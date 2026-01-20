San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 30 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Burbank vs Highlands — 5:00 PM
Brackenridge vs Edison — 5:00 PM
Brandeis vs Roosevelt — 5:30 PM
Devine vs Pleasanton — 5:45 PM
Pearsall vs Uvalde — 6:00 PM
Somerset vs Carrizo Springs — 6:00 PM
Pieper vs Tivy — 6:30 PM
MacArthur vs Harlandale — 6:30 PM
New Braunfels vs Wagner — 6:30 PM
Jay vs McCollum — 6:30 PM
Southwest Legacy vs Southside — 6:30 PM
Alamo Heights vs Smithson Valley — 6:30 PM
Fredericksburg vs Davenport — 6:30 PM
Boerne vs Veterans Memorial — 6:30 PM
Bandera vs Wimberley — 6:30 PM
Del Rio vs Laredo LBJ — 7:00 PM
Winn vs South San Antonio — 7:00 PM
Johnson vs Judson — 7:00 PM
Clemens vs East Central — 7:00 PM
Clark vs Reagan — 7:00 PM
Canyon vs Steele — 7:00 PM
Madison vs Lee — 7:30 PM
Cotulla vs Poteet — 7:30 PM
Medina Valley vs Eagle Pass — 7:30 PM
Seguin vs Sam Houston — 7:30 PM
John F. Kennedy vs San Antonio Memorial — 7:30 PM
Gonzales vs Navarro — 7:30 PM
Churchill vs Johnson — 7:30 PM
La Vernia vs Cuero — 7:30 PM
Canyon Lake vs Long Creek — 7:30 PM
