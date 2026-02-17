Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Tuesday, February 17
There are 99 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Tuesday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Heritage vs. Independence and Allen taking on Plano in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Hebron vs. Marcus – 6:15 PM
Lake Highlands vs. MacArthur – 6:30 PM
Midlothian Heritage vs. Red Oak – 6:30 PM
Richardson vs. Irving – 6:30 PM
La Vega vs. China Spring – 6:30 PM
Seguin vs. Cleburne – 7:00 PM
Rockwall vs. Longview – 7:00 PM
Princeton vs. Prosper Rock Hill – 7:00 PM
Plano West vs. Plano East – 7:00 PM
Forney vs. Royse City – 7:00 PM
Cleburne vs. Mansfield Timberview – 7:00 PM
Little Elm vs. Flower Mound – 7:00 PM
Trinity vs. Southlake Carroll – 7:00 PM
Tyler Legacy vs. North Forney – 7:00 PM
Newman Smith vs. Turner – 7:00 PM
Kaufman vs. Midlothian – 7:00 PM
VR Eaton vs. Northwest – 7:00 PM
Greenville vs. Walnut Grove – 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit vs. Pearce – 7:00 PM
Sherman vs. Melissa – 7:00 PM
Sulphur Springs vs. Pleasant Grove – 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit vs. Everman – 7:00 PM
North Lamar vs. Pittsburg – 7:00 PM
Guyer vs. Coppell – 7:00 PM
Denison vs. Lovejoy – 7:00 PM
Sachse vs. Wylie – 7:00 PM
Graham vs. Stephenville – 7:00 PM
Godley vs. Alvarado – 7:00 PM
Lewisville vs. Braswell – 7:00 PM
Ryan vs. Birdville – 7:00 PM
Prosper vs. Boyd – 7:00 PM
Nimitz vs. Berkner – 7:00 PM
Keller vs. Bell – 7:00 PM
Argyle vs. Grapevine – 7:00 PM
Brownwood vs. Glen Rose – 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells vs. Brock – 7:00 PM
Allen vs. Plano – 7:00 PM
Anna vs. McKinney North – 7:00 PM
Pittsburg vs. Bonham – 7:00 PM
Timber Creek vs. Keller Central – 7:15 PM
Lebanon Trail vs. Liberty – 7:15 PM
Wakeland vs. The Colony – 7:15 PM
Lone Star vs. Highland Park – 7:15 PM
Heritage vs. Independence – 7:15 PM
Frisco vs. Emerson – 7:15 PM
Denton vs. Richland – 7:15 PM
Creekview vs. Reedy – 7:15 PM
Centennial vs. Memorial – 7:15 PM
Naaman Forest vs. Rowlett – 7:30 PM
Haltom vs. Sam Houston – 7:30 PM
South Garland vs. Garland – 7:30 PM
Grand Prairie vs. Lamar – 7:30 PM
North Garland vs. Lakeview Centennial – 7:30 PM
Horn vs. Mesquite – 7:30 PM
North Mesquite vs. Wilson – 7:30 PM
Trimble Tech vs. Paschal – 7:30 PM
Duncanville vs. Skyline – 7:30 PM
DeSoto vs. Waxahachie – 7:30 PM
Saginaw vs. Granbury – 7:30 PM
Life Oak Cliff vs. Young Men's Leadership Academy – 7:30 PM
Western Hills vs. Eastern Hills – 7:30 PM
Wills Point vs. Sunnyvale – 7:30 PM
Benbrook vs. Southwest – 7:30 PM
Van Alstyne vs. Sanger – 7:30 PM
White vs. South Oak Cliff – 7:30 PM
South Hills vs. Polytechnic – 7:30 PM
Palestine vs. Rusk – 7:30 PM
Pinkston vs. North Dallas – 7:30 PM
Roosevelt vs. Lincoln – 7:30 PM
Lindale vs. Kemp – 7:30 PM
Life Waxahachie vs. Hillsboro – 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Lake Dallas – 7:30 PM
Venus vs. Ferris – 7:30 PM
Ford vs. Farmersville – 7:30 PM
Eagle Mountain vs. Lake Worth – 7:30 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Conrad – 7:30 PM
Castleberry vs. Krum – 7:30 PM
Carter-Riverside vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis – 7:30 PM
Carter vs. Kimball – 7:30 PM
Joshua vs. Burleson – 7:30 PM
Chisholm Trail vs. Brewer – 7:30 PM
Azle vs. Fossil Ridge – 7:30 PM
Bowie vs. South Grand Prairie – 7:30 PM
Community vs. Caddo Mills – 7:30 PM
Springtown vs. Burkburnett – 7:30 PM
Mabank vs. Brownsboro – 7:30 PM
Decatur vs. Bridgeport – 7:30 PM
Martin vs. Arlington – 7:30 PM
Aubrey vs. Gainesville – 7:30 PM
Van vs. Athens – 7:30 PM
Samuell vs. Seagoville – 8:00 PM
Weatherford vs. Mansfield – 8:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Sunset – 8:00 PM
Poteet vs. Spruce – 8:00 PM
Crandall vs. Ennis – 8:00 PM
Terrell vs. Corsicana – 8:00 PM
Cedar Hill vs. Lancaster – 8:00 PM
Arlington Heights vs. North Side – 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge vs. Boswell – 8:00 PM
