North Shore football edges Atascocita in Houston showdown (photos)

Kaleb Bailey accounts for three touchdowns to lift the Mustangs to a thrilling 27-23 victory

North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns in a 27-23 victory over host Atascocita on Friday night in Houston.
North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns in a 27-23 victory over host Atascocita on Friday night in Houston. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive

Senior quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for three touchdowns - including a game-winning scoring pass with only six seconds remaining - to lift North Shore to a thrilling 27-23 victory over Atascocita on Friday night in a showdown of undefeated teams.

Bailey connected with senior receiver Quanell X Farrakhan on the game-winning touchdown pass. Farrakhan Jr. is a four-star rated receiver and Colorado commit.

Bailey also had two rushing touchdowns for North Shore. He scored on runs of 24 and 3 yards.

Atascocita quarterback Cardae Mack threw for a touchdown and he scored on a run.

View photos by Houston-based photographer Rob August for SBLive.

North Shore vs Atascocita football
Cornerback Devin Sanchez, a 5-star Ohio State commit, leads North Shore players onto the field. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey looks downfield. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
Atascocita quarterback Cardae Mack carries. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
North Shore's Devin Sanchez (left) squares off with Atascocita receiver Brodrick Malone. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
Atascocita fans react to a touchdown. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
North Shore running back D'Andre Hardeman carries. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
Atascocita quarterback Cardae Mack attempts to elude North Shore linebacker Charles Ross. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey rolls out of the pocket. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
North Shore vs Atascocita football
Atascocita receiver Kyran Pate carries. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive
