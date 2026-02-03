San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 25 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Sam Houston vs Brackenridge — 5:00 PM
Burbank vs Fox Tech — 5:00 PM
Pearsall vs Somerset — 6:00 PM
Fredericksburg vs Bandera — 6:15 PM
Pieper vs Alamo Heights — 6:30 PM
MacArthur vs Southwest — 6:30 PM
Tivy vs Veterans Memorial — 6:30 PM
Lanier vs Highlands — 6:30 PM
Randolph vs Young Men’s Leadership Academy — 6:30 PM
Wagner vs Smithson Valley — 6:30 PM
New Braunfels vs Boerne-Champion — 6:30 PM
Canyon Lake vs Wimberley — 6:30 PM
Medina Valley vs United South — 7:00 PM
Steele vs Judson — 7:00 PM
San Marcos vs East Central — 7:00 PM
Eagle Pass vs United — 7:00 PM
McCollum vs Harlandale — 7:00 PM
South San Antonio vs Jay — 7:00 PM
Uvalde vs Pleasanton — 7:00 PM
Floresville vs Devine — 7:00 PM
San Antonio Memorial vs Cuero — 7:00 PM
Canyon vs Clemens — 7:00 PM
Natalia vs Poteet — 7:30 PM
La Vernia vs Navarro — 7:30 PM
Gonzales vs John F. Kennedy — 7:30 PM
