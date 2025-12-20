South Oak Cliff vs. Randle: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 5A Division 2 championship
The Randle Lions (15-0) play the South Oak Cliff Bears (14-1) in the UIL Class 5A Division 2 championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT.
Randle and South Oak Cliff played a close game in the championship last season. The Bears lost despite outgaining the Lions 461 to 211, but special teams and turnovers aided the Lions to a 38-35 win. Randle star running back Landen Williams-Callis ran for 101 yards and one touchdown.
South Oak Cliff is in the midst of a historic decade so far. The Bears are the sixth 11-man football team in Texas to reach the title game five consecutive seasons. The Bears have won two of those, but they were in 2021 and 2022, so they're looking to avenge more recent consecutive title game losses.
South Oak Cliff running backs Mikail Trotter and Levon Morton lead the Bears from the backfield. They both have over 1,200 yards rushing this season.
Last season's state championship win was Randle's first appearance in a title game. In 2025, the Lions followed their title with a 15-0 season entering the championship game. The Lions have dominated teams this season, including a 40-16 win against Boerne in the semifinals.
Williams-Callis leads the Lions with 2,103 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns. He is averaging 9.14 yards per carry.
Top Players
South Oak Cliff
- Brian Swanson, Jr., OT — 4-star uncommitted
- Cortavious Tisaby, Sr., OT — 3-star signed to Arizona State
- Kordae Houston, Sr., DL — 3-star signed to Syracuse
- Jamarion Phillips, Sr., LB — 3-star signed to Baylor
- Marcell Gipson, Sr,. CB — 3-star signed to Clemson
- Rickey Giles, Sr., S — 3-star signed to West Virginia
Randle
- Landen Williams-Callis, Jr., RB — 4-star uncommitted
- Noriel Dominguez, Sr., LB — 3-star signed to TCU
- Ryan Mallory, Sr., LB — 3-star signed to Sam Houston State
