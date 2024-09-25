Texas high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is all wrapped up and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest Texas football computer rankings, as of September 24, 2024:
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION I | 5A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION I | 4A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION I | 3A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION I | 2A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION I (6-MAN) | 1A DIVISION II (6-MAN)
TAPPS DIVISION I | TAPPS DIVISION II
TAPPS DIVISION III | TAPPS DIVISION IV
TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION I | TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION II
