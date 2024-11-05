Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Who's in for every 3A, 2A, 1A UIL district?
The final week of the 2024 Texas high school football regular season is here and while many teams across the Lone Star State have already punched postseason tickets, many consequential Week 11 games lie ahead.
After taking a look at the three biggest UIL classifications, we're moving to the small schools.
Here's who's in and who's on the bubble in every UIL district from classes 1A through 3A entering the final week of the regular season:
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Shallowater Mustangs (7-2, 2-0)
Bushland Falcons (8-1, 1-1)
Dahlart Wolves (7-2, 1-1)
Amarillo River Road Wildcats (4-5, 0-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Denver City Mustangs (2-7, 2-0)
Lamesa Tornadoes (3-6, 2-0)
Brownfield Cubs (0-9, 0-2)
Kermit Yellow Jackets (1-8, 0-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Sweetwater Mustangs (6-3, 4-0)
Comanche Indians (6-3, 3-1)
Tuscola Jim Ned Indians (6-3, 3-1)
Clyde Bulldogs (4-5, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Paradise Panthers (7-2, 5-0)
Peaster Greyhounds (7-2, 4-1)
Vernon Lions (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Iowa Park Hawks (3-6, 2-3)
Ponder Lions (5-5, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Grandview Zebras (6-3, 4-0)
Mexia Black Cats (5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
West Trojans (5-4, 2-2)
Maypearl Panthers (5-4, 2-2)
Whitney Wildcats (5-4, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Palmer Bulldogs (8-2, 6-0)
Pottsboro Cardinals (8-1, 4-1)
Whitesboro Bearcats (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Pilot Point Bearcats (2-7, 2-3)
Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions (5-4, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Malakoff Tigers (9-0, 5-0)
Winnsboro Red Raiders (8-1, 5-0)
On the bubble
Commerce Tigers (4-5, 3-2)
Emory Rains Wildcats (2-7, 2-3)
Mount Vernon Tigers (2-7, 2-3)
Mineola Yellowjackets (1-8, 1-4)
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Jefferson Bulldogs (9-0, 5-0)
Atlanta Rabbits (7-3, 4-2)
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau Leopards (7-2, 4-1)
Tatum Eagles (6-3, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Palestine Westwood Panthers (9-0, 4-0)
Diboll Lumberjacks (4-5, 3-1)
On the bubble
Fairfield Eagles (5-4, 2-2)
Teague Lions (6-3, 2-2)
Crockett Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Orangfield Bobcats (7-2, 5-0)
East Chambers Buccaneers (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Anahuac Panthers (6-3, 3-2)
Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans (6-3, 3-2)
Hardin Hornets (6-3, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Franklin Lions (6-2, 4-0)
Troy Trojans (8-1, 3-1)
On the bubble
Cameron Yoe Yoemen (2-7, 2-2)
Little River Academy Bumblebees (2-7, 2-2)
McGregor Bulldogs (1-8, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Hitchcock Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0)
Columbus Cardinals (8-1, 2-1)
On the bubble
Hallettsville Brahmas (3-6, 1-2)
Yoakum Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2)
Hempstead Bobcats (0-9, 0-3)
Who’s in
Llano Yellowjackets (8-1, 4-0)
Ingram Moore Warriors (3-6, 3-1)
On the bubble
Marion Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2)
Universal City Randolph Ro-Hawks (7-2, 2-2)
Luling Eagles (2-7, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Jourdanton Indians (6-3, 4-0)
San Antonio Robert G. Cole Cougars (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Crystal City Javelinas (7-2, 2-2)
Hondo Owls (5-4, 2-2)
Lytle Pirates (5-4, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Edna Cowboys (9-0, 6-0)
Goliad Tigers (7-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
London Pirates (5-4, 4-2)
Orange Grove Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)
Palacios Sharks (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Bishop Badgers (5-4, 5-1)
Rio Hondo Bobcats (7-2, 5-1)
San Diego Vaqueros (7-2, 5-1)
Lyford Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2
On the bubble
None
—
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Canadian Wildcats (6-3, 3-0)
Childress Bobcats (5-4, 3-0)
On the bubble
Friona Chieftains (1-8, 1-2)
Tulia Hornets (3-7, 1-3)
Dimmitt Bobcats (2-7, 0-3)
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Idalou Wildcats (7-2, 3-0)
Littlefield Wildcats (6-4, 2-2)
Muleshoe Mules (6-3, 2-1)
On the bubble
Slaton Tigers (6-3, 1-2)
Lubbock Roosevelt Eagles (5-4, 0-3)
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Alpine Bucks (4-5, 4-1)
Crane Golden Cranes (4-5, 3-2)
Odessa Compass Cougars (3-6, 3-2)
Anthony Wildcats (1-8, 0-5)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Wall Hawks (8-1, 3-0)
San Angelo Grape Creek Eagles (4-6, 2-2)
Stanton Buffaloes (5-3, 2-1)
On the bubble
Coahoma Bulldogs (5-3, 1-2)
Merkel Badgers (0-9, 0-3)
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Tolar Rattlers (8-1, 4-0)
Brady Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1)
Clifton Cubs (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Dublin Lions (1-8, 1-3)
Eastland Mavericks (4-5, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Jacksboro Tigers (7-2, 3-1)
Wichita Falls City View Mustangs (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Henrietta Bearcats (3-6, 1-3)
Millsap Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Gunter Tigers (7-2, 5-0)
Bells Panthers (6-4, 4-2)
Blue Ridge Tigers (7-2, 4-1)
Leonard Tigers (6-3, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Scurry-Rosser Wildcats (8-1, 4-0)
Blooming Grove Lions (4-5, 4-1)
On the bubble
Rice Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2)
Dallas Inspired Vision Eagles (2-7, 1-3)
Dallas Gateway Gators (3-4-1, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Grand Saline Indians (9-0, 5-0)
Edgewood Bulldogs (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Lone Oak Buffaloes (7-2, 3-2)
Harmony Eagles (2-7, 2-3)
Prairiland Patriots (3-5, 2-3)
Quitman Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
De Kalb Bears (8-1, 5-0)
Daingerfield Tigers (4-5, 4-1)
New Boston Lions (4-5, 4-1)
Hooks Hornets (5-4, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
New Diana Eagles (9-0, 5-0)
Troup Tigers (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Arp Tigers (6-3, 3-2)
West Rusk Raiders (4-5, 3-2)
Elkhart Elks (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Newton Eagles (7-3, 6-0)
Woodville Eagles (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls (7-2, 3-2)
Kountze Lions (4-4, 2-3)
New Waverly Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Blanco Panthers (6-3, 3-0)
On the bubble
Lexington Eagles (8-1, 2-1)
Rogers Eagles (3-6, 2-1)
Thrall Tigers (6-4, 1-3)
Comfort Bobcats (2-6, 0-3)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
East Bernard Brahmas (9-0, 5-0)
Tidehaven Tigers (7-2, 5-0)
On the bubble
Rice Consolidated Raiders (7-3, 3-3)
Boling Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3)
Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras (2-7, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Poth Pirates (9-0, 6-0)
Dilley Wolves (8-1, 6-0)
On the bubble
Cotulla Cowboys (6-3, 4-2)
Karnes City Badgers (6-3, 3-3)
Stockdale Brahmas (5-4, 3-3)
Nixon Smiley Mustangs (3-6, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
George West Longhorns (7-2, 5-0)
Odem Owls (8-1, 4-1)
On the bubble
Santa Rosa Warriors (7-2, 3-2)
Taft Greyhounds (4-5, 3-2)
Hebbronville Longhorns (2-7, 2-3)
—
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Sunray Bobcats (9-0, 4-0)
Panhandle Panthers (8-1, 3-1)
Stinnett West Texas Comanches (7-2, 3-1)
Speraman Lynx (4-5, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Post Antelopes (9-0, 4-0)
Abernathy Antelopes (7-2, 4-0)
New Home Leopards (4-5, 2-2)
Olton Mustangs (5-4, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Reagan County Owls (8-1, 4-0)
Ozona Lions (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Christoval Cougars (3-6, 2-2)
Forsan Buffaloes (2-7, 2-2)
Sonora Broncos (4-5, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Hawley Bearcats (9-0, 4-0)
Stamford Bulldogs (9-0, 4-0)
Anson Tigers (6-3, 2-2)
On the bubble
Cisco Loboes (5-4, 1-3)
Olney Cubs (2-7, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Hamilton Bulldogs (9-0, 4-0)
De Leon Bearcats (6-3, 4-0)
On the bubble
Coleman Bluecats (2-7, 2-2)
Ballinger Bearcats (4-5, 1-3)
Hico Tigers (5-4, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Tioga Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0)
Alvord Bulldogs (4-5, 4-1)
Wolfe City Wolves (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Tom Bean Tomcats (6-4, 2-4)
Whitewright Tigers (6-3, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Axtell Longhorns (8-1, 4-1)
Italy Gladiators (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Dawson Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2)
Rio Vista Eagles (5-4, 3-2)
Itasca Wampus Cats (4-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Mildred Eagles (9-0, 4-0)
Frankston Indians (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Cayuga Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)
Kerens Bobcats (4-5, 2-2)
Price Carlisle Indians (1-8, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Cooper Bulldogs (6-4, 5-1)
Honey Grove Warriors (8-1, 5-0)
Bogota Rivercrest Rebels (7-2, 3-2)
Omaha Pewitt Brahmas (5-4, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Waskom Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)
Beckville Bearcats (8-1, 5-1)
Big Sandy Wildcats (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Waskom Elysian Fields Yellowjackets (6-3, 3-3)
Harleton Wildcats (3-6, 2-4)
Hawkins Hawks (5-4, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Garrison Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1)
Joaquin Rams (6-3, 3-1)
Shelbyville Dragons (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Timpson Bears (4-4, 2-2)
San Augustine Wolves (4-5, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Centerville Tigers (8-1, 4-0)
Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (5-4, 3-1)
Hearne Eagles (3-6, 3-1)
On the bubble
Jewett Leon Cougars (5-4, 1-3)
Normangee Panthers (2-7, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Marlin Bulldogs (6-3, 4-0)
Riesel Indians (4-5, 3-1)
On the bubble
Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (4-5, 2-2)
Rosebud-Lott Cougars (6-3, 2-2)
Crawford Pirates (1-8, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Mason Punchers (8-1, 4-0)
Holland Hornets (7-2, 3-1)
San Saba Armadillos (6-3, 3-1)
Thorndale Bulldogs (6-3, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Ganado Indians (8-1, 5-0)
Weimar Wildcats (5-4, 4-1)
Kenedy Lions (5-4, 3-2)
Schulenburg Shorthorns (6-3, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Wellington Skyrockets (7-2, 4-0)
Shamrock Irish (6-3, 3-1)
Wheeler Mustangs (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Memphis Cyclones (2-6, 1-3)
Quanah Indians (1-8, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Windthorst Trojans (8-1, 5-0)
On the bubble
Archer City Wildcats (6-3, 3-2)
Electra Tigers (7-2, 3-2)
Haskell Indians (4-5, 2-3)
Petrolia Pirates (5-4, 2-3)
Seymour Panthers (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Albany Lions (7-2, 4-0)
Miles Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1)
Roscoe Plowboys (4-4, 3-1)
Hamli Pied Pipers (6-3, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Muenster Hornets (7-2, 4-0)
Collinsville Pirates (8-1, 3-1)
On the bubble
Era Hornets (5-4, 2-2)
Lindsay Knights (6-3, 2-2)
Santa Wildcats (4-5, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Maud Cardinals (5-4, 5-0)
Clarksville Tigers (5-5, 5-1)
On the bubble
Cumby Trojans (4-5, 2-3)
Celeste Blue Devils (2-7, 2-3)
Detroit Eagles (2-6, 2-3)
Simms Bowie Pirates (2-7, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Mart Panthers (8-1, 6-0)
Bremond Tigers (7-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Goldthwaite Eagles (5-4, 4-2)
Wortham Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)
Frost Polar Bears (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Lovelady Lions (7-2, 5-0)
Grapeland Sandies (7-2, 4-1)
Overton Mustangs (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Alto Yellowjackets (6-3, 2-3)
Mount Enterprise Wildcats (6-3, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Deweyville Pirates (9-1, 6-0)
West Sabine Tigers (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Sabine Pass Sharks (5-4, 3-2)
Evadale Rebels (5-4, 2-3)
West Hardin Oilers (5-4, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Somerville Yegaus (8-1, 6-0)
Burton Panthers (6-3, 5-1)
Granger Lions (6-3 5-1)
On the bubble
Iola Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3)
Milano Eagles (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Junction Eagles (8-1, 5-0)
Brackettville Tigers (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
La Pryor Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2)
Center Point Pirates (4-5, 2-3)
D’Hanis Cowboys (3-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Shiner Comanches (6-3, 4-0)
Yorktown Wildcats (7-2, 3-1)
Falls City Beavers (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Louise Hornets (3-6, 1-3)
Pettus War Eagles (1-8, 1-3)
—
