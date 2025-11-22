High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Texas high school football postseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Albany 35, Quanah 15

Aledo 42, Tascosa 0

Allen 41, Lake Highlands 7

Almeta Crawford 35, Lindale 28

Alvarado 51, Sulphur Springs 43

Anna 38, Palo Duro 35

Aquilla 63, Milford 59

Argyle 77, Abilene Cooper 35

Arp 29, Daingerfield 28

Axtell 41, Tom Bean 7

Beckville 21, Leon 20

Benjamin 68, Balmorhea 16

Blanco 56, Cotulla 0

Blue Ridge 48, Jacksboro 41

Boerne-Champion 24, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 21

Bremond 53, Grapeland 32

Brenham 27, Liberty Hill 24

Bridge City 35, Navasota 27

Brock 65, Estacado 18

Byron Nelson 62, Eastwood 29

Calallen 42, Canyon Lake 14

Canadian 56, Coahoma 27

Canyon 31, Brownwood 28

Carlisle 28, Alvord 27

Carthage 62, Sanger 35

Celina 70, Eastern Hills 22

Cisco 21, Panhandle 20

College Park 44, Cypress Lakes 11

Collinsville 28, Wheeler 6

Columbus 48, Westwood 28

Commerce 54, Pilot Point 47

Coppell 38, Richardson 7

Cuero 35, Gonzales 14

Cypress Falls 46, Cinco Ranch 25

Cypress Ranch 27, Grand Oaks 13

Davenport 38, Calhoun 28

De Leon 74, Frankston 46

DeSoto 60, Longview 28

Dickinson 28, Pearland 21

Dripping Springs 52, Harlan 28

Duncanville 43, Rockwall-Heath 6

East Bernard 30, Poth 27

Edgewood 59, Woodville 56

Edna 38, Marion 14

Forney 48, Harker Heights 44

Ganado 35, Thorndale 14

Goliad 49, Crystal City 28

Gordon 61, Menard 14

Graham 35, Liberty 28

Grandview 55, Gladewater 42

Granger 62, Yorktown 30

Greenwood 58, Eagle Mountain 13

Gregory-Portland 72, Sharyland 21

Gruver 47, Wink 14

Gunter 48, City View 14

Guyer 44, Dallas Jesuit 14

Hamilton 27, Mildred 14

Hardin 16, Hitchcock 9

Idalou 59, Grape Creek 12

Ingram Moore 37, Orange Grove 21

Iola 35, La Villa 7

Iowa Colony 49, Pflugerville 7

Jayton 68, Grandfalls-Royalty 18

Jim Ned 24, Lamesa 20

Joaquin 41, Honey Grove 8

Johnson 56, Hutto 37

Junction 42, Falls City 13

Katy 48, Memorial 7

Kenedy 19, Crawford 7

Kilgore 42, Stafford 0

Klondike 46, Motley County 34

La Marque 34, China Spring 27

La Vega 30, Silsbee 14

La Vernia 51, Somerset 33

Lake Travis 13, Brennan 7

Lindsay 48, Windthorst 38

Llano 53, London 12

Lone Star 42, Georgetown 21

Mart 45, Lovelady 32

Mason 55, Schulenburg 14

May 72, Medina 24

Medina Valley 49, Harlingen 7

Melissa 62, Andress 14

Miami 58, Ackerly Sands 57

Midlothian Heritage 42, Texas 38

Mt. Enterprise 58, Chilton 32

Muenster 63, Wellington 21

New Braunfels 63, McAllen Memorial 29

Newton 68, De Kalb 0

North Shore 31, Ridge Point 7

Oglesby 74, Cherokee 44

Overton 47, Goldthwaite 13

Peaster 16, Shallowater 0

Permian 49, Lake Ridge 27

Pieper 42, Flour Bluff 35

Pleasant Grove 48, Canton 7

Port Arthur Memorial 44, A&M Consolidated 27

Port Neches-Groves 63, Ennis 29

Pottsboro 49, Malakoff 21

Prosper 50, Berkner 24

Randall 24, Burnet 14

Randle 59, Pflugerville Connally 28

Rankin 60, Nazareth 14

Refugio 42, Rosebud-Lott 21

Richland 70, El Dorado 37

Richland Springs 59, Zephyr 12

Robert Lee 63, Valley 6

Rockport-Fulton 56, Salado 28

Ropes 67, Farwell 0

Ryan 59, Abilene 0

San Augustine 36, Waskom 24

Sealy 54, Columbia 7

Seminole 39, Glen Rose 27

Shiner 55, Brackett 19

Sinton 52, Jarrell 21

Smithson Valley 34, Veterans Memorial 0

Southlake Carroll 72, San Angelo Central 7

Spearman 28, Anson 27

Springtown 49, Panther Creek 41

Steele 45, Weslaco 14

Stephenville 55, Dumas 7

Stratford 35, Tahoka 0

Sunnyvale 56, Van 28

Terrell 41, Huntsville 14

Tidehaven 40, Stockdale 22

Troup 49, Hooks 19

Union Hill 76, Chester 30

Victoria West 57, Veterans Memorial 14

Wakeland 43, Cedar Park 36

Water Valley 64, Newcastle 29

Waxahachie 37, North Forney 20

West Mesquite 35, Midlothian 6

West Plains 42, Lampasas 7

Whiteface 98, Booker 48

Whitney 45, Winnsboro 38

Yoakum 36, Fairfield 29

