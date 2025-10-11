San Antonio Teacher and Coach Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Holy Cross Office, Police Say
A Holy Cross of San Antonio teacher and coach was arrested this week after police say a hidden camera disguised as a clock was discovered inside a staff office on campus.
Armando Arnulfo Flores Has Been Charged with Felony Invasive Visual Recording
Armando Arnulfo Flores, 34, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 7, and booked into the Bexar County Jail at 8:33 p.m., according to Bexar County court and jail records. He was charged with felony invasive visual recording following a San Antonio Police Department investigation that began after a student reported finding the device about a week earlier.
Records show he was released Wednesday afternoon after posting a $7,500 licensed surety bond. He is represented by defense attorney Valentina Kogut.
Flores Coached Soccer, Football and Middle School Track at Holy Cross
According to Dr. Rene Escobedo, principal of Holy Cross, Flores worked there as a physical education teacher, head varsity soccer coach, assistant varsity football coach and middle school track and field coach. He has since been terminated by the school.
A student initially reported concerns after moving a clock that was sitting on top of a refrigerator in an office where Flores worked, according to an affidavit. The report triggered an internal alert that led to the discovery of the device and the involvement of law enforcement.
Flores Is No Longer Employed by the School
Dr. Escobedo confirmed to High School on SI that Flores is no longer employed by the school.
“Holy Cross has been made aware of a credible report involving misconduct on campus by an employee,” Dr. Escobedo said. “The conduct in question has been brought to a full stop, and the employee has been terminated. No student or faculty member is currently subject to any risk or danger.
“Parents of individual students that may have been impacted will be contacted individually by the school administration,” he continued. “We have reported the incident to the San Antonio Police Department and will continue to cooperate fully with their investigation.
“Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we can make no further comment at this time.”
A Student Allegedly Discovered the Suspicious Device
According to the affidavit, the student alerted another staff member about the clock, and police said the resulting discovery of footage showing another employee undressing launched the investigation and led to Flores’ dismissal.
The affidavit stated it was understood among staff that when the office door was closed, others were expected to knock before entering. In early August, Flores texted a female coach who shared the office and claimed a camera had been placed there because faculty did not want students entering the space anymore. When she replied that she would no longer be able to change there, Flores allegedly said his camera “doesn’t work” because it had no SD card.
On Oct. 2, a student told the coach that Flores had confronted the student about moving “his camera” inside the office. When the student asked how Flores knew, Flores implied he had accessed recorded footage by allegedly responding, “I saw the color of your shirt and your hair was curled."
Alarmed, the coach inspected the office and found the clock-shaped recording device on top of a refrigerator used by Flores. Inside, she discovered a micro SD card. The coach asked her daughter to review it using a card reader, and the daughter reportedly found multiple images of the coach partially undressed, including one showing her in a sports bra.
The Device Allegedly Contained Images of a Female Coach and Students in Various Stages of Undress
The coach notified a faculty member and the school contacted authorities. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Flores’ office, and the San Antonio Police Department’s Digital Forensics Unit analyzed the SD card, where investigators found that many images had been remotely deleted through the device’s WiFi connection.
Despite that, they were able to recover thumbnail images showing the coach nude from the waist up while changing clothes on Sept. 20, according to information in the affidavit.
According to a preliminary report, SAPD discovered additional footage that appeared to show multiple students undressing in the same office, as well as a separate video of an adult employee engaged in sexual activity.
Flores Denied the Allegations
In a video posted by San Antonio’s News 4, Flores was approached by a reporter Wednesday afternoon after being released from jail. Smiling and engaging the reporter in the video, Flores denied the allegations and appeared to criticize media coverage, saying he understood news outlets were interested in reporting the case for “clicks.”
“Just because you guys print stories and stage a walk for me and, you know, those fancy headlines doesn’t mean the story is true,” Flores told the reporter in the video. “You can print stories, headlines - it doesn’t mean it’s true.”
When asked what he had to say to parents and students at Holy Cross, Flores said, “The truth will come out” and thanked those who contacted him.
“Those who know my character, who know I wouldn’t do something like that - thank you for the support,” Flores said.
In a follow-up message released to High School on SI, Dr. Escobedo asked the school community to support those affected.
“In the wake of this deeply troubling event, we call upon the Holy Cross family to unite in prayer and compassion for the innocent victims," Dr. Escobedo said. "We ask that their privacy be respected as they seek strength and healing.
“In addition, if members of our community feel this situation has impacted them, we urge you to contact the school administration. We are here to listen and offer support. Today, counselors will be available to provide support for students and staff.”