Texas High School Football Coach Under Investigation Over Misconduct Allegations

A Texas high school football coach is under investigation following allegations involving a former student.

The Tomball Independent School District stated in a letter earlier this week that Nick Codutti, who was hired as the head football coach at Klein High School in January 2025, is being investigate over allegations from his time as offensive coordinator and strength and recruiting coordinator at Tomball High School from 2017 to 2021.

District Details Investigation

According to reports, Tomball ISD superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora said in the letter that the district was made aware of the allegations from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit with a “reported inappropriate relationship” between Codutti and a female student under investigation.

Salazar-Zamora noted that while Codutti was employed at Tomball, there were “no complaints, concerns or reports of misconduct brought forward.”

“Tomball ISD is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and at this time, the matter is in their hands,” Salazar-Zamora added. “While this information is deeply concerning, please know that the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority.

"We take all reports seriously and act promptly when concerns are brought to our attention. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students.”

Klein ISD Responds

Codutti, who is also the athletic director at Klein ISD, stepped away from campus earlier this week after district officials were made aware of the investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Strole, a principal at Klein, and Dr. Bob Anderson, the district’s chief of human resources, stated in a letter that Codutti will “not return until the matter is resolved.”

“We understand this situation raises questions for all of us, and we will share accurate information directly with you as soon as we are able to do so,” the letter noted. “Our focus remains where it belongs – on our students. Our coaches and staff are working together to support them, and we are committed to finishing the school year with the pride and excellence that defines Klein High School.”

Codutti’s Coaching Background

Codutti, 42, led Klein to a 6-5 record in 2025. The Bearkats started 4-0 but went into a 2-5 slide and suffered a first-round loss in the Class 6A Division I playoffs.

Before Klein, Codutti had a successful four-year run as a head coach at Fulshear. During his time with the Chargers, the team compiled a 39-10 record, made the playoffs each season and captured three district titles.

Codutti, a Philadelphia native, was also an offensive coordinator/strength and recruiting coordinator at West Brook. He also served as head coach and an assistant athletic director at Marshfield in Missouri, and was an offensive line coach/defensive coordinator at Glendale in Springfield.