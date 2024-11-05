High School

Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Who's in for every 3A, 2A, 1A UIL district?

Who's in and who's on the outside looking in across UIL Class 1A through 3A entering the final week of the regular season?

Cody Thorn

Jerrion Hall leads Malakoff past Franklin in the Texas (UIL) 3A state championship game in December 2023 at AT&T Stadium.
Jerrion Hall leads Malakoff past Franklin in the Texas (UIL) 3A state championship game in December 2023 at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

The final week of the 2024 Texas high school football regular season is here and while many teams across the Lone Star State have already punched postseason tickets, many consequential Week 11 games lie ahead.

After taking a look at the three biggest UIL classifications, we're moving to the small schools.

Here's who's in and who's on the bubble in every UIL district from classes 1A through 3A entering the final week of the regular season:

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

Shallowater Mustangs (7-2, 2-0)

Bushland Falcons (8-1, 1-1)

Dahlart Wolves (7-2, 1-1)

Amarillo River Road Wildcats (4-5, 0-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Denver City Mustangs (2-7, 2-0)

Lamesa Tornadoes (3-6, 2-0)

Brownfield Cubs (0-9, 0-2)

Kermit Yellow Jackets (1-8, 0-2)

On the bubble

None 

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Sweetwater Mustangs (6-3, 4-0)

Comanche Indians (6-3, 3-1)

Tuscola Jim Ned Indians (6-3, 3-1)

Clyde Bulldogs (4-5, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Paradise Panthers (7-2, 5-0)

Peaster Greyhounds (7-2, 4-1)

Vernon Lions (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Iowa Park Hawks (3-6, 2-3)

Ponder Lions (5-5, 2-4)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Grandview Zebras (6-3, 4-0)

Mexia Black Cats (5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble

West Trojans (5-4, 2-2)

Maypearl Panthers (5-4, 2-2)

Whitney Wildcats (5-4, 1-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Palmer Bulldogs (8-2, 6-0)

Pottsboro Cardinals (8-1, 4-1)

Whitesboro Bearcats (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Pilot Point Bearcats (2-7, 2-3)

Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Malakoff Tigers (9-0, 5-0)

Winnsboro Red Raiders (8-1, 5-0)

On the bubble

Commerce Tigers (4-5, 3-2)

Emory Rains Wildcats (2-7, 2-3)

Mount Vernon Tigers (2-7, 2-3)

Mineola Yellowjackets (1-8, 1-4)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Jefferson Bulldogs (9-0, 5-0)

Atlanta Rabbits (7-3, 4-2)

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau Leopards (7-2, 4-1)

Tatum Eagles (6-3, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Palestine Westwood Panthers (9-0, 4-0)

Diboll Lumberjacks (4-5, 3-1)

On the bubble

Fairfield Eagles (5-4, 2-2)

Teague Lions (6-3, 2-2)

Crockett Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Orangfield Bobcats (7-2, 5-0)

East Chambers Buccaneers (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Anahuac Panthers (6-3, 3-2)

Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans (6-3, 3-2)

Hardin Hornets (6-3, 2-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Franklin Lions (6-2, 4-0)

Troy Trojans (8-1, 3-1)

On the bubble

Cameron Yoe Yoemen (2-7, 2-2)

Little River Academy Bumblebees (2-7, 2-2)

McGregor Bulldogs (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Hitchcock Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0)

Columbus Cardinals (8-1, 2-1)

On the bubble

Hallettsville Brahmas (3-6, 1-2)

Yoakum Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2)

Hempstead Bobcats (0-9, 0-3)

Who’s in 

Llano Yellowjackets (8-1, 4-0)

Ingram Moore Warriors (3-6, 3-1)

On the bubble

Marion Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2)

Universal City Randolph Ro-Hawks (7-2, 2-2)

Luling Eagles (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Jourdanton Indians (6-3, 4-0)

San Antonio Robert G. Cole Cougars (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Crystal City Javelinas (7-2, 2-2)

Hondo Owls (5-4, 2-2)

Lytle Pirates (5-4, 1-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Edna Cowboys (9-0, 6-0)

Goliad Tigers (7-2, 5-1)

On the bubble

London Pirates (5-4, 4-2)

Orange Grove Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)

Palacios Sharks (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Bishop Badgers (5-4, 5-1)

Rio Hondo Bobcats (7-2, 5-1)

San Diego Vaqueros (7-2, 5-1)

Lyford Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2

On the bubble

None

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Canadian Wildcats (6-3, 3-0)

Childress Bobcats (5-4, 3-0)

On the bubble

Friona Chieftains (1-8, 1-2)

Tulia Hornets (3-7, 1-3)

Dimmitt Bobcats (2-7, 0-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Idalou Wildcats (7-2, 3-0)

Littlefield Wildcats (6-4, 2-2)

Muleshoe Mules (6-3, 2-1)

On the bubble

Slaton Tigers (6-3, 1-2)

Lubbock Roosevelt Eagles (5-4, 0-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Alpine Bucks (4-5, 4-1)

Crane Golden Cranes (4-5, 3-2)

Odessa Compass Cougars (3-6, 3-2)

Anthony Wildcats (1-8, 0-5)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Wall Hawks (8-1, 3-0)

San Angelo Grape Creek Eagles (4-6, 2-2)

Stanton Buffaloes (5-3, 2-1) 

On the bubble

Coahoma Bulldogs (5-3, 1-2)

Merkel Badgers (0-9, 0-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Tolar Rattlers (8-1, 4-0)

Brady Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1)

Clifton Cubs (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Dublin Lions (1-8, 1-3)

Eastland Mavericks (4-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Jacksboro Tigers (7-2, 3-1)

Wichita Falls City View Mustangs (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Henrietta Bearcats (3-6, 1-3)

Millsap Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Gunter Tigers (7-2, 5-0)

Bells Panthers (6-4, 4-2)

Blue Ridge Tigers (7-2, 4-1)

Leonard Tigers (6-3, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Scurry-Rosser Wildcats (8-1, 4-0)

Blooming Grove Lions (4-5, 4-1)

On the bubble

Rice Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2)

Dallas Inspired Vision Eagles (2-7, 1-3)

Dallas Gateway Gators (3-4-1, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Grand Saline Indians (9-0, 5-0)

Edgewood Bulldogs (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Lone Oak Buffaloes (7-2, 3-2)

Harmony Eagles (2-7, 2-3)

Prairiland Patriots (3-5, 2-3)

Quitman Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

De Kalb Bears (8-1, 5-0)

Daingerfield Tigers (4-5, 4-1)

New Boston Lions (4-5, 4-1)

Hooks Hornets (5-4, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

New Diana Eagles (9-0, 5-0)

Troup Tigers (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Arp Tigers (6-3, 3-2)

West Rusk Raiders (4-5, 3-2)

Elkhart Elks (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Newton Eagles (7-3, 6-0)

Woodville Eagles (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls (7-2, 3-2)

Kountze Lions (4-4, 2-3)

New Waverly Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Blanco Panthers (6-3, 3-0)

On the bubble

Lexington Eagles (8-1, 2-1)

Rogers Eagles (3-6, 2-1)

Thrall Tigers (6-4, 1-3)

Comfort Bobcats (2-6, 0-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

East Bernard Brahmas (9-0, 5-0)

Tidehaven Tigers (7-2, 5-0)

On the bubble

Rice Consolidated Raiders (7-3, 3-3)

Boling Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3)

Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras (2-7, 2-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Poth Pirates (9-0, 6-0)

Dilley Wolves (8-1, 6-0)

On the bubble

Cotulla Cowboys (6-3, 4-2)

Karnes City Badgers (6-3, 3-3)

Stockdale Brahmas (5-4, 3-3)

Nixon Smiley Mustangs (3-6, 2-4)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

George West Longhorns (7-2, 5-0)

Odem Owls (8-1, 4-1)

On the bubble

Santa Rosa Warriors (7-2, 3-2)

Taft Greyhounds (4-5, 3-2)

Hebbronville Longhorns (2-7, 2-3)

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

Sunray Bobcats (9-0, 4-0)

Panhandle Panthers (8-1, 3-1)

Stinnett West Texas Comanches (7-2, 3-1)

Speraman Lynx (4-5, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Post Antelopes (9-0, 4-0)

Abernathy Antelopes (7-2, 4-0)

New Home Leopards (4-5, 2-2)

Olton Mustangs (5-4, 2-2)

On the bubble

None 

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Reagan County Owls (8-1, 4-0)

Ozona Lions (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Christoval Cougars (3-6, 2-2)

Forsan Buffaloes (2-7, 2-2)

Sonora Broncos (4-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Hawley Bearcats (9-0, 4-0)

Stamford Bulldogs (9-0, 4-0)

Anson Tigers (6-3, 2-2)

On the bubble

Cisco Loboes (5-4, 1-3)

Olney Cubs (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Hamilton Bulldogs (9-0, 4-0)

De Leon Bearcats (6-3, 4-0)

On the bubble

Coleman Bluecats (2-7, 2-2)

Ballinger Bearcats (4-5, 1-3)

Hico Tigers (5-4, 1-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Tioga Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0)

Alvord Bulldogs (4-5, 4-1)

Wolfe City Wolves (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Tom Bean Tomcats (6-4, 2-4)

Whitewright Tigers (6-3, 2-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Axtell Longhorns (8-1, 4-1)

Italy Gladiators (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Dawson Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2)

Rio Vista Eagles (5-4, 3-2)

Itasca Wampus Cats (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Mildred Eagles (9-0, 4-0)

Frankston Indians (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Cayuga Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)

Kerens Bobcats (4-5, 2-2)

Price Carlisle Indians (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Cooper Bulldogs (6-4, 5-1)

Honey Grove Warriors (8-1, 5-0)

Bogota Rivercrest Rebels (7-2, 3-2)

Omaha Pewitt Brahmas (5-4, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Waskom Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)

Beckville Bearcats (8-1, 5-1)

Big Sandy Wildcats (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Waskom Elysian Fields Yellowjackets (6-3, 3-3)

Harleton Wildcats (3-6, 2-4)

Hawkins Hawks (5-4, 2-4)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Garrison Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1)

Joaquin Rams (6-3, 3-1)

Shelbyville Dragons (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Timpson Bears (4-4, 2-2)

San Augustine Wolves (4-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Centerville Tigers (8-1, 4-0)

Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (5-4, 3-1)

Hearne Eagles (3-6, 3-1)

On the bubble

Jewett Leon Cougars (5-4, 1-3)

Normangee Panthers (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Marlin Bulldogs (6-3, 4-0)

Riesel Indians (4-5, 3-1)

On the bubble

Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (4-5, 2-2)

Rosebud-Lott Cougars (6-3, 2-2)

Crawford Pirates (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Mason Punchers (8-1, 4-0)

Holland Hornets (7-2, 3-1)

San Saba Armadillos (6-3, 3-1)

Thorndale Bulldogs (6-3, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Ganado Indians (8-1, 5-0)

Weimar Wildcats (5-4, 4-1)

Kenedy Lions (5-4, 3-2)

Schulenburg Shorthorns (6-3, 3-2)

On the bubble

None 

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Muenster Hornets (7-2, 4-0)

Collinsville Pirates (8-1, 3-1)

On the bubble

Era Hornets (5-4, 2-2)

Lindsay Knights (6-3, 2-2)

Santa Wildcats (4-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Maud Cardinals (5-4, 5-0)

Clarksville Tigers (5-5, 5-1)

On the bubble

Cumby Trojans (4-5, 2-3)

Celeste Blue Devils (2-7, 2-3)

Detroit Eagles (2-6, 2-3)

Simms Bowie Pirates (2-7, 2-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Mart Panthers (8-1, 6-0)

Bremond Tigers (7-2, 5-1)

On the bubble

Goldthwaite Eagles (5-4, 4-2)

Wortham Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)

Frost Polar Bears (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Lovelady Lions (7-2, 5-0)

Grapeland Sandies (7-2, 4-1)

Overton Mustangs (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Alto Yellowjackets (6-3, 2-3)

Mount Enterprise Wildcats (6-3, 2-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Deweyville Pirates (9-1, 6-0)

West Sabine Tigers (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Sabine Pass Sharks (5-4, 3-2)

Evadale Rebels (5-4, 2-3)

West Hardin Oilers (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Somerville Yegaus (8-1, 6-0)

Burton Panthers (6-3, 5-1)

Granger Lions (6-3 5-1)

On the bubble

Iola Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3)

Milano Eagles (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Junction Eagles (8-1, 5-0)

Brackettville Tigers (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble

La Pryor Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2)

Center Point Pirates (4-5, 2-3)

D’Hanis Cowboys (3-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Shiner Comanches (6-3, 4-0)

Yorktown Wildcats (7-2, 3-1)

Falls City Beavers (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Louise Hornets (3-6, 1-3)

Pettus War Eagles (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Agua Dulce Longhorns (8-1, 2-1)

Ben Bolt Badgers (6-3, 2-1)

Woodsboro Eagles (4-5, 1-2)

On the bubble

None

