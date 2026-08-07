Texas High School Football Coach Under TEA Investigation Following Student's Death

Richland Spring ISD athletic director and head football coach James McIntyre Jr. is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) following the March death of Rocksprings student-athlete David "Samson" Reyes, High School On SI confirmed Thursday.

TEA Confirms Investigation

The TEA confirmed in response to an email from High School on SI that McIntyre is under investigation by the agency’s Educator Investigations Division.

Student Died During School Work Project

Reyes, a 17-year-old Rocksprings student-athlete, died on March 8 while helping move a wooden telephone pole at the school when McIntyre was coaching there.

Richland Springs ISD interim superintendent Bobby Fryar said that McIntyre is still coaching the football team. Practices for Texas schools started on Aug. 3.

What the TEA Investigation Means

According to its website, The TEA's Educator Investigations Division reviews allegations of misconduct involving certified educators and determines whether disciplinary action against an educator's certification is warranted. Final disciplinary decisions are issued through the State Board for Educator Certification and, in some cases, the Texas Commissioner of Education.

After the investigation is finished, the State Board of Education Certification takes disciplinary action against educator certificates based on completed investigations.

Finally, the Commissioner of Education issues final decisions in certain disciplinary cases as authorized by law.

What Happened?

McIntyre, who was hired by Richland Springs in May while the investigation into the March incident was ongoing, is accused of direct harm against student/minors following the death of Reyes, a football player and member of the school's track and field team.

According to previous reporting of the incident, Reyes died helping move a telephone pole on the campus’ track and field area.

KSAT, a television station, stated that several Rockspring ISD staff were present when Reyes died.

The San Angelo Standard-Times said the coaches, including McIntyre, were trying to find a barrier for the shot put area. The paper said the idea was to move a 700-pound telephone pole about 240 yards.

According to the Edwards County Sheriff's Office report, three coaches and five students moved it and despite protests, McIntyre allegedly urged them to continue.

When the pole was dropped, it rebounded off the ground and struck Reyes in the head. He died 40 minutes after the 911 call.

The paper reported that McIntyre and Adrian Rosales are under investigation by the TEA and were placed on leave through the remainder of their contracts for the 2025-26 school year.

Alfredo Enriquez and Paulette Williams were coaches who were fired. Williams and Rosales have joined McIntyre at Richland Springs.

No criminal charges were brought against anyone in the incident, according to the paper, but the TEA investigation remains ongoing, and no disciplinary findings have been announced.

Richland Springs plays six-man football and was 12-2 last year, losing to Jayton in the state championship game. The Coyotes open the 2026 season on Aug. 28 playing at Lometa.