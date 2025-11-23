Record Night: Texas Tech WR pledge Easter Jr., QB Spinks Dominate Manvel in Texas High School football game
Texas Tech’s newest recruit had a breakout game Friday night in a Texas high school football playoff game.
A day after Benny Easter Jr. committed to join the Red Raiders, he posted his best game ever in terms of yards and touchdown catches for Humble Summer Creek.
Behind 8 touchdown passes from junior Noah Spinks, the Bulldogs posted a 72-35 win against Manvel in Class 6A Division II area game in Region III.
Spinks, a transfer from Flower Mound, had a career-high in touchdown passes to help the Bulldogs win a sixth straight game.
The lefty was 16-for-23 on passes for 457 yards, his second most in a game this year. He threw for 501 yards in a 38-35 win against Humble Atascocita on October. 3.
Spinks, who has offers from UTSA, Incarnate Word and Lamar, had previously thrown for 5 TDs against Spring.
He threw for four in the first quarter against Manvel.
To put it in more prespective, he had thrown 8 touchdowns over the past four games combined.
The 457-yard effort pushed him over 3,000 yards for the season. He has completed 70% of his passes with 3,221 yards with 38 touchdowns this season heading into the regional semifinal game.
At Flower Mound, in suburban Dallas, he threw for 2,043 yards and 16 touchdowns. He announced in March, he was transferring to the Houston area.
Easter was go-to-target early
Easter is a 3-star recruit on 247Sports and is the No. 29-ranked receiver in the country in the Class of 2027.
He held six offers before committing to Texas Tech, which offered him on Nov. 11.
The 6-foot-2 had a career-best 5 touchdowns in the win, passing the 3 he had in wins against Spring and Atascocita.
He had three on the first three drives for the Bulldogs, with touchdowns 88, 75 and 14 yards.
He finished with 6 catches for 250 yards and had 170 yards after the catch.
His first touchdown, on the third play of the game, was followed by a lightning delay that didn’t slow down the offense.
Summer Creek led 37-7 at halftime.
Looking ahead
For the second to continue, Summer Creek will have to do something it hasn’t ever done — beat Katy.
Katy and Summer Creek has only played twice, but the Tigers have won both games, held in 2021 and 2022.
The two will clash at 2 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy.
Earlier this season, Summer Creek posted a 27-0 win against Galena Park North Shore — after losing the previous 8 games against the Mustangs.
The game that Spinks passed for 501 yards came in only the second win against Atascocita in 12 games.