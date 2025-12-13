High School

Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results — December 12, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 5 of Texas high school playoff football

Sam Brown

South Oak Cliff defeated Melissa 35-17 on Friday night.
South Oak Cliff defeated Melissa 35-17 on Friday night. / Shane Kirkpatrick

The 2025 Texas high school football postseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - December 12, 2025

Texas High School Football Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

Carthage 49, Brock 21

Grandview 21, Peaster 18

Hamilton 29, West Texas 12

Kilgore 49, La Vernia 0

Lone Star 56, Aledo 52

Randle 40, Boerne 16

Shiner 28, Mt. Enterprise 8

Smithson Valley 31, Port Arthur Memorial 28

South Oak Cliff 35, Melissa 17

Stephenville 24, Celina 21

Wall 77, Gunter 76

West Orange-Stark 28, Sinton 3

Yoakum 71, Llano 27

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Texas