fray this week with three more dominant wins last week. They beat Bishop Ireton 18-1, thumped The Heights 6-0 and smacked DeMatha 9-1. They’ll try to keep climbing this week with games against Our Lady of Good Counsel, Gainesville and Bishop McNamara.
23. Basic (Henderson, Nevada)
Current record: 13-4
Previous ranking: 21
After crisscrossing the country in the first half of the season, the Wolves finally got to stay home last week with a pair of games against Las Vegas’ Spring Valley. The Wolves won both games, 8-4 and 6-1.
24. Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Florida)
Current record: 22-3
Previous ranking: 22
Coming off a loss to end the previous week, the Warriors got back to their winning ways last week with a pair of victories. They beat Cardinal Mooney 3-0 on Tuesday and Tampa Catholic 3-1 on Thursday. They take on Lakewood this week.
25. La Mirada (La Mirada, California)
Current record: 16-4
Previous ranking: 24
Playing in the prestigious USA Baseball National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina, the Matadors went 2-2. They began the week with a 3-1 loss to eventual tournament champion Venice on Wednesday, then beat Poly Prep Country Day 6-2 and Holly Springs 7-3 before losing 10-0 to Wesleyan Christian Academy on Saturday.
Just missed the cut: T.C. Roberson (Asheville, North Carolina); Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas); The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas); Fayetteville (Fayetteville, Arkansas); Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Florida)
