Phenom Zach 'Black' Williams Shares Why He is Taking His Show to Texas Football Powerhouse Allen
Since making a name for himself on the club football circuit as an Texas elementary phenom, Zach “Black” Williams has been a play-maker and a problem for opposing defenses across the nation.
A Name That’s Been Coming for Years
As a result, there was a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding the 5-foot-9, 155-pound Williams, heading into his freshman year at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, TX last fall.
A First Drive, A First Statement
With a slot game similar to Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown it didn’t take long for Williams to introduce himself to the high school ranks as the talented receiver caught a 41-yard touchdown pass to cap off the first drive of his career in a varsity game. Williams went on to finish the night with four catches for 121 yards and one touchdown while sending a message and putting everyone on notive watching him that he truly is the real deal.
“I think my freshman season was really good as I strive to be the best everyday and got to show that this season. I knew I could do it and the coaches trusted me and I trusted them as well and it led to a successful season.” Williams said an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “I’m in the slot a lot, but I look at myself as an all-around receiver who can make a play anywhere on the field.”
Production That Turned Heads Nationwide
Williams literally was a threat to score anywhere on the field. In just 12 games, he totaled:
- 88 receptions
- 1,322 receiving yards
- 14 total touchdowns
- Two 92-yard kickoff return TDs
- One rushing touchdown
When the dust settled, Williams ended the year on the all-freshman team on multiple national websites while gaining 13 offers highlighted by offers from Utah, Ole Miss, Baylor and BYU just to name a few.
A Bold Move: From TAPPS to Texas 6A
Unfortunately for Bishop Lynch, there will be no sequel for Williams in a Friars uniform as he recently made it official he’ll be transferring to Allen home of the biggest school enrollment in Texas with 6,947.
Reuniting With an Elite Quarterback
At Allen, Williams will be looking to put on a show and make some noise with his longtime friend and former club teammate Ty Snell who is the top rated quarterback for the class of 2029. Snell whose already enrolled at Allen has garnered a lot of national attention as well and currently holds 14 offers led by offers from Ohio State, Texas Tech and SMU along with four from SEC schools.
Together the young duo has the difficult task of trying to bring Allen its first state 6A Division 1state title since 2017.
Eyes on a State Title and Something Bigger
“I’m going to Allen to play with my longtime friend Ty Snell who I’ve known since I was 8 years old and we’ve had chemistry since my very first youth season in tackle football,” Williams said. “For the haters all I have to say is watch out for me as I don’t have much to say to them and will do what I always do which is just let my game talk. I’m expecting a lot more physicality moving from TAPPS to class 6A football and that’s why I’m running track and getting stronger this offseason to get ready for those big hits and faster players at 6A so I can be ready to play at a high-level next season.
No matter the classification or the talent of the opposition, Williams is a tough cover for any defensive back in the nation due to his stop and start ability combined with his ability to consistently make tough catches coming out of his brakes. After coming a game from another state title appearance this season, Williams has the potential to be the guy to get Allen over the hump next season.