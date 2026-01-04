Texas High School Basketball: The Fast-Starters Who Are Making an Early Impact in 2025-26 Season
With the holiday break now behind us, high school basketball teams across Texas are turning their attention toward the second half of the 2025-2026 regular season. District races are taking shape, rotations are tightening and teams are beginning to look ahead to where they want to be in the next couple of months.
Below are nearly two dozen boys and girls players across the Lone Star State who you should keep an eye on down the stretch. The boys and girls lists below are meant to highlight some of the players who have helped their teams get off to strong starts. Players are listed in alphabetical order, and this is not a ranking of the top players in the state. Instead, it is a snapshot of several athletes who have made an early impact through scoring, all-around production or steady play on both ends of the floor.
Texas is home to thousands of high school basketball players across multiple classifications, and no single list can capture everyone who deserves recognition. The goal here is simply to spotlight a group of fast starters who have played important roles for their teams during the first half of the season. Some are established names, while others are still emerging, but each has helped set the tone for their program.
Fast Starters: Texas HS Hoops Midseason Standouts
Girls
Delaney Arredondo, G, sr., Converse Judson
An athletic 5-foot-4 guard, Arredondo has helped the Lady Rockets race out to a 21-4 start while scoring 517 points, an average of 23.5 per game. She is also averaging 5.5 steals, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Arredondo posted a season-high 40 points in a 58-54 loss to Aledo on Nov. 20 and has recorded multiple 30-point performances this season.
Charlotte Cavin, W/G, jr., Frisco Wakeland
A three-year starter, the versatile 6-foot wing is on pace to set career highs across the board. Cavin has scored 542 points through 23 games, averaging 23.6 points per game, after averaging 18.2 as a sophomore and 16.3 as a freshman. She is also tracking toward new bests in rebounds and assists, while shooting 51% from the floor and 47% from 3-point range as Wakeland sits at 20-4.
Ambrosia Cole, G, sr., Lubbock Monterey
Often playing alongside former No. 1 national recruit Aaliyah Chavez, Cole has emerged as a standout in her own right. The 5-foot-5 combo guard worked her way into four-star status and a top-75 national ranking after helping Monterey win the 5A-II state championship last season. She is again leading the way for the 16-7 Lady Plainsmen with multiple big performances this winter.
Ashtian Glass, G, jr., Houston Stephen F. Austin
A three-year varsity player, the 5-foot-8 guard has elevated her production significantly during her junior season. Glass scored 31 points in the season opener, followed with 36 on Dec. 5 against Milby and poured in a season-high 39 on Dec. 27 versus Houston Cesar E. Chavez. After averaging 12.1 points as a freshman and 15.9 as a sophomore, she is now averaging 23.3 points through 16 games.
Adaleigh Knight, F, sr., Raymondville
At 5-foot-11, Knight’s size and athleticism make her a dominant force around the basket. She produced one of the most eye-opening performances of the season on Dec. 2, scoring 72 points and grabbing 22 rebounds in a win against Brownsville IDEA Sports Park. After averaging 24.3 points and 10.2 rebounds as a junior, she opened her senior year averaging 32.3 points and 16.5 rebounds through 13 games.
Ellie Lee, G, sr., San Antonio Douglas MacArthur
A model of consistency throughout her career, Lee has taken a major scoring leap as a senior. She is averaging 24.4 points per game through 23 contests, well above her previous career bests of 13.3 as a sophomore and 18.0 as a junior. Lee is shooting a career-best 51% from the floor and 82% at the line, helping the Lady Brahmas to a 19-5 start.
Rosanelly Pastrano, G, sr., San Antonio LEE
Pastrano has powered the Lady Volunteers to an 18-4 start while establishing herself as one of the state’s most consistent scorers. She has topped 30 points multiple times this season, including a season-high 37, and additional outings of 36 and 35 points. Through 22 games, she is averaging 27.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 3.8 assists.
Arianna Robinson, G, soph., Plano East
A four-star prospect and one of the nation’s top sophomores, Robinson has delivered on the national hype early. Ranked No. 12 overall in the 2028 SportsCenter NEXT Terrific 25, she has helped Plano East open the season 18-6. Robinson averaged 23.4 points across her first 14 games and posted a season-high 39 points in a win against Frisco Rock Hill on Dec. 19.
Carlie Rodriguez, G, soph., Rio Hondo
One of the state’s most productive underclassmen, Rodriguez is outpacing her impressive freshman campaign. After scoring 667 points as a ninth grader, she already had 449 points through 17 games this season while averaging 26.4 points. She has also added 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game as Rio Hondo surged to a 17-1 start.
Jamie Solomon, G, sr., Wheatley
Solomon has played a central role in Wheatley’s strong 12-2 opening stretch. The 5-foot-6 guard is averaging 26.1 points and 3.8 steals per game, putting her on pace for a career-high scoring season. She averaged 15.8 points as a sophomore and 23.5 points as a junior, continuing a steady upward trajectory as a senior.
Boys
Troynelle Belle, W, jr., Dickinson
An athletic 6-foot-7 wing, Belle has knocked down 37 3-pointers through his first 17 games while emerging as a primary scoring option. After averaging 14.2 points per game as a sophomore, he has boosted that number to 26.7 points this season. Belle is also averaging 6.9 rebounds as Dickinson has opened the year 15-5 in Class 6A.
Kavian Bryant, G, jr., Palestine Westwood
A four-star Texas Tech football commit, Bryant made a seamless transition from the gridiron to the hardwood. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard passed for 3,407 yards and 37 touchdowns during football season, then opened basketball season averaging 29.6 points through nine games. He is also contributing 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists as the 3A-II Panthers surged to a 12-2 start.
Jordan Bustamante, G, sr., Edinburg Robert Vela
Bustamante has been the driving force behind Vela’s 15-11 start in Class 5A-I. The athletic 6-foot-2 senior has scored 652 points through 23 games, averaging 28.3 points to go with 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3 steals per game. He is shooting 50% from the floor and has knocked down 69 3-pointers.
Bryson Campbell, G, soph., Angleton
After averaging 16.1 points as a freshman, Campbell has taken a significant step forward in his sophomore campaign. The 6-foot, 170-pound guard is averaging 25.7 points through 18 games, while also adding 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals. His production has helped Angleton get off to a 14-9 start.
Calvin Ellington, G, sr., Cleveland Tarkington
Ellington has powered Tarkington to a 14-7 start in Class 4A Division II with a dominant senior season. Through his first 18 games, the 6-foot-1 guard has tallied 544 points while averaging 30.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.6 steals. He has consistently controlled games on both ends of the floor.
Kingston Gould, G, soph., Burkburnett
One of the breakout stars in Texas 4A, Gould has delivered eye-opening production early in his sophomore season. The 6-foot-3 guard scored 507 points through his first 17 games while averaging 29.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.3 steals. His play has helped Burkburnett jump out to a 16-3 record.
Cam Lomax, G, sr., Frisco Heritage
Signed to play at SMU, Lomax has anchored Heritage’s 15-2 start in Class 5A. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is averaging 26.9 points per game through 15 contests to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals. A proven scorer, he averaged 22.2 points as a junior and 25.3 points as a sophomore.
Damon Miles, G, jr., Houston Clear Lake
A transfer from Houston Dobie, Miles has made an immediate impact for the Falcons. The 6-foot-3 point guard is averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 18 games while helping Clear Lake to a 16-7 start. He is shooting 50% from the field and has connected on 44 3-pointers.
Christian Smith, G, jr., Farmersville
Smith has helped spark a dramatic turnaround for Farmersville following his transfer from Amarillo Randall. The 6-foot guard is averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.6 steals as the Farmers opened the season 19-1. One year after a 12-16 finish, Farmersville has quickly emerged as a contender.
Jordan Weiland, G, sr., Chico
Weiland has continued his double-double dominance into his senior season. After averaging 25.2 points and 13 rebounds as a junior, the 6-foot-5 senior is averaging 30.3 points and 10.5 rebounds through 19 games. He has also contributed 4.7 points, 4 steals and 3.9 blocks as Chico moved to 12-8.
Tra’Davien Young, G, sr., DeSoto
Despite DeSoto’s uneven start, Young has been one of the area’s most productive guards. Through his first 15 games, the 6-foot-3 senior is averaging 26.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He has consistently provided offense and leadership for the Eagles.