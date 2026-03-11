Texas High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 12-14, 2026
The 2026 Texas high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, March 12, with state final games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school boys basketball playoffs.
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Valley vs. Fayetteville - 03/12
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Kennard vs. Jayton - 03/12
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
San Augustine vs. Panhandle - 03/12
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Martin's Mill vs. Lipan - 03/12
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Lipan vs. Dallas Madison - 03/13
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Palestine Westwood vs. Paradise - 03/13
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Almeta Crawford vs. Dallas Kimball - 03/13
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Dallas Carter vs. La Marque - 03/13
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Beaumont West Brook vs. Frisco Heritage - 03/14
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Mansfield Summit vs. Beaumont United - 03/14
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
North Crowley vs. San Antonio Brennan - 03/14
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Final
Little Elm vs. Westlake - 03/14
