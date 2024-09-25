High School

Texas high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division and classification of Texas high school football ahead of Week 5

Andy Buhler

Duncanville captains take field in Texas for ranked high school showdown with Maryland's St. Frances Academy on Sept. 14, 2024.
Photo by Michael Horbovetz, SBLive

Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is all wrapped up and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.

Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest Texas football computer rankings, as of September 24, 2024:

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

UIL CLASS 6A

UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION I | 5A DIVISION II

UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION I | 4A DIVISION II

UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION I | 3A DIVISION II

UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION I | 2A DIVISION II

UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION I (6-MAN) | 1A DIVISION II (6-MAN)

TAPPS DIVISION I | TAPPS DIVISION II

TAPPS DIVISION III | TAPPS DIVISION IV

TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION I | TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION II

TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION III

Published
