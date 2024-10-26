North Shore football edges Atascocita in Houston showdown (photos)
Kaleb Bailey accounts for three touchdowns to lift the Mustangs to a thrilling 27-23 victory
Senior quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns - including a game-winning scoring pass with only six seconds remaining - to lift North Shore to a thrilling 27-23 victory over Atascocita on Friday night in a showdown of undefeated teams.
Bailey connected with senior receiver Quanell X Farrakhan on the game-winning touchdown pass. Farrakhan Jr. is a four-star rated receiver and Colorado commit.
Bailey also had two rushing touchdowns for North Shore. He scored on runs of 24 and 3 yards.
Atascocita quarterback Cardae Mack threw for a touchdown and he scored on a run.
View photos by Houston-based photographer Rob August for SBLive.
Published