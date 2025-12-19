West Orange-Stark vs. Carthage: Live score updates of Texas High School Football Class 4A Division 2 championship
The Carthage Bulldogs are in the state championship game for the seventh time this decade.
The defending Class 4A Division 2 champions will look to cap off a 16-0 season with a win against West Orange-Stark at 3 p.m., Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
So far, undefeated teams are 3-1 this week in the finals.
Last year, the Bulldogs beat Waco La Vega, 28-14, for state title No. 10.
That is second all-time in UIL history and trails Aledo’s state record by two.
What to know
Carthage’s first playoff berth came in 1943, but all 10 of the titles have came since 2008 under the guidance of Scott Surratt.
West Orange-Stark is in the finals for the first time since 2017. The Mustangs are 4-4 in previous trips to the finals.
The Mustangs are 12-3 heading into his game and avenged a loss to Waco La Vega in the quarterfinals, 35-20, to help set the state to get to Arlington. La Vega beat West Orange-Stark, 44-20, in Week 3.
That was part of a 2-3 start for the Mustangs, winners of 10 in a row. West Orange-Stark opened this season with a win against Newton, another state finalist.
The two teams met in 2013, with the Bulldogs winning 28-14 in a quarterfinal game, a season that ended in Carthage winning the state title.
Who to know
West Orange-Stark
QB Kwalin Dugas, jr. — He moved from the defense to offense this year. He’s thrown for 1,030 yards and 4 touchdowns, while rushing for 676 yards and 10 scores.
RB Khelvy Jefferson, jr. — The offense runs through Jefferson, who had 2,365 yards on the year. He’s had 100 yards in 12 of the 15 games and has scored 34 touchdowns.
RB Dylan Myers, sr. — A complimentary back, he’s scored 10 touchdowns on only 81 carries. His 636 yards rushing is third on the team.
WR Michael Turner III, sr. — He’s the top target in terms of yardage with 303 on 15 catches.
LB Anterrion Fontenot, jr. — The District 9-4A D2 Defense player of the year last year has 151 tackles this year and 7 forced fumbles.
LB Johnathan Johnson, sr. — His 105 tackles are second on the team.
DB Ja’Cuincy Walker, jr. — His 7 PBU and 3 INTs leads the team, while he has added 62 tackles.
Carthage
QB Jett Surratt sr. — He will likely suprass 10,000 yards passing in this game, needing only 88 to hit that milestone. He’s thrown for a career-best 3,488 yards this year. He’s entering this game with 49 touchdowns this year and 136 in his career.
RB KJ Edwards, sr. — The Texas A&M signee is averaging 13.9 yards per carry. He has 1,932 yards and 29 touchdowns this year.
RB Benny Smith, sr. — He enters 72 yards away from 1,000 yards on the season and has 15 TDs.
WR Jaden Jeffress, jr. — The 6-foot-2 tight end has 43 catches for 788 yards and 10 TDs.
WR Junior Henderson, sr. — He’s the top pass catcher with 13 scores on 35 receptions.
WR JD Edwards, so. — KJ’s little brother has 48 catches for 740 yards and 6 TDs.
LB Qui Beck, sr. — Texas A&M signee has 4 fumble recoveries, 7 pass breakups, 2 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 78 tackles and 6 TFL.
LB Carson Crawford, sr. — The Colorado signee is a 4-star recruit who is a tackling machine. He has 114 stops, 18 TFL, 6 sacks, 29 QB hurries
SS Tylin Williams, sr. — Has 100 tackles from the secondary.
CB Jace Harris, so. — Leads the Bulldogs with 5 INTs.
Where To Watch
You can watch it for free online through the Victory+ app.