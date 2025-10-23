San Antonio Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels battling it out on Friday.
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Thursday, October 23. There are also games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Houston vs Jefferson. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Jay 6-0 Martin 2-5 7:00 PM
Brackenridge 2-6 Burbank 1-6 7:00 PM
Boerne 6-1 Veterans Memorial 2-5 7:00 PM
Holmes 1-6 O'Connor 3-4 7:00 PM
Medina Valley 6-2 United South 1-5 7:00 PM
Houston 4-4 Jefferson 2-4 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, October 24. There are multiple games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Alamo Heights vs McCollum. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
La Pryor 2-4 Sabinal 3-4 7:00 PM
D'Hanis 3-2 Junction 7-0 7:00 PM
Yorktown 6-1 Louise 2-5 7:00 PM
Pettus 0-7 Shiner 7-0 7:00 PM
Falls City 3-4 Charlotte 2-4 7:00 PM
Nixon-Smiley 5-2 Dilley 3-4 7:00 PM
Poth 6-1 Natalia 4-3 7:00 PM
Karnes City 5-2 Stockdale 5-2 7:00 PM
Cotulla 3-4 Young Men's Leadership Academy 0-3 7:00 PM
Thrall 2-6 Comfort 4-3 7:00 PM
Lexington 6-0-1 Blanco 6-2 7:00 PM
Randolph 2-4 Llano 6-1 7:00 PM
Poteet 2-5 Jourdanton 4-3 7:00 PM
Ingram Moore 3-4 Marion 4-1 7:00 PM
Hallettsville 2-5 Hempstead 0-7 7:00 PM
Luling 0-6 Florence 0-7 7:00 PM
Edna 4-3 Goliad 6-1 7:00 PM
Hondo 6-1 Crystal City 8-0 7:00 PM
Cole 2-5 Lytle 3-4 7:00 PM
Pleasanton 4-3 Somerset 4-2 7:00 PM
Jones 1-6 La Vernia 6-1 7:00 PM
John F. Kennedy 1-5 Fredericksburg 2-6 7:00 PM
Davenport 8-0 Uvalde 2-5 7:00 PM
Floresville 3-4 Calhoun 3-4 7:00 PM
Pearsall 1-7 San Antonio Memorial 1-6 7:00 PM
Bandera 7-0 Devine 3-5 7:00 PM
Seguin 3-4 Wagner 3-4 7:00 PM
New Braunfels 6-1 Smithson Valley 6-1 7:00 PM
MacArthur 0-7 Pieper 4-3 7:00 PM
Edison 0-8 Lanier 5-3 7:00 PM
Victoria East 1-7 Boerne-Champion 4-3 7:00 PM
Harlandale 2-5 Victoria West 7-2 7:00 PM
Alamo Heights 7-1 McCollum 2-3 7:00 PM
Steele 6-1 San Marcos 5-3 7:00 PM
Langham Creek 6-1 Warren 4-2 7:00 PM
Reagan 3-4 Churchill 1-6 7:00 PM
Runge 4-1 Knippa 3-0 7:30 PM
Brackett 4-4 Gordon 4-0 7:30 PM
Flatonia 5-2 Kenedy 6-2 7:30 PM
Bloomington 4-4 Schulenburg 2-4 7:30 PM
Navarro 2-6 Smithville 0-7 7:30 PM
Wimberley 4-3 Gonzales 4-2 7:30 PM
Southwest Legacy 6-1 Southside 4-3 7:30 PM
Winn 2-5 Southwest 6-1 7:30 PM
Judson 2-5 Canyon 4-1 7:30 PM
East Central 2-5 Johnson 1-5 7:30 PM
Taft 2-3 Harlan 6-0 7:30 PM
Stevens 1-5 Brennan 6-1 7:30 PM
San Antonio High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Saturday, October 25. The final game,Brandeis vs Roosevelt, starts at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our San Antonio Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sotomayor 5-3 Warren 4-2 2:00 PM
Brandeis 4-2 Madison 1-6 2:00 PM
Eagle Pass 4-2 United 5-2 7:00 PM
Roosevelt 2-4 Clark 6-1 7:00 PM
Brandeis 4-2 Roosevelt 2-6 7:30 PM
