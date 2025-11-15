Texas high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football postseason started on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - November 14, 2025
Texas High School Football Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
A&M Consolidated 27, Crosby 26
Abilene Cooper 42, Chapin 35
Almeta Crawford 50, Worthing 7
Andress 28, Memorial 14
Anna 35, Mansfield Timberview 25
Argyle 56, Lovejoy 0
Arlington Heights 36, Brewer 23
Athens 57, Gilmer 49
Barbers Hill 57, Waltrip 7
Bastrop 62, Burbank 0
Beaumont Central 27, Madison 19
Berkner 30, Bowie 28
Boerne 42, Ray 13
Brandeis 35, Sotomayor 32
Brennan 49, Reagan 21
Bridge City 24, Chapel Hill 21
Brownwood 51, Big Spring 7
Burnet 21, Andrews 7
Byron Nelson 42, Mansfield 14
Calallen 27, El Campo 14
Canton 20, Caddo Mills 7
Canyon Lake 63, Taylor 19
Cedar Park 50, Tyler 43
China Spring 28, Bellville 21
Cinco Ranch 47, Fulshear 21
College Park 45, Eisenhower 6
College Station 42, Angleton 23
Columbia 35, Shepherd 24
Coppell 38, Plano 0
Cuero 42, La Feria 14
Cypress Falls 63, Bellaire 3
Cypress Lakes 21, Magnolia 12
Cypress Ranch 40, Klein 24
Dallas Jesuit 65, Lamar 41
Dickinson 51, Atascocita 47
Dumas 83, Riverside 35
Duncanville 35, Temple 14
Eagle Mountain 28, Benbrook 12
Eastwood 45, Frenship 30
El Dorado 77, Amarillo 76
Ennis 70, Wilson 35
Estacado 31, Fort Stockton 17
Forney 56, Naaman Forest 27
Georgetown 42, Centennial 11
Gonzales 24, Bandera 14
Graham 32, Godley 0
Grand Oaks 38, Nimitz 28
Greenwood 59, Perryton 20
Gregory-Portland 75, Tivy 50
Harker Heights 28, Cedar Hill 14
Highland Park 56, Lake Belton 13
Hutto 35, Bowie 28
Huntsville 21, Marshall 7
Jarrell 66, Devine 28
Johnson 59, O'Connor 21
Kilgore 61, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
King 56, Clear Falls 7
Krum 42, Ferris 15
La Marque 35, Hamshire-Fannett 32
La Vega 42, La Grange 0
Lake Highlands 43, South Grand Prairie 36
Lake Ridge 47, Trinity 38
Lake Travis 41, Round Rock 14
Lamar 35, Cy-Fair 24
LBJ Austin 37, Fredericksburg 15
Legacy 62, Franklin 42
Liberty 49, Monahans 0
Lindale 63, Hargrave 21
Longview 63, Rowlett 7
Los Fresnos 35, Economedes 10
McAllen Memorial 35, Harlingen South 21
Medina Valley 56, Canyon 0
Melissa 41, Colleyville Heritage 10
Memorial 50, Wisdom 6
Midlothian 36, East View 16
Monterey 50, Americas 32
Motley County 71, Follett 22
Mt. Pleasant 48, Montgomery 45
New Braunfels 49, Nixon 14
North Crowley 42, Keller 20
North Forney 42, Sachse 7
North Shore 49, Deer Park 14
Pearland 59, Fort Bend Travis 27
Permian 59, Eastlake 7
Pflugerville Connally 65, Jefferson 0
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 65, Mission 14
Pieper 33, Jay 14
Pine Tree 35, Lumberton 0
Port Neches-Groves 48, Nacogdoches 7
Randall 49, Austin 0
Richardson 35, Haltom 7
Robinson 60, Madisonville 41
Robstown 38, Port Isabel 28
Rockport-Fulton 50, King 16
Rockwall-Heath 52, Wylie East 10
Salado 49, Pearsall 6
San Augustine 62, Groveton 35
San Marcos 42, Eagle Pass 10
Sanger 31, Ford 20
Sealy 37, Gatesville 6
Shadow Creek 57, Fort Bend Bush 13
Sharyland Pioneer 42, Edcouch-Elsa 21
Sinton 71, Grulla 7
Smithson Valley 56, Southside 0
Somerset 70, Manor New Tech 26
Stafford 49, Wheatley 7
Steele 69, Laredo LBJ 14
Strake Jesuit 36, Paetow 21
Summer Creek 58, Clear Springs 14
Tascosa 84, Parkland 13
Texas 35, Lake Creek 24
Tomball 56, Waller 42
United 42, Judson 0
University 35, Fort Bend Marshall 27
Van 50, Center 48
Vela 26, Veterans Memorial 31
Veterans Memorial 31, Edinburg 26
Victoria West 61, Miller 23
Wakeland 28, Newman Smith 12
Waskom 41, Cooper 14
Weiss 42, La Porte 35
Weslaco 33, San Benito 0
West Mesquite 28, Frisco 24
Westlake 25, Vandegrift 16
Wimberley 59, Carrizo Springs 0
Yates 50, Needville 24