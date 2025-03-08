No. 25 Birdville V. No. 4 Beaumont West Brook: UIL Texas 5A-I State Championship; preview, scoring, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - After 32-minutes in the Texas 5A-I boy's basketball state championship, one team will raise that gold trophy for the first time in school history.
The North Richland Hills Birdville Hawks will tip-off against the Beaumont United West Brook Bruins (37-2) will battle for that right to take home the state crown.
The Hawks have demonstrated consistent excellence this season, boasting a 35-3 record. Their journey to the championship has been marked by strategic gameplay and a balanced offensive and defensive approach under Hawk head coach Anthony Holman. Key players have stepped up in crucial moments, showcasing the team's depth and resilience.
Senior combo guard Trent Bowers led the Hawks in scoring in their state semifinal 77-71 win against Frisco Heritage with 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists. On the season, guards Sawyer Dotson and Avery Webb also have played pivotal roles in clinching a berth in the championship game on Saturday.
For the Bruins looking for their first state championship, first year head coach Michael Thomas has led them to the Alamodome after posting a 37-2 overall record and a district championship.
Led by junior combo guard Elijah Delgado and his 19 points per game average four assists, and three steals a contest, the Bruins have relied on his clutch performance and leadership during their historic playoff run.
Both teams bring unique strengths to the championship game. Birdville's consistent performance and strategic prowess will be tested against West Brook's dynamic offense and the leadership of Coach Thomas and Elijah Garrett. The Bruins' ability to adapt under new coaching and the emergence of key players like Garrett add an intriguing layer to this matchup.
For those unable to attend, the game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
No. 25 Birdville V. No. 4 Beaumont West Brook: UIL Texas 5A-I State Championship; preview, scoring, live updates
BIRDVILLE STARTERS:
WEST BROOK STARTERS:
FIRST PERIOD
Once game is tipped, scroll here for live updates and scoring.