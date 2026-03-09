Texas High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 9-10, 2026
The 2026 Texas high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Monday, March 9, with state semifinal games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school boys basketball playoffs.
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Valley vs. Munday - 03/09
Fayetteville vs. Huckabay - 03/09
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Whitharral vs. Jayton - 03/09
Milford vs. Kennard - 03/10
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Panhandle vs. Waco Meyer - 03/10
San Augustine vs. Hearne - 03/09
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Gruver vs. Lipan - 03/09
Martin's Mill vs. Mumford - 03/09
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Brownfield vs. Dallas Madison - 03/10
Orangefield vs. Corpus Christi London - 03/10
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Henrietta vs. Paradise - 03/10
Palestine Westwood vs. Aransas Pass - 03/10
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Amarillo West Plains vs. Dallas Kimball - 03/09
Almeta Crawford vs. Freeport Brazosport - 03/10
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Brock vs. Dallas Carter - 03/10
Houston Wheatley vs. La Marque - 03/10
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Birdville vs. Frisco Heritage - TBD
Glenn vs. Beaumont West Brook - 03/10
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Mansfield Summit vs. Lucas Lovejoy - TBD
Beaumont United vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial - 03/10
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
North Crowley vs. Duncanville - 03/10
Humble Atascocita vs. San Antonio Brennan - 03/10
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Little Elm vs. Cypress Springs - 03/10
Cypress Falls vs. Westlake - 03/10
