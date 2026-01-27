San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 26 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Brackenridge vs Burbank — 5:00 PM
Floresville vs Carrizo Springs — 6:00 PM
Fredericksburg vs Canyon Lake — 6:15 PM
Wagner vs Tivy — 6:30 PM
New Braunfels vs Veterans Memorial — 6:30 PM
Sam Houston vs Highlands — 6:30 PM
Harlandale vs Winn — 6:30 PM
MacArthur vs Southwest Legacy — 6:30 PM
Southside vs Southwest — 6:30 PM
Pieper vs Smithson Valley — 6:30 PM
Seguin vs Lanier — 6:30 PM
Davenport vs Bandera — 6:30 PM
Judson vs East Central — 7:00 PM
Eagle Pass vs Laredo LBJ — 7:00 PM
Del Rio vs United — 7:00 PM
South San Antonio vs McCollum — 7:00 PM
Pearsall vs Pleasanton — 7:00 PM
San Marcos vs Johnson — 7:00 PM
Steele vs Clemens — 7:00 PM
Somerset vs Devine — 7:00 PM
Medina Valley vs Alexander — 7:00 PM
Hondo vs Poteet — 7:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs Marion — 7:30 PM
Navarro vs San Antonio Memorial — 7:30 PM
La Vernia vs Gonzales — 7:30 PM
John F. Kennedy vs Cuero — 7:30 PM
