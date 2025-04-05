Salado wins Texas UIL boys soccer Class 4A Division I semifinal game via forfeit
Salado is in the Class 4A Division I finals and didn’t play a single minute.
The Eagles were set to face Progreso Friday night at Jerry Comalander Stadium for a spot in the championship game next week in Georgetown.
Salado was given a 3-0 forfeit win and the Eagles are in the state finals for the first time in school history.
According to rgvsports.com, a meeting was called after UIL recieved information about a player who transferred from Progreso to La Joya Palmview and then back to Progreso.
The meeting happened an hour prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff. The Red Ants were in the state semifinals for the first time since 2018.
Due to the UIL ruling that the unnamed player transferred for athletic reasons back to Progreso, the Red Ants will have to forfeit every game that the player competed in during the 2024-25 season.
According to MaxPreps, Progreso was 28-2 heading into the semifinals. KWTX-TV reported Progreso was 30-0 before the game.
Now, Salado will await the winner of the Fort Worth Castleberry vs. Nevada Community game. That contest will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday in McKinney.