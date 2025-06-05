New Home vs. Centerville: UIL Texas Class 2A Division I baseball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
A red-hot New Home offense meets a battle-tested Centerville squad Thursday as the Class 2A Division I state title is decided at Dell Diamond.
First pitch is scheduled for noon.
New Home (30-5-1) enters with a perfect 10-0 postseason mark and one of the state’s most dangerous lineups. The Leopards have outscored opponents 444-108 this season and have hit double digits in runs 21 times. They’ve allowed just 12 total runs across 10 playoff games and are riding a 12-game win streak. Sophomore Graham Stanford (12-0) is the likely starter after throwing a four-hit complete game in a 5-1 semifinal win over Tom Bean.
Centerville (28-6-1) will be making its second straight state tournament appearance and is searching for its first title. The Tigers have survived a difficult playoff path, dropping three games but responding with series-clinching wins each time. They rallied past Shelbyville and Schulenburg in their last two rounds, taking both series in three games. Senior Jake Pineda (6-2) is one of the more experienced arms in a deep pitching staff.
There’s no mystery about how New Home wins. All nine starters are hitting above .365, and several are well over .400. But Centerville has played in more close games and has a lineup proven of producing in pressure spots. If the Tigers can survive the first two turns through the order, it could be a grind to the finish.
The game figures to come down to which team imposes its will in the clutch moments. If it’s a slugfest, New Home has the firepower to put it away with one swing. If Centerville can control the pace and play good defense, the Tigers’ experience in tight games could make the difference late.
