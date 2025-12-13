Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results — December 12, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football postseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.
Carthage 49, Brock 21
Grandview 21, Peaster 18
Hamilton 29, West Texas 12
Kilgore 49, La Vernia 0
Lone Star 56, Aledo 52
Randle 40, Boerne 16
Shiner 28, Mt. Enterprise 8
Smithson Valley 31, Port Arthur Memorial 28
South Oak Cliff 35, Melissa 17
Stephenville 24, Celina 21
Wall 77, Gunter 76
West Orange-Stark 28, Sinton 3
Yoakum 71, Llano 27
