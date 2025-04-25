High School

Texas high school football: Atascocita releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Eagles schedule are Dickinson and Houston Lamar

Tyler Rourke

Westlake Chaparrals kicker Nolan Bartley (93) paces out for the kickoff to begin the first half against the Atascosita Eagles at the non-district Class 6A football game on Friday, Sept 13, 2024, at Westlake High School in West Lake Hills, TX.
Westlake Chaparrals kicker Nolan Bartley (93) paces out for the kickoff to begin the first half against the Atascosita Eagles at the non-district Class 6A football game on Friday, Sept 13, 2024, at Westlake High School in West Lake Hills, TX. / John Gutierrez/Special to American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.

Recently the Atascocita Eagles announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 11 games including two contests against Dickinson and Houston Lamar

Among the other teams on the Eagles schedule are Katy, Austin Westlake, and C.E King.

They wrap up their season with North Shore, Channelview, and Goose Creek Memorial

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule with official times to be announced.

2025 Atascocita Eagles football schedule

Aug 21: at Dickinson

Aug 29: at Houston lamar

Sep 5: vs Katy

Sep 12: Vs Austin Westlake

Sep 19: BYE

Sep 26: C.E King

Oct 3: Summer Creek

Oct 10: Humble

Oct 17: Kingwood

Oct 24: North Shore

Nov 1: Channelview

Nov 6: Goose Creek Memorial

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Texas