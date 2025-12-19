Stephenville vs. Kilgore: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 4A D1 championship — Dec. 19, 2025
The Kilgore Bulldogs (14-1) play the Stephenville Yellow Jackets (15-0) in the UIL Class 4A Division 1 championship at AT&T Stadium on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT.
Kilgore lost to Celina in title game last season. The Bulldogs are looking to win their second state championship in school history. They won the Class 4A Division 2 championship in 2004.
Stephenville is a six-time champion. The Yellow-Jackets last won a title in 2021 when they defeated Austin Johnson 38-21 in the Class 4A Division 1 championship.
Both teams have dominated throughout the regular season. Kilgore lost to Carthage in the first game of the season, but the Bulldogs have won 14 consecutive games. Stephenville is averaging 46.7 points per game, and they're only allowing 9.5 points per game.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
