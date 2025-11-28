Live score updates: North Shore vs. Cypress Falls in Texas high school football 6A D1 playoffs - Nov. 28, 2025
Get game updates from the Class 6A Division 1 matchup between the Mustangs and the Eagles
The No. 11 North Shore Mustangs (10-2) play the Cypress Falls Eagles (9-3) in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 playoffs on Friday at TDECU Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The winner will play Strake Jesuit or Dickinson in the quarterfinals.
Players to Watch
North Shore
- Chase Calicut, Sr., DB - 4-star committed to Georgia
- Zaqwaun Nunn, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Louisiana Tech
- Kaleb Maryland, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Utah State
Cy Falls
- James Henderson III, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Houston
- Kaden McCarty, Jr., DE - 4-star uncommitted
- Gabriel Wilson, Sr., RB - 3-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
