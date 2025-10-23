High School

San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025

Get San Antonio area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, October 23

Ben Dagg

San Antonio high school football continues
San Antonio high school football continues / Franklin Jenkins

There are 55 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend feature many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels battling it out on Friday.

San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

There are six games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 23. There are also games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Houston vs Jefferson. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Jay 6-0 Martin 2-5 7:00 PM

Brackenridge 2-6 Burbank 1-6 7:00 PM

Boerne 6-1 Veterans Memorial 2-5 7:00 PM

Holmes 1-6 O'Connor 3-4 7:00 PM

Medina Valley 6-2 United South 1-5 7:00 PM

Houston 4-4 Jefferson 2-4 7:30 PM

San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 50 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, October 24. There are multiple games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Alamo Heights vs McCollum. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard

La Pryor 2-4 Sabinal 3-4 7:00 PM

D'Hanis 3-2 Junction 7-0 7:00 PM

Yorktown 6-1 Louise 2-5 7:00 PM

Pettus 0-7 Shiner 7-0 7:00 PM

Falls City 3-4 Charlotte 2-4 7:00 PM

Nixon-Smiley 5-2 Dilley 3-4 7:00 PM

Poth 6-1 Natalia 4-3 7:00 PM

Karnes City 5-2 Stockdale 5-2 7:00 PM

Cotulla 3-4 Young Men's Leadership Academy 0-3 7:00 PM

Thrall 2-6 Comfort 4-3 7:00 PM

Lexington 6-0-1 Blanco 6-2 7:00 PM

Randolph 2-4 Llano 6-1 7:00 PM

Poteet 2-5 Jourdanton 4-3 7:00 PM

Ingram Moore 3-4 Marion 4-1 7:00 PM

Hallettsville 2-5 Hempstead 0-7 7:00 PM

Luling 0-6 Florence 0-7 7:00 PM

Edna 4-3 Goliad 6-1 7:00 PM

Hondo 6-1 Crystal City 8-0 7:00 PM

Cole 2-5 Lytle 3-4 7:00 PM

Pleasanton 4-3 Somerset 4-2 7:00 PM

Jones 1-6 La Vernia 6-1 7:00 PM

John F. Kennedy 1-5 Fredericksburg 2-6 7:00 PM

Davenport 8-0 Uvalde 2-5 7:00 PM

Floresville 3-4 Calhoun 3-4 7:00 PM

Pearsall 1-7 San Antonio Memorial 1-6 7:00 PM

Bandera 7-0 Devine 3-5 7:00 PM

Seguin 3-4 Wagner 3-4 7:00 PM

Seguin 6-3 Wagner 3-4 7:00 PM

New Braunfels 6-1 Smithson Valley 6-1 7:00 PM

MacArthur 0-7 Pieper 4-3 7:00 PM

Edison 0-8 Lanier 5-3 7:00 PM

Victoria East 1-7 Boerne-Champion 4-3 7:00 PM

Harlandale 2-5 Victoria West 7-2 7:00 PM

Alamo Heights 7-1 McCollum 2-3 7:00 PM

Steele 6-1 San Marcos 5-3 7:00 PM

Langham Creek 6-1 Warren 4-2 7:00 PM

Reagan 3-4 Churchill 1-6 7:00 PM

Runge 4-1 Knippa 3-0 7:30 PM

Brackett 4-4 Gordon 4-0 7:30 PM

Flatonia 5-2 Kenedy 6-2 7:30 PM

Bloomington 4-4 Schulenburg 2-4 7:30 PM

Navarro 2-6 Smithville 0-7 7:30 PM

Wimberley 4-3 Gonzales 4-2 7:30 PM

Southwest Legacy 6-1 Southside 4-3 7:30 PM

Winn 2-5 Southwest 6-1 7:30 PM

Judson 2-5 Canyon 4-1 7:30 PM

East Central 2-5 Johnson 1-5 7:30 PM

Johnson 5-0 Lee 2-4 7:30 PM

Taft 2-3 Harlan 6-0 7:30 PM

Stevens 1-5 Brennan 6-1 7:30 PM

San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025

There are five games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, October 25. The final game,Brandeis vs Roosevelt, starts at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Sotomayor 5-3 Warren 4-2 2:00 PM

Brandeis 4-2 Madison 1-6 2:00 PM

Eagle Pass 4-2 United 5-2 7:00 PM

Roosevelt 2-4 Clark 6-1 7:00 PM

Brandeis 4-2 Roosevelt 2-6 7:30 PM

