North Shore vs. Atascocita: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (10/25/2024)
Follow live as 2 national powers clash in Houston area UIL game of the year
A nationally ranked Texas high school football showdown is in tap in the Houston area on Friday night.
Galena Park North Shore hits the road to take on district rival Atasocita in an annual battle of area foes. This year, both teams are nationally ranked.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central time and is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
1Q (LIVE): NORTH SHORE VS. ATASCOCITA
About North Shore (8-0):
North Shore is the No. 3 ranked team in Texas and No. 8 ranked team in the country.
About Atascocita (8-0):
Atascocita is the No. 13 ranked team in the country and No. 5 ranked team in Texas.
