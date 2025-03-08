No. 6 Duncanville Panthers v. Bellaire Cardinals: UIL 6A-I State Championship preview, scoring, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The UIL Texas high school boy's basketball state championship main event has arrived.
A perennial powerhouse in Texas high school sports, the Duncanville Panthers (26-7), are back in state championship for the first time since 2022 after their championship was vacated. Duncanville knocked off the Allen Eagles on Tuesday; 77-74.
The Panthers are led on the year by senior TCU commit Kayden 'Bugg' Edwards nearly 26 point per game average and a pair of sophomore guards Christopher Hunt Jr. and Beckham Black. The 2027 guards chip in with 13.6 and 9.3 points per game, respectively.
For Duncanville head coach David Peavy, he leads his Panthers storied basketball program back to the promise land for the 10th time in school history seeking state title number six. The Panthers have established themselves as a dominant force in Texas high school basketball, even achieving a national championship in 2022.
On the other end of the court is the Bellaire Cardinals (26-10) led by five-star Duke commit Shelton Henderson as he and his Cardinal teammates pulled off the surprise of the tournament in upsetting no. 1 ranked Brennan Bears.
In the state semifinal, Henderson posted a monster performance with 26 points and 20 rebound against the Bears propelling them to a 65-57 victory.
Bellaire head coach Bruce Glover has manned the Cardinal sideline for 23 years and has led them to this historic playoff run. Henderson, and fellow seniors Anthony Andrews and Kohlman Dutton have paved the way to the Alamodome.
This championship game presents a compelling narrative: Duncanville's established legacy versus Bellaire's historic first appearance. The Panthers' experience and championship pedigree will be tested against the Cardinals' momentum and determination.
Follow below for live scoring and updates once the game is tipped. Tip-Off is scheduled for 7 p.m.