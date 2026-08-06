Top Returning Offensive Linemen Entering the 2026 Texas High School Football Season

In any level of football, from high school to the National Football League, it’s impossible to survive without strong play in the trenches. Regardless of a program’s scheme, playbook or skill-position players, a team is only as good as its offensive line allows it to be. These are the top returning offensive linemen in Texas high school football ahead of the 2026 season.

*Players listed in alphabetical order*

Kennedy Brown, sr. Humble Kingwood (2027)

The consensus top-ranked offensive tackle in Texas, Kennedy Brown is entering his final season for the Kingwood Mustangs, hungry to get back on the field after suffering a foot fracture last year. Brown, who committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies on April 26th, has major upside in the aspect that, even at 6`4 and 285 pounds., he has room to grow even further into his build ahead of his days in the SEC. Brown has shifted between both tackle spots for Kingwood and, with a new coach taking over the reins of the Mustangs in Stacy Williams, I’m intrigued to see where Coach Williams puts Brown upon his return.

Ismael Camara, sr., Gilmer

The first word that comes to mind when you watch the tape (or viral weight-room videos) of Ismael Camara is “powerhouse”. Dubbed the “French Freak,” Camara became an internet sensation before he even played a snap for the Buckeyes after moving in from France–Largely due to his 6`6, 345-pound frame and jaw-dropping strength. Camara, who committed to Texas in July, lists his own position as “FREAK,” which shouldn't come as a surprise to his East Texas opponents (as he had over 100 pancakes last year). Gilmer utilized Camara primarily on the interior of its offensive line in his first varsity season in 2025, but he also spent time playing on the defensive line–And did it well. Expect the five-star to only get better in his second and final season at Gilmer before departing for the Forty Acres with more versatility and pure skill than many of his peers.

MY 1ST SEASON HIGHLIGHTS!!!🤘🏾

(In order so y’all can see the evolution 📈) pic.twitter.com/8Tjt4v5gyV — 5🌟Ismael’’FrenchFreak’’Camara (@Only1_iscamara) August 3, 2026

Jackson Cook, sr., Austin Westlake

Cook, listed at 6`4 and 295 pounds, is the top offensive lineman in the Austin area and among the state’s best offensive guards. A Texas commit, Cook knows a thing or two about opening up space in the running game. His dad, Matt Trissel, played fullback for the ‘Horns in the early 2000s, meaning that Cook has both been coached to block and create running lanes and is also destined to play at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium from the very beginning. Following his move in from Lago Vista before the 2025 season, Cook’s stock skyrocketed after a 70-plus pancake-year under Tony Salazar as a junior. Expect Cook to only get better this fall before staying home to play for Steve Sarkisian.

Isaac Coughran, sr., Katy

A team captain for the Katy Tigers, one of Texas high school football’s most tradition-rich programs, Coughran is a four-year varsity starter, as well as an Oklahoma Sooners’ commit. That said, the most impressive aspect of Coughran’s game is his ability to adapt. Coughran transitioned from the Tigers’ defensive line to the offensive side of the ball during spring ball in 2025 and has yet to look back, becoming one of Texas’ premier linemen. The Oklahoma commit can play tackle or guard, and is arguably one of the best linemen in the state when asked to pull and lead block in Gary Joseph’s legendary, pro-style I-formation scheme.

Tristan Dare, sr., Southlake Carroll

The future Missouri Tiger has a laundry list of accolades to his name already–Navy All-American, MaxPreps All-American, All-State and All-District among them. That being said, Dare’s greatest accomplishment might just be his 4.0 GPA, which is evident in his leadership and prowess at multiple positions along the Dragons’ offensive line. Paving the path for a run to the 6A-Division II State Semi-Finals last season, Dare was one of the top players on a loaded offense for the Dragons that also featured quarterback Angelo Renda (Pitt), wide receivers Brock Boyd (Ohio State) and Brody Knowles (2027 Illinois commit), along with RB duo Davis Penn and Brooks Biggers. So what’s left for Tristan Dare to prove? With Lee Munn taking over the Southlake Carroll program after the departure of Riley Dodge, Dare will slide over to center to help the offense stay consistent as the Dragons aim to push for a trip to Arlington.

Southlake Carroll's Tristan Dare prepares for a snap against DeSoto in a Class 6A Division II semifinal game last year. | Cody Thorn

R’Monie Edwards, jr., Cypress Ranch

If you’re looking ahead to which players are going to be among the cream of the crop in the Class of 2028, both in-state and nationally, R’Monie Edwards is rightfully at the forefront of the conversation. A consensus four-star with offers from USC, Georgia, Oregon and plenty more, Edwards is a gifted athlete who also headlines the Cypress Ranch varsity basketball team as a power forward/center. Edwards is already 6`6 and 300 pounds. with two seasons left for William Blaylock’s program. After keeping Houston Cougars commit Braden Baker clean for a run to the Regional Semi-Finals in 2025, Edwards is an elite prospect who is both still growing and getting better against some of Houston’s top competition.

Will Endicott, sr., Prosper

Playing in one of Texas high school football’s greatest offensive line factories, Endicott can play multiple positions along the Eagles’ front, with much of his experience coming at left guard and left tackle. However, to further the notion that Endicott is one of the most versatile players in his class, his future is likely at center. Endicott is committed to South Carolina, giving the Gamecocks options as to where to play him after his prep career. Endicott played and learned alongside two bona fide stars in Zaden Krempin and Bryce Gilmore last year. Now, it’s his turn to lead the Eagles’ protection unit.

Qua Ford, sr., Texarkana Texas High

The 2025 5A-2 Region II District 7 Offensive Lineman of the Year helped lead Texarkana Texas High to a 12-1 mark last season and a district title. Even on an uber-talented Tigers’ squad that featured now-Oregon Duck Tradarian Ball, underrated 2026 QB Kam Wrightner and 900-yard tailback Ahmad Moore, Ford often stole the show in the fall of 2025, as the mauler held down his spot on the interior of the offensive front and served up plenty of pancakes. The MaxPreps All-American and SMU pledge has one more season ahead of him for Gerry Stanford’s squad before departing for the Hilltop to play for Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs.

Kendrick Harris, jr., Duncanville

One of the top 2028 offensive interior linemen in America, Harris is also set to play along Duncanville’s defensive line this year. In an interview with VYPE DFW this July, Harris said that he grew up idolizing Aaron Donald and that, when asked what he loved about the defensive side of the football, he simply said: “It’s more violent”. That being said, it seems fitting that one of the country’s top incoming junior guards also moonlights on the defensive side–It makes him a better offensive lineman as a result of knowing how to play both. Having already played in a State Championship game as a sophomore, Harris will be a force for Reginald Samples’ Panthers for the next two years, and should be a five-star prospect before it’s all said and done.

Keyon Hemphill-Woods, sr., Columbus

Despite being a three-star Texas commit, Hemphill-Woods could be considered underrated, if that is even possible. Rated as a consensus top-five interior offensive lineman in the state, the Columbus star could make a very compelling case for being even further near the top of the list. Hemphill-Woods, otherwise known as “Big Key,” leads the Cardinals’ offensive line with a distinct fierceness that jumps out on film and hits you almost as hard as he blocks opposing defenders. Also a force in shot put and discus, Hemphill-Woods’ future is likely at guard, although he held down the left tackle spot for Matt Schobel’s group during a successful 2025 run.

DeMarrion Johnson, sr., Tyler Legacy

Set to join fellow Texas A&M offensive line commits Kennedy Brown and Kaeden Scott in Aggieland next year, Johnson is listed at 6`5 and 300 pounds, making him one of the more big-bodied tackles in his class. Otherwise referred to as “Big Juice,” DeMarrion Johnson brings the juice at his left tackle spot, closing every rep with the tenacity of a future SEC-level lineman. The consensus four-star also brought home Second-Team All-District Honors in 2025.

Jai’Storm Knight, jr., San Antonio Cornerstone

Here is a prospect who looks the part. At 6`9 and 340 pounds., Knight is a menace who instantly becomes one of the top private school players in Texas after moving in from Converse Judson. With early scholarship offers from Florida, SMU, and, most notably, Ohio State, Knight plays with an intensity that can only be found in a franchise-level tackle. Warriors’ head coach Clayton Guillory should be elated that his team now has one of the top 2028 recruits in the state, as well as a player who provides an immediate impact with the talent of a future starter on Saturdays.

Peyton Miller, sr., Anna

The top-ranked center in America for the Class of 2027, Miller has the longevity and experience for the Coyotes to prove it. Miller is not only a three-year starter, but he also boasts three First-Team All-District selections and a State Championship in 2023 as a freshman. After a busy spring featuring an Under Armour Next Camp (Dallas) Offensive Line MVP award and a subsequent commitment to the Florida Gators, the elite run-blocker is not just coming back for his senior season on the gridiron, but also on the mat. Miller is an All-State wrestler (24-5 record as a junior), which is evident when you watch his physicality along the Anna offensive front at either tackle or center.

Jasper Ngokwere, sr., Richardson

The Richardson four-star offensive tackle is the highest-rated Vanderbilt commit from Texas in recent memory, giving the Commodores plenty to be excited about. Ngokwere chose Vanderbilt over 40+ other offers, including Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Possessing an elite blend of power, speed and size (6`6, 290 pounds), Ngokwere moves extremely well for one of the more college-ready linemen in his class, including abilities on the basketball court and in the shot put. With everything you can ask for in an offensive cornerstone, Richardson is set to make a third consecutive postseason run with Ngokwere protecting the Eagles’ offensive backfield.

Sidney Rouleau, sr., Bullard Brook Hill

Originally hailing from Quebec, Canada, Rouleau has only played one year in the Lone Star State, but has continued to blossom into a nationally-touted recruit playing for the Guard of Brook Hill. In his lone season in Texas thus far, Rouleau was phenomenal, recording 83 pancakes while not allowing a single sack. The 6`6, 275-pound terror committed to the Michigan Wolverines in March, and returns this fall as one of the top tackles in TAPPS.

Caleb Siler, sr., Gunter

Committed to Northwestern, Siler stands out in this class for both his ability and physical stature. Listed at 6`8 and 295 pounds, Siler is an absolute monster at his offensive tackle spot who still has room to fill out in his senior campaign and beyond. Siler also recorded an 83.5-inch wingspan during his visit to Northwestern in mid-May, which is right in line with that of NFL prospects. Not only is Caleb Siler physically gifted, but he also grinds in the classroom with a 4.38 GPA. Leading a Tigers’ program that has been one of the most successful of the decade regardless of classification, Siler was First-Team All-State in 2025 and is primed to replicate that success for Gunter this year.

Kaeden Scott, sr., San Antonio Theodore Roosevelt

A 2026 Navy All-American, Scott absolutely towers over a majority of his competition (and most of his peers) at 6`7 and 290 pounds. The 2027 four-star is a Texas A&M pledge who is set to graduate from Roosevelt early and enroll right away in College Station. With the ability to ideally play at either tackle spot, Scott is also just physically imposing, making him a nightmare for edge rushers across the 210. Scott is one of the top players in the state from the San Antonio area, as the Rough Riders will look to make the most of their final season with the standout future Aggie.

Brian Swanson, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff

A key component of the Golden Bears’ 2025 5A-Division II State Championship group, Swanson is among the best interior offensive linemen in the country. In his junior season, Swanson played all 16 games, eclipsed 60 (yes, SIXTY) pancake blocks, and did not allow a single sack. Not only did the Texas Longhorns’ commit keep his quarterback, SFA commit Jayden “Dunnie” Williams, upright all season long, but he also paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushers for South Oak Cliff last season (Mikail Trotter and Levon Morton). At 6'6 and 305 pounds, Swanson can, realistically, play either tackle or guard in college. Look for this future Longhorn to further utilize his elite versatility and strength in both the pass and the run game to propel the Golden Bears back to AT&T Stadium in 2026.

Dallas South Oak Cliff's Brian Swanson, far right, is a Texas Longhorns pledge. | Cody Thorn

Hudson Whitenight, sr., Dripping Springs

One of the highest-rated offensive commits in the Class of 2027 for the Baylor Bears, Whitenight was the 2024 District 26-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year before really exploding onto the scene as a junior last fall. The 6`5, 290lb. Whitenight was the focal point of protecting one of Texas’ top passing attacks, allowing Dripping Springs to play into December, led by UTRGV quarterback commit Chase Ames. Also a track and field competitor, Whitenight is bound for Waco next year after what Dripping Springs expects to be another deep run headlined by its three-star tackle.

Luke Wilson, sr., Southlake Carroll

Yes, there are multiple Dragons on this list, as Southlake Carroll has arguably the top offensive line in Class 6A in 2026. For Oklahoma pledge Luke Wilson, his talent and experience in the Dragons’ program speak for themselves. Wilson started at left tackle as a sophomore for a team that was the best in its classification for much of 2025. Wilson (6`6, 290 pounds.) already has an 81-inch wingspan, plus playoff experience against some of the best teams and defensive lines he’ll face in his prep career in Prosper, Denton Guyer and DeSoto. Wilson held his own as a sophomore, as the future Sooner will provide Lee Munn with a prototype left tackle to protect new starting quarterback Hudson Tomcheck.

Best of the Rest: By Region

North Texas

Barrett Bray, OC, Fort Worth All Saints (2027)

Cooper Doty, OC, Stephenville (2027)

Kelvin Eiwo, OG, The Colony (2027)

Grant Gonzales, OT, Waxahachie (2027)

Alexander Herrera, OT, Crowley (2027)

Jackson Hooker, OG, Prosper Walnut Grove (2027)

Braylen Johnson, OC, Arlington Juan Seguin (2027)

Mason Joshua, OT, Forney (2027)

Aidan Ray, OT, Plano West (2027)

Aiden Williams, OG, Duncanville (2027)

Central Texas

Zaith Gonzalez, OG, Waco La Vega (2027)

Stephan Hicks Jr., OG, Cibolo Bryon. P.Steele (2027)

Adarius Hines, OG, Georgetown East View (2027)

Simon Johnson-Watson, OT, Austin Hyde Park (2027)

Jackson Koeppel, OG, Austin Lake Travis (2027)

Jayden Mack, OG, Hutto (2027)

Mark Moreno, OG, Round Rock (2027)

Sonny Mullen, OT, Troy (2027)

Colton Steed, OT, Round Rock (2027)

Avery Timms, OT, Killeen (2027)

West Texas

Ethan Boyd, OG, San Angelo Central (2027)

Jesus De La Cruz, OG, Clint Horizon (2028)

Jordan Escarcega, OT, El Paso Eastwood (2028)

Evan Harris, OG, El Paso Coronado (2027)

Jaxon Lawler, OG, Bushland (2027)

Grant Leinen, OG, Canyon West Plains (2028)

Ryan Sanchez, OC, El Paso El Dorado (2027)

Vershaundrick Smith, OG, Lubbock Estacado (2027)

Maximiliano Sotelo, OG, Odessa Permian (2028)

Braydon Zeno, OT, Midland Lee (2028)

East Texas

Santiago Castillo, OT, Moody (2027)

Akwasi Danso, OT, Palestine (2027)

Jaxon Gatlin, OT, Canton (2028)

Reed Haltom, OT, Van (2028)

Jayden Jackson, OT, Longview (2027)

D’Kalyn Pellum, OT, Henderson (2027)

James Porter, OG, Mabank (2027)

Jaiden Richardson, OC, Atlanta (2028)

Dontae Tolbert, OG, Sabine (2028)

Luke Westmoreland, OT, Caddo Mills (2027)

South Texas

Chase Allen, OC, Cypress Bridgeland (2027)

Ayden Bazy, OG, Houston Heights (2027)

Chase Brown, OG, Galena Park North Shore (2027)

Noah Ernst, OG, Angleton (2027)

Michael Keen, OT, Columbia (2027)

Abdus Kone, OG, Galena Park North Shore (2027)

Wyatt Moebes, OG, Katy (2027)

Righteous Spencer, OG, Fulshear (2027)

Samuel Thiergood, OT, Richmond Dr. Thomas Randle (2027)

Kingston Tupuola, OG, Conroe (2027)