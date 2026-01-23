Sophee Peterson's Latest Achievement Steals National Spotlight
It's called Trophy Club for a reason.
Trophy Club Byron Nelson High (Texas) junior volleyball star Sophee Peterson makes extraordinary plays happen on the court every time she steps on it. On Thursday, she walked onto the court at Byron Nelson High and discovered that this time she was the one getting played.
As she stepped through the gymnasium doors, the Texas A&M commit discovered a host of people waiting to surprise her, including three-time Olympic medalist April Ross, who presented the junior setter with the 2025-2026 Gatorade National Girls Volleyball Player of the Year award.
Peterson had recently won the 2025-2026 Texas Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year award.
Bringing the trophy home to Trophy Club, the win places Peterson among an elite group of past winners across all sports.
A season that left no doubt
Peterson helped lead Byron Nelson to consecutive UIL Class 6A Division I state championships, including a perfect 42-0 season in 2025. The Bobcats went on to finish No. 1 in the nation in High School on SI's final national rankings.
She totaled 1,459 assists, 274 digs, 161 kills and 70 blocks, averaging 13.9 assists per set while anchoring an offense that powered Byron Nelson through an undefeated championship run.
Peterson is just the 50th non-senior to win a Gatorade National Player of the Year award since the program was established 41 years ago and only the second volleyball player to earn the national honor before her senior season.
“Joining the elite group of Gatorade Player of the Year alumni means being part of a community of athletes who have gone on to define their sports,” Jennifer Schmit, senior director for Gatorade brand marketing, said. “Sophee has proven that she belongs in this group of greats, and we can’t wait to watch her continue on to greatness in the years to come.”
Rare company across generations of stars
Past Gatorade National Player of the Year recipients include Peyton Manning, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Alex Rodriguez and Clayton Kershaw, along with rising stars such as Paige Bueckers and Cooper Flagg. According to Gatorade, alumni of the award have combined for 91 Olympic gold medals and 13 national championships.
The 5-foot-11 standout was also named an American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-American and is the nation’s No. 1 ranked player in her class by PrepVolleyball.com. She has been an anchor of a program that won 78 consecutive matches en route to becoming the first team to win back-to-back 6A titles in Texas.
Excellence beyond the court
Beyond volleyball, Peterson has excelled in the classroom and her community. She maintains a 4.64 weighted GPA and is a member of Byron Nelson’s BioMedical Academy, earning her “white coat” distinction this year. She has donated extensive time as a program leader at the Byron Nelson Youth Volleyball Camp.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner from each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 12 sports. From those state winners, one national player of the year is selected in each sport.