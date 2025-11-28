High School

Live score updates: North Shore vs. Cypress Falls in Texas high school football 6A D1 playoffs - Nov. 28, 2025

Get game updates from the Class 6A Division 1 matchup between the Mustangs and the Eagles

Jack Butler

North Shore quarterback Kaleb Maryland drops back against Summer Creek on November 7, 2025.
North Shore quarterback Kaleb Maryland drops back against Summer Creek on November 7, 2025. / Franklin Jenkins

The No. 11 North Shore Mustangs (10-2) play the Cypress Falls Eagles (9-3) in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 playoffs on Friday at TDECU Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The winner will play Strake Jesuit or Dickinson in the quarterfinals.

Players to Watch

North Shore

  • Chase Calicut, Sr., DB - 4-star committed to Georgia
  • Zaqwaun Nunn, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Louisiana Tech
  • Kaleb Maryland, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Utah State

Cy Falls

  • James Henderson III, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Houston
  • Kaden McCarty, Jr., DE - 4-star uncommitted
  • Gabriel Wilson, Sr., RB - 3-star uncommitted

Pick 'Em

Live score updates: North Shore vs. Cypress Falls in Texas high school football 6A D1 playoffs - Nov. 28, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Texas