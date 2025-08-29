Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - August 29, 2025
It's opening weekend of the 2025 Texas high school football season, and High School On SI has you covered with all of the in-game updates and final scores for the 514 games scheduled for tonight.
To see live updates and every final score from each Division in Texas, click on the hyperlinks below. In addition, we've highlighted a few games in each classification to follow right here. If you are adventurous, try your hand at our Pick'Em Challenge for the games we have embedded. You can also play the Pick'Em Challenge for any game in the state simply by going to our Texas High School Football Scoreboard page, finding the game you want to play and clicking on it. It's easy and all for fun.
Stick with us throughout the 2025 season for complete coverage of Texas high school football right through the UIL playoffs and state championship games.
Here are today's Texas high school football scores for every division:
6A Division Schedule & Scores
There are 112 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. Here are a few key matchups to follow:
5A Division 1 Schedule & Scores
There are 84 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-1. Some top matchups to follow are:
5A Division 2 Schedule & Scores
There are 85 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. Here are a few matchups to follow:
4A Division 1 Schedule & Scores
There are 70 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:
4A Division 2 Schedule & Scores
There are 83 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. Here are a few matchups to follow:
3A Division 1 Schedule & Scores
There are 83 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:
3A Division 2 Schedule & Scores
There are 82 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. Here are a few matchups to follow:
2A Division 1 Schedule & Scores
There are 86 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:
2A Division 2 Schedule & Scores
There are 80 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-2. Here are a few matchups to follow:
1A 6-Man Division 1 Schedule & Scores
There are 41 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:
1A 6-Man Division 2 Schedule & Scores
There are 40 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. Here are a few matchups to follow:
