Texas high school baseball state championships: Class 1A-6A scoreboard

Check out the scores from all 11 UIL Texas Class 1A-6A baseball state title games

The 2025 UIL Texas Class 1A-6A baseball state championships are taking place this week at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
The best of the best converged on Dell Diamond in Round Rock this week to determine which 11 teams across Class 1A-6A will be crowned Texas state champions.

This is the first season where the UIL split Classes 2A-6A into two divisions, meaning Classes 2A-6A will have two individual state champions (one per division). Class 1A remains a single division and will crown only one champion.

There were a bunch of exciting games on the docket this week and some intriguing storylines.

Check out the scoreboard below and follow High School on SI – Texas all weekend for scores, updates, live scoring and more from the Texas baseball state championships.

UIL Texas Class 1A-6A state finals scoreboard

Class 1A

Gordon (23-5) vs. Fayetteville (18-4), 9 a.m., Saturday

Class 2A Division I

Centerville 6, New Home 1

Class 2A Division II

Collinsville 12, Overton 0

Class 3A Division I

Corpus Christi London 4, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 3

Class 3A Division II

Wall 14, Thrall 2, 5 innings

Class 4A Division I

Corpus Christi Calallen 5, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 3

Class 4A Division II

Longview Spring Hill 5, Wimberley 3

Class 5A Division I

Aledo 8, Spring Branch Smithson Valley 1

Class 5A Division II

Grapevine 9, Humble Kingwood Park 5

Class 6A Division I

Waco Midway (32-8) vs. Humble Atascocita (32-12-2), 4 p.m., Saturday

Class 6A Division II

Tomball (34-6-1) vs. Humble Kingwood (38-4), noon, Saturday

