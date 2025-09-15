Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (9/15/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 8-14. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Myles Mclaughlin of Knox (Indiana) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Anthony Abarno, jr., Plainville (Connecticut) football
Abarno completed 23 of 26 passes for 344 yards with six touchdowns in a 46-7 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic. Abarno also ran for a score.
2. James Armstrong, so., Hopewell (Pennsylvania) football
Armstrong did all he could in a 51-50 loss to Beaver, accounting for 609 yards of total offense and six touchdowns — four passing, two rushing.
3. Matthew Briedwell, jr., Calloway County (Kentucky) football
Briedwell threw for 367 yards and six touchdowns — matching the Calloway County single-game record — in a 45-6 win over Ballard Memorial.
4. Kizyas Clark, jr., Bibb County (Alabama) football
Clark ran for 254 yards and scored five total touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of American Christian Academy.
5. Wyatt Griffin, sr., Chase County (Kansas) football
Griffin accounted for 10 total touchdowns — seven rushing, three passing — in a 70-50 victory over Kiowa County. The senior ran for 335 yards and threw for 225.
6. Andres Gutierrez, sr., Cimarron-Memorial (Nevada) soccer
Gutierrez netted both of his team’s goals in a 2-1 victory over Rancho.
7. Tucker Ingersoll, jr., Pomona (Colorado) football
Ingersoll threw for 277 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-6 win over Green Mountain.
8. Jaden Jefferson, jr., Cathedral (California) football
Jefferson, a Sacramento State commit, threw for 412 yards and five touchdowns while adding a pair of scores on the ground as Cathedral suffered a 56-54 loss to Simi Valley.
9. Ty Keys, jr., Poplarville (Mississippi) football
Keys compiled 506 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just 17 carries in a 60-54 win over Hancock. The eight TDs tied the single-game state record.
10. Boban Kovacevic, sr., Pope John (New Jersey) soccer
Kovacevic poured in six goals as Pope John took down Kinnelon, 7-2.
11. Braxton Leeth, sr., Crestview (Ohio) football
Leeth ran for 319 yards and seven touchdowns as Crestview held on to defeat Fort Loramie, 55-48.
12. Brycen Marbrey, so., Lake Howell (Florida) football
Marbrey completed all 14 of his passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-7 rout of The Master’s Academy.
13. Tristan Mastriogiacomo, Mashpee (Massachusetts) soccer
Mastriogiacomo netted five goals — matching the Mashpee single-game school record — in an 8-3 victory over Hall.
14. Ethan Mundt, sr., Troy (California) football
Mundt ran wild in a 49-21 victory over Foothill, compiling 329 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
15. Weston Nielsen, jr., Bastrop (Texas) football
Nielsen completed 22 of 32 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions in a 70-55 win over Prestonwood Christian.
16. Luke Ortner, jr., Jesuit (Oregon) football
Ortner had 38 carries for 357 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 win over Tigard. The junior came up one yard shy of Jesuit’s single-game rushing record.
17. Ernie Powers, sr., Franklin (Texas) football
Powers exploded for 365 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Monterey.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
