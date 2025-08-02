New law allows homeschool students to participate in UIL activities in Texas in 2025-26 school year
A new bill in Texas opens the door for homeschool students to participate in UIL-sanctioned events, starting in the 2025-26 school year.
Senate Bill 401, passed during the 89th legislative session, allows students residing in a district's boundaries to participate as a member of a UIL academic or athletic team or activity such as band.
This bill changes what Texas House Bill 547 did, which passed for the 2021-22 school year.
The previous bill had school districts opt-in to allow for homeschool students. The one that passed this year automatically has school districts opting in, but districts will have a chance to opt-out now.
According to the bill, ISDs across the state have until Sept. 1 to opt-out and each year forward, will have to decide by Aug. 1.
Katy ISD, near Houston, voted 4-3 at the most recent school board meeting to opt-out and not allow homeschool students to participate during the 2025-26 school year.
School districts will receive $1,500 per participating homeschool student who qualifies based on residency and test scores.
Homeschoolers participating in UIL activities must meet the same eligibility requirements as public school students. This includes factors such as age, residency, academic performance, and conduct.
Jeremy Newman, vice president of policy for the Texas Home School Coalition, praised the decision.
“Now, every homeschool family in Texas will have access. Either through their zoned school or the next closest one,” Newman told KBTX TV. “That’s a game changer.”
However, the window for homeschoolers to get involved is rather short.
Practices start Aug. 11 for fall sports and parents have until Aug. 14 to turn in proficiency test scores or by Jan. 6, 2026, for spring sports.
Other rules include:
- Every six weeks, written verification of passing grades must be turned in to the district.
- Proof of residency must provide a current gas, water, or electric bill in the parent/guardian’s name, submitted to the administration office.
- The Homeschool student is required to be at the athletic period each day. Contact your child’s coach and inform them if you will be missing for any reason.
- Students may not participate in any homeschool team, regardless of sport, during the same year they participate in UIL.
Pilot Point ISD, located in North Texas, posts requirements on its website.
Required Documents:
* Birth Certificate
* Vaccination Record or speak with the school nurse to understand the exceptions provided under TEC 38.001.
* Social Security Card
* Physical Form to be turned into the coach and/or athletic trainer
Participation Requirements:
* A homeschooled student must participate in all required activities of the sport/event/activity they are a part of, unless otherwise approved by the appropriate coach or UIL Sponsor. This includes participation in all in-season and offseason (year-round) school class-period practices, workouts, and/or meetings.
* A homeschooled student must abide by the rules and regulations as provided by the PPISD Student Code of Conduct.
* The homeschooled student must ride district-provided transportation to games/events.
Restrictions:
* A homeschooled student is not permitted to participate in a sport/event/activity during the remainder of any school year during which the student was previously enrolled in a public school (PPISD and/or other public district).
* A homeschooled student is not permitted to participate in more than one athletic period during the day. (UIL rule for all enrolled students.)
According to the Texas Home School Coalition, homeschools did not have access to UIL activities from 1915 until the 2021-22 school year.