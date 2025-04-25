Texas high school football: Atascocita releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.
Recently the Atascocita Eagles announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 11 games including two contests against Dickinson and Houston Lamar
Among the other teams on the Eagles schedule are Katy, Austin Westlake, and C.E King.
They wrap up their season with North Shore, Channelview, and Goose Creek Memorial
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule with official times to be announced.
2025 Atascocita Eagles football schedule
Aug 21: at Dickinson
Aug 29: at Houston lamar
Sep 5: vs Katy
Sep 12: Vs Austin Westlake
Sep 19: BYE
Sep 26: C.E King
Oct 3: Summer Creek
Oct 10: Humble
Oct 17: Kingwood
Oct 24: North Shore
Nov 1: Channelview
Nov 6: Goose Creek Memorial
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App