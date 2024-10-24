Paetow vs. Katy: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (10/24/2024)
The top two Class 6A teams in District 19 likely play for the championship as Katy High School, led by recent Texas A&M safety commit Deyjhon Pettaway, hosts Paetow. Both are unbeaten in league action.
The Tigers have handily won the past two games in the series, including a 31-7 victory last season.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Central time at Rhodes Stadium. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Texas through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
Refresh for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Game will be updated once action begins.
---
About Paetow
Key players— DL Carmello Brooks, DL Darryl Campbell, QB Jackson Farrar, RB Terrence Johnson, DB Deyjhon Pettaway.
About Katy
Key players— RB Tremayne Hill, OL Patrick McMath, OL Byron Nelson, QB Gunner Nelson, WR Israel Olotu-Judah.
---