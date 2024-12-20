Quenton Gibson: From Overlooked to Texas High School Football Star in 2024
At this time last year, North Crowley wide receiver Quenton Gibson was largely overlooked. Despite impressive production, his small frame—standing at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds—left him with only three mid-major college offers: Illinois State, Prairie View A&M, and Army.
Fast forward to 2024, and Gibson has turned the Texas high school football scene on its head. He has racked up 33 touchdowns, set school and district records, and led the state with 1,828 receiving yards. More importantly, Gibson has helped power North Crowley to within one game of its second state championship after a thrilling 36-34 upset over Duncanville in the semifinals.
Gibson’s meteoric rise began in Week 1, where he scored three touchdowns against Lancaster. From there, he caught fire: four touchdowns against DeSoto and another four versus Denton Guyer made his name impossible to ignore.
“I started the year with three offers, but I knew in my heart I was going to ball this year,” Gibson said. “I just got to work, and when the season came, I showed what I could do. Now I’m everywhere.”
Scouts quickly took notice. In September alone, Gibson received 15 new offers, including one from hometown Power Five school TCU. His hard work and explosive play caught the attention of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. On Thanksgiving night, Gibson made his national commitment announcement on the “Nightcap” podcast, hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, with their 1.8 million subscribers watching.
“It feels great to even get the opportunity to play Division I football, and even better to be under someone like Coach Prime,” Gibson said. “He’s been to the NFL, he’s a Hall of Famer, and he knows what it takes to get there.”
With his combination of speed, hands, and confidence, Gibson has silenced the critics who questioned his stature. Through 15 games, he has hauled in 86 catches, scored in all but one game, and established himself as the face of Texas high school football in 2024.
For those who think Gibson might be getting complacent, the North Crowley star has a clear response:
“I’ve got to keep it going. The job’s not finished. We haven’t done anything yet.”