North Crowley routs Westlake to win Texas 6A Division 1 high school football championship (video/photos)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Chris Jimerson accounted for five touchdowns to lead North Crowley to a 50-21 rout of Austin Westlake in the Texas 6A Division 1 state championship game on Saturday night in front of 36,120 at AT&T Stadium.
Jimerson threw four touchdown passes - including three to receiver Quentin Gibson. He connected with Daniel Bray for a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Bray also had a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Gibson finished with a game-high seven receptions for 181 yards.
Cornelius Warren III had a game-high 217 yards rushing for North Crowley (16-0) and he scored on a 75-yard run in the third quarter.
Reese Wise had a team-high 103 yards rushing on 17 carries for Westlake (14-2) and he scored two touchdowns. Grady Barlett added 70 yards rushing and scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Barlett also completed 10 passes for 155 yards and was sacked twice.