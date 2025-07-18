Tate Taylor Among Top Selections for Elite Program
The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF), USA Track and Field (USATF), and Nike have unveiled the 43 high school athletes selected for the third annual Nike Elite Program. This groundbreaking initiative, powered by the NSAF, offers comprehensive support to some of the nation's top prep track and field talent throughout the 2025-2026 school year.
The 43 selected athletes will attend a Kick-Off Event at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, from July 18-21, 2025. The event will provide an overview of the year long program, includes tours of the Nike campus, and offers athletes opportunities to meet staff and fellow participants.
The 2025-2026 Nike Elite Program class represents 19 states and spans all track and field disciplines: sprints, hurdles, throws, jumps, and distance. Thirteen athletes are returning to the program, with Sophia Rodriguez, Elizabeth Leachman, Kimberly Beard, and Kendrick Jones, Jr. making their third appearance.
Texas leads all states with 13 selections, followed by Oregon and Washington with three each.
Six athletes who finished the past season ranked No. 1 nationally in their events were chosen: Kimberly Beard (hammer throw), Tate Taylor (100m and 200m), Cooper Lutkenahus (800m), Quentin Nauman (1,600m), Kendrick Joshua (400m hurdles), and Victor Olesen (pole vault).
Additionally, the class includes two national record holders: Cooper Lutkenhaus (indoor and outdoor 800m) and Tate Taylor (outdoor 100m and indoor 200m). Taylor was also named 2025 Gatorade National Boys High School Track and Field Player of the Year.
The Invites
Benjamin Adams (Mountain Vista, Highland Ranch, CO)
Colorado state champion. Second fastest mile by a sophomore of all time. Third fastest two-mile by a sophomore of all time.
Lily Alder (Timpview, Provo, UT)
Two-time selection. Two-time Utah state champion. High school national champion. Five-time all-American. Seventh fastest one-mile by a junior of all time.
Ellie Barada (South, Bloomington, IL)
Illinois state champion. High school national champion. Three-time all-American.
Blair Bartlett (The Lawrence School, Lawrenceville, New Jersey)
Two-time NJISAA champion. Three-time all-American. Second fastest 3,000 meters by a sophomore of all time. Eighth fastest one mile by a sophomore of all time.
Kimberly Beard (King’s Academy, Seattle, Washington)
Three-time selection. Four-time Washington state champion. Two-time high school national champion. Three-time USATF Junior Olympics champion. Freshman hammer throw record holder.
Journee Belcher (Rickards, Tallahassee, Florida)
Florida state champion. 2025 all-American.
Andrew Beroset (Gulf Breeze, Florida)
Sixth fastest miler and two-miler by a sophomore of all time.
Gabbie Bishop (Providence Classical Christian Academy, Rogers, Arkansas)
Six-time Arkansas state champion. 2025 all-American.
Angel Brefo (Heritage, Midlothian, Texas)
Two-time Texas state champion. Two-time all-American.
Destiny Coleman (Woodlawn, Gwynn Oak, Maryland)
Four-time Maryland state champion. National champion. Five-time all-American.
Joshua Cooper (Willow Spring, Fuquay Varina, North Carolina)
2025 all-American. Second fastest 500 meters indoor by a sophomore of all time. Third fastest 800 meters by a sophomore of all time.
Jasir Fontenot (San Diego, California)
California state champion. Two-time middle school national champion. Three-time USATF Junior Olympics champion. Two-time all-American. 110-meter hurdles freshman record holder.
Nia Harrison (Addison Greenhill, Addison, Texas)
Four-time all-American. Second Nike Elite Program selection.
Jaelen Hunter (Servite, Anaheim, California)
Sixth fastest 400 meters by a freshman of all time.
Marissa Johnson (Tigard, Oregon)
Two-time selection. Five-time Oregon state champion. USATF Junior Olympics champion. Four-time all-American.
Andrew Jones (Spring Klein Collins, Spring, Texas)
Two-time Texas state champion. National champion. USATF Junior Olympics champion. Two-time all-American.
Kendrick Jones Jr (Temple Lake Belton, Temple, Texas)
Three-time selection. Three-time Texas state champion. High school national champion. Three-time AAU Junior Olympics champion. Six-time all-American. Two AAU Junior Olympics national records.
Kendrick Joshua (Richmond Hill, Georgia)
Georgia state champion. USATF U20 champion.
Ava Kitchings (Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross, Georgia)
Two-time high school national champion. Georgia state champion. USATF U20 champion. USATF Junior Olympics champion. Six-time all-American.
Elizabeth Leachman (Boerne Champion, Boerne, Texas)
Three-time selection. Five-time Texas state champion. Four-time high school national champion. Three-time national record holder. 2024 Olympic Trials qualifier.
Caden Leonard (Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas)
Five-time Texas state champion. 2024 all-American. Fourth fastest mile by a sophomore of all time.
Ellery Lincoln (Lincoln, Portland, Oregon)
Two-time selection. Oregon state champion. Two-time all-American. Seventh fastest mile by a sophomore of all time.
Brooke Lloyd (Humble Summer Creek, Humble, Texas)
Two-time selection. Two-time national champion. Texas state champion. Three-time all-American.
Cooper Lutkenhaus (Justin Northwest, Justin, Texas)
Two-time selection. Two Texas state titles and five national championships. U.S. high school 800-meter indoor record holder (1:43.86) and outdoor record holder (1:45.45). Undefeated against high schoolers in the 800 meters in his career.
Marcelo Mantecon (Belen Jesuit, Miami, Florida)
Two-time Florida state champion. Three-time all-American. U.S. high school indoor 5,000-meter and two-mile and 3,200-meter freshman record holder and fourth fastest sophomore 3,200-meter record holder of all time.
Chris Marcell (Marathon, Wisconsin)
Two-time Wisconsin state champion. Top returning discus thrower. 2025 all-American.
Mia Maxwell (Humble Atascocita, Humble, Texas)
Three-time national champion. Two-time Texas state champion. Four-time all-American. Fifth fastest 100 meters all time.
Mariah Maxwell (Humble Atascocita, Humble, Texas)
Texas state champion. USATF Junior Olympics champion. Four-time all-American.
Ryin Miller (Seaman, Topeka, Kansas)
Five-time Kansas state champion. Two-time all-American.
Dillon Mitchell (Houston C.E. King, Houston, Texas)
100-meter freshman record holder. USATF Junior Olympics champion. 2025 all-American.
Quentin Nauman (Western Dubuque, Epworth Iowa)
Seven-time Iowa state champion and national champion. Two-time all-American. Fastest junior ever in the mile. Only high school athlete to run under 1:50 for 800 meters, under 4 minutes in 1,600 meters, and under 9 minutes for 3,200 meters.
Miles Nesmith (Central, Memphis, Tennessee)
Three-time Tennessee state champion and national champion.
Victor Olesen (St. Christopher’s, Richmond, Virginia)
Two-time selection. Five-time Virginia state champion. Three-time high school national champion. AAU Junior Olympics champion. Two-time USATF U20 champion. Four-time all-American. Fifth highest pole vaulter in high school history.
Chinweoke “Sam” Onwuchekwa (Cypress Springs, Cypress, Texas)
Second fastest 100 meters by a freshman of all time.
Jasmine Robinson (North Cobb, Kennesaw, Georgia)
Two-time selection. Two-time national champion. Five-time Georgia state champion. Eight-time all-American. USATF Junior Olympics champion. U.S. 300-meter hurdles sophomore and junior record holder. Third fastest 300-meter hurdles all time.
Sophia Rodriguez (Mercer Island, Washington)
Three-time selection. Six-time Washington state champion. Eight-time all-American.
Simon Rosselli (Mead, Spokane, Washington)
Two-time Washington state champion. 2025 all-American.
Malachi Schoenherr (Sheldon, Eugene, Oregon)
Two-time selection. Two-time Oregon state champion. Two-time all-American. Fifth fastest junior of all time in the 3,000 meters.
Joshua-Kai Smith (Gar-Field, Woodbridge, Virginia)
Four-time Virginia state champion. Three-time all-American.
Ataja Stephane-Vazquez (Southeast Guilford, Greensboro, North Carolina)
Two-time North Carolina state champion. Three-time all-American.
Addy Stiverson (Montrose, Michigan)
Three-time MHSAA LP Division champion. 2024 all-American. Shot put sophomore record holder.
Tate Taylor (San Antonio Harlan, San Antonio, Texas)
Two-time Texas state champion. USATF Junior Olympics champion. Two-time national champion. Five-time all-American. 100-meter outdoor high school record holder. 200-meter indoor high school record holder. U.S. junior class 200-meter record holder.