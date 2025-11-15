High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Ben Dagg

Texas high school football playoffs begin
Texas high school football playoffs begin / Franklin Jenkins

The 2025 Texas high school football postseason started on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

A&M Consolidated 27, Crosby 26

Abilene Cooper 42, Chapin 35

Almeta Crawford 50, Worthing 7

Andress 28, Memorial 14

Anna 35, Mansfield Timberview 25

Argyle 56, Lovejoy 0

Arlington Heights 36, Brewer 23

Athens 57, Gilmer 49

Barbers Hill 57, Waltrip 7

Bastrop 62, Burbank 0

Beaumont Central 27, Madison 19

Berkner 30, Bowie 28

Boerne 42, Ray 13

Brandeis 35, Sotomayor 32

Brennan 49, Reagan 21

Bridge City 24, Chapel Hill 21

Brownwood 51, Big Spring 7

Burnet 21, Andrews 7

Byron Nelson 42, Mansfield 14

Calallen 27, El Campo 14

Canton 20, Caddo Mills 7

Canyon Lake 63, Taylor 19

Cedar Park 50, Tyler 43

China Spring 28, Bellville 21

Cinco Ranch 47, Fulshear 21

College Park 45, Eisenhower 6

College Station 42, Angleton 23

Columbia 35, Shepherd 24

Coppell 38, Plano 0

Cuero 42, La Feria 14

Cypress Falls 63, Bellaire 3

Cypress Lakes 21, Magnolia 12

Cypress Ranch 40, Klein 24

Dallas Jesuit 65, Lamar 41

Dickinson 51, Atascocita 47

Dumas 83, Riverside 35

Duncanville 35, Temple 14

Eagle Mountain 28, Benbrook 12

Eastwood 45, Frenship 30

El Dorado 77, Amarillo 76

Ennis 70, Wilson 35

Estacado 31, Fort Stockton 17

Forney 56, Naaman Forest 27

Georgetown 42, Centennial 11

Gonzales 24, Bandera 14

Graham 32, Godley 0

Grand Oaks 38, Nimitz 28

Greenwood 59, Perryton 20

Gregory-Portland 75, Tivy 50

Harker Heights 28, Cedar Hill 14

Highland Park 56, Lake Belton 13

Hutto 35, Bowie 28

Huntsville 21, Marshall 7

Jarrell 66, Devine 28

Johnson 59, O'Connor 21

Kilgore 61, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

King 56, Clear Falls 7

Krum 42, Ferris 15

La Marque 35, Hamshire-Fannett 32

La Vega 42, La Grange 0

Lake Highlands 43, South Grand Prairie 36

Lake Ridge 47, Trinity 38

Lake Travis 41, Round Rock 14

Lamar 35, Cy-Fair 24

LBJ Austin 37, Fredericksburg 15

Legacy 62, Franklin 42

Liberty 49, Monahans 0

Lindale 63, Hargrave 21

Longview 63, Rowlett 7

Los Fresnos 35, Economedes 10

McAllen Memorial 35, Harlingen South 21

Medina Valley 56, Canyon 0

Melissa 41, Colleyville Heritage 10

Memorial 50, Wisdom 6

Midlothian 36, East View 16

Monterey 50, Americas 32

Motley County 71, Follett 22

Mt. Pleasant 48, Montgomery 45

New Braunfels 49, Nixon 14

North Crowley 42, Keller 20

North Forney 42, Sachse 7

North Shore 49, Deer Park 14

Pearland 59, Fort Bend Travis 27

Permian 59, Eastlake 7

Pflugerville Connally 65, Jefferson 0

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 65, Mission 14

Pieper 33, Jay 14

Pine Tree 35, Lumberton 0

Port Neches-Groves 48, Nacogdoches 7

Randall 49, Austin 0

Richardson 35, Haltom 7

Robinson 60, Madisonville 41

Robstown 38, Port Isabel 28

Rockport-Fulton 50, King 16

Rockwall-Heath 52, Wylie East 10

Salado 49, Pearsall 6

San Augustine 62, Groveton 35

San Marcos 42, Eagle Pass 10

Sanger 31, Ford 20

Sealy 37, Gatesville 6

Shadow Creek 57, Fort Bend Bush 13

Sharyland Pioneer 42, Edcouch-Elsa 21

Sinton 71, Grulla 7

Smithson Valley 56, Southside 0

Somerset 70, Manor New Tech 26

Stafford 49, Wheatley 7

Steele 69, Laredo LBJ 14

Strake Jesuit 36, Paetow 21

Summer Creek 58, Clear Springs 14

Tascosa 84, Parkland 13

Texas 35, Lake Creek 24

Tomball 56, Waller 42

United 42, Judson 0

University 35, Fort Bend Marshall 27

Van 50, Center 48

Vela 26, Veterans Memorial 31

Veterans Memorial 31, Edinburg 26

Victoria West 61, Miller 23

Wakeland 28, Newman Smith 12

Waskom 41, Cooper 14

Weiss 42, La Porte 35

Weslaco 33, San Benito 0

West Mesquite 28, Frisco 24

Westlake 25, Vandegrift 16

Wimberley 59, Carrizo Springs 0

Yates 50, Needville 24

