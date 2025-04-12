Texas high school football: DeSoto Eagles prepare to kick off spring practice schedule
While kickoff for the regular season is still weeks away, the DeSoto Eagles are gearing up for their annual spring football practices, which are set to begin next week.
Last season the Eagles went 11-3 and made it to the Class 6A-II Region 2 championship game. As it goes in high school football, to get back there they'll need to find plenty of replacements on both sides of the ball for the loss of a big senior class.
One of those positions of need will be quarterback, where they’ll need a replacement for graduating senior Kelden Ryan, who passed for 2,481 yards, 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions and rushed for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season. Junior quarterback Legend Howell completed 18 of 29 passes last season for 347 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in limited duty.
While the offense will also feel the sting of losing its top two backs, Deondrae Riden Jr. and Ryan, the Eagles find solace in returning talented juniors-to-be Myson Johnson-Cook, who averaged 10.4 yards per carry last season (tops on the team) and SaRod Baker, who averaged 7.4.
Johnson-Cook rushed for 911 yards on 88 carries with 14 touchdowns, while Baker rushed for 526 yards on 71 carries with nine trips to the end zone.
The receiving corps will lose receptions and yards leader Daylon Singleton, but return Rivals five-star, and ESPN, 247Sports and On3 four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. A 6-foot-2, 181-pound phenom who was second on the team in receptions (57) and yards (824) and led the team with 13 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024, Feaster has since reclassified grades and will be a senior instead of a junior next season.
Still uncommitted, he holds offers from about every top FBS program in the nation.
The biggest question marks will come on the defensive side of the ball. The Eagles were heavy with seniors this season. Top returning underclassmen include seniors-to-be Jace Hill-Douglas, who had 60 tackles and three sacks, and Jordan Stevens, who had 31 tackles this year.
Also returning is junior-to-be DJ Rumph, who had 12 tackles and six sacks as a sophomore.
Spring camp will cover 13 workout dates as well as a scrimmage on May 1, College Night on May 8, the Junior Varsity Spring Game on May 13 and the Varsity Spring Game on May 15 closes out the spring slate.
DeSoto High School 2025 spring football schedule
Apr. 14 – Day 1
Apr. 15 – Day 2
Apr. 17 – Day 3
Apr. 21 – Day 4
Apr. 22 – Day 5
Apr. 24 – Day 6
Apr. 28 – Day 7
Apr. 29 – Day 8
May 1 – Scrimmage
May 5 – Day 10
May 6 – Day 11
May 8 – College Night
May 12 – Day 13
May 13 – JV Spring Game
May 15 – Varsity Spring Game