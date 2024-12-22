High School

North Crowley routs Westlake to win Texas 6A Division 1 high school football championship (video/photos)

Chris Jimerson accounts for five touchdowns in Panthers' 50-21 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

North Crowley coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 6A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
North Crowley coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 6A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chris Jimerson accounted for five touchdowns to lead North Crowley to a 50-21 rout of Austin Westlake in the Texas 6A Division 1 state championship game on Saturday night in front of 36,120 at AT&T Stadium.

Jimerson threw four touchdown passes - including three to receiver Quentin Gibson. He connected with Daniel Bray for a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Bray also had a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Gibson finished with a game-high seven receptions for 181 yards.

Cornelius Warren III had a game-high 217 yards rushing for North Crowley (16-0) and he scored on a 75-yard run in the third quarter.

Reese Wise had a team-high 103 yards rushing on 17 carries for Westlake (14-2) and he scored two touchdowns. Grady Barlett added 70 yards rushing and scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Barlett also completed 10 passes for 155 yards and was sacked twice.

1. Texas 6A Division 1 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: North Crowley vs. Austin Westlake
North Crowley coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 6A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Published |Modified
Todd Shurtleff
TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/Texas