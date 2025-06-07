Texas high school baseball state championships: Class 1A-6A scoreboard
The best of the best converged on Dell Diamond in Round Rock this week to determine which 11 teams across Class 1A-6A will be crowned Texas state champions.
This is the first season where the UIL split Classes 2A-6A into two divisions, meaning Classes 2A-6A will have two individual state champions (one per division). Class 1A remains a single division and will crown only one champion.
There were a bunch of exciting games on the docket this week and some intriguing storylines.
Check out the scoreboard below and follow High School on SI – Texas all weekend for scores, updates, live scoring and more from the Texas baseball state championships.
UIL Texas Class 1A-6A state finals scoreboard
Class 1A
Gordon (23-5) vs. Fayetteville (18-4), 9 a.m., Saturday
Class 2A Division I
Centerville 6, New Home 1
Class 2A Division II
Collinsville 12, Overton 0
Class 3A Division I
Corpus Christi London 4, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 3
Class 3A Division II
Wall 14, Thrall 2, 5 innings
Class 4A Division I
Corpus Christi Calallen 5, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 3
Class 4A Division II
Longview Spring Hill 5, Wimberley 3
Class 5A Division I
Aledo 8, Spring Branch Smithson Valley 1
Class 5A Division II
Grapevine 9, Humble Kingwood Park 5
Class 6A Division I
Waco Midway (32-8) vs. Humble Atascocita (32-12-2), 4 p.m., Saturday
Class 6A Division II
Tomball (34-6-1) vs. Humble Kingwood (38-4), noon, Saturday