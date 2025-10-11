Texas high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.
Alamo Heights 54, Victoria West 42
Aledo 61, Granbury 0
Allen 62, Princeton 14
Almeta Crawford 54, Brazosport 9
Alvarado 86, Ranchview 13
Americas 62, Bel Air 0
Anderson 45, Hendrickson 24
Anderson-Shiro 32, New Waverly 20
Angleton 41, Friendswood 6
Arlington 38, Sam Houston 16
Atascocita 28, Humble 3
Athens 52, Brownsboro 8
Atlanta 35, Sabine 0
Azle 42, Fossil Ridge 19
Bandera 49, Pearsall 7
Bay City 35, Floresville 7
Beaumont United 23, Ball 16
Bellaire 38, Wisdom 7
Bells 42, Howe 13
Bellville 35, Sealy 20
Benbrook 28, Dunbar 22
Big Spring 49, Kermit 14
Birdville 49, Denton 31
Bishop 26, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21
Blanco 37, Rogers 32
Blue Ridge 32, Leonard 27
Boerne 49, Harlandale 14
Brackenridge 19, Edison 14
Brady 62, Dublin 13
Brazos 61, Rice Consolidated 13
Brenham 48, Waco 0
Bridge City 24, Hardin-Jefferson 6
Bridgeland 49, Cypress Park 0
Brock 41, Eagle Mountain 13
Brownwood 42, Lampasas 39
Buffalo 35, Elkhart 20
Bullard 24, Rusk 7
Burges 31, Horizon 28
Burnet 35, Marble Falls 14
Bushland 34, Andrews 12
Caddo Mills 48, Gainesville 7
Caldwell 48, Giddings 14
Calallen 77, Valley View 0
Canton 63, Kemp 0
Carthage 60, Center 14
Cedar Hill 30, Mesquite 7
Celina 38, Sulphur Springs 14
Chapin 56, El Paso 0
Childress 52, Friona 0
China Spring 28, Connally 20
Chisholm Trail 68, North Side 6
Chisum 34, Quitman 26
Cinco Ranch 41, Paetow 27
Clifton 28, Eastland 6
Clyde 22, Breckenridge 14
College Station 73, Cedar Creek 7
Colleyville Heritage 40, Everman 14
Columbia 28, Royal 21
Concordia Lutheran 38, Central Catholic 21
Cooper 66, Abilene Cooper 16
Coppell 35, Little Elm 28
Crane 54, Anthony 0
Crandall 49, Kaufman 35
Creekview 35, Turner 6
Crosby 52, Kingwood Park 7
Crystal City 46, Christoval 28
Cypress Creek 47, Cypress Ridge 13
Dalhart 54, Denver City 22
Davenport 23, Fredericksburg 0
Dawson 47, South Houston 6
De Kalb 26, New Boston 10
Del Valle 49, Hanks 14
Devine 28, Carrizo Springs 20
Diboll 42, Huntington 8
Dimmitt 70, Tulia 54
Duncanville 48, DeSoto 28
Early 43, Tolar 14
East Bernard 44, Boling 21
East Chambers 35, Anahuac 21
East View 42, Cedar Park 38
Eastside Memorial 72, Austin Achieve 6
Edgewood 45, Grand Saline 28
Edna 48, Mathis 12
Eisenhower 6, Spring 0
El Campo 45, Jones 7
Estacado 20, Levelland 13
Fairfield 44, Teague 6
Farmersville 55, Bonham 19
Fort Bend Hightower 63, Fort Bend Clements 14
Franklin 68, Troy 27
Freer 48, Rivera 6
Frisco Panther Creek 63, Community 21
George West 36, Odem 12
Georgetown 35, Rouse 33
Gilmer 36, Pittsburg 25
Gladewater 46, Liberty-Eylau 20
Glen Rose 56, Godley 21
Goliad 61, London 7
Gonzales 34, Lago Vista 28
Graham 37, Burkburnett 14
Gunter 43, Callisburg 6
Hardin 44, Buna 20
Harker Heights 63, Bryan 7
Harlan 69, Holmes 9
Hargrave 52, Vidor 38
Henderson 61, Mabank 20
Henrietta 69, Valley View 0
Hereford 31, Pampa 14
Hillsboro 56, Venus 8
Hitchcock 34, Hallettsville 7
Holliday 52, Millsap 3
Hondo 49, Cole 21
Hooks 65, Hughes Springs 3
Hutto 33, Round Rock 31
Industrial 27, Van Vleck 19
Ingram Moore 44, Florence 7
Jacksboro 49, City View 34
Jarrell 35, Navarro 21
Jay 35, Cigarroa 6
Jim Ned 56, Comanche 3
Karnes City 42, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0
Katy 57, Katy Taylor 6
Keller Central 37, Northwest 17
Kennedale 55, Castleberry 7
Kilgore 28, Chapel Hill 7
Klein Collins 48, Tomball Memorial 13
Kountze 60, Warren 6
La Grange 35, Madisonville 52
La Porte 63, Fort Bend Kempner 12
La Vega 24, Gatesville 7
La Vernia 38, Calhoun 3
Lake Belton 49, Glenn 23
Lake Creek 50, Dayton 26
Lake Highlands 52, Dallas Jesuit 21
Lake View 58, Brownfield 26
Lake Worth 54, Life Waxahachie 7
Lakeview Centennial 22, Naaman Forest 20
Lancaster 55, Skyline 0
Leander 49, Chaparral 6
Lebanon Trail 28, Centennial 27
Legacy 56, Plainview 42
Lexington 34, Thrall 17
Liberty 56, Perryton 14
Liberty Hill 65, Elgin 0
Lindale 44, Palestine 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Livingston 28
Little River Academy 55, Rockdale 21
Llano 53, Luling 0
Lone Oak 59, Prairiland 42
Lovejoy 58, Independence 0
Lumberton 45, Liberty 17
Magnolia 50, Klein Forest 6
Malakoff 51, Mineola 19
Mansfield Summit 39, Mansfield Timberview 29
Marcus 42, Braswell 21
McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen 21
McGregor 20, Cameron Yoe 17
McKinney 28, Plano West 24
Mercedes 45, Edcouch-Elsa 8
Mexia 32, Groesbeck 14
Midlothian 35, Centennial 6
Midway 55, Temple 7
Milby 33, Austin 27
Miller 31, Carroll 0
Mineral Wells 49, Bridgeport 28
Monahans 37, Snyder 33
Monterey 56, Lubbock 34
Montgomery 54, Huntsville 20
Muleshoe 55, Roosevelt 49
Nacogdoches 21, Hallsville 20
Natalia 18, Nixon-Smiley 15
Navasota 42, Needville 35
New Braunfels 27, Boerne-Champion 17
Newton 72, Woodville 26
North Crowley 62, Lake Ridge 17
North Mesquite 50, Sunset 7
North Shore 76, Goose Creek Memorial 15
Orangefield 49, Coldspring-Oakhurst 13
Palo Duro 42, Abilene Wylie 32
Paradise 43, Iowa Park 7
Paris 49, Aubrey 17
Paschal 66, Polytechnic 20
Pearland 43, Dobie 13
Pflugerville 56, McCallum 21
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 38, Donna 0
Pieper 56, Seguin 42
Pilot Point 78, A Plus Academy 0
Pleasant Grove 77, North Lamar 7
Pleasanton 48, John F. Kennedy 7
Port Arthur Memorial 34, Barbers Hill 6
Port Neches-Groves 48, Splendora 6
Porter 7, Pace 0
Poth 45, Cotulla 6
Poteet 13, Corsicana 0
Poteet 13, Lytle 0
Pottsboro 57, Palmer 43
Prosper 45, Plano 14
Randle 25, Texas City 7
Ray 35, King 17
Raymondville 20, Lyford 13
Red Oak 10, Joshua 7
Reedy 56, McKinney North 7
Rio Hondo 42, Falfurrias 13
Riverside 63, San Elizario 7
Robinson 46, Lorena 29
Robstown 33, Ingleside 7
Rockport-Fulton 57, Cuero 56
Rowlett 17, Wylie 14
Ryan 30, Richland 21
Salado 23, Wimberley 9
San Benito 34, Hanna 13
Sanger 73, Van Alstyne 23
Santa Rosa 40, Hebbronville 16
Seminole 59, Fort Stockton 7
Shadow Creek 52, Pasadena Memorial 14
Shallowater 59, Pecos 7
Shepherd 48, Tarkington 0
Silsbee 41, Hamshire-Fannett 21
Slaton 49, Littlefield 33
Smithson Valley 48, Wagner 7
Somerset 23, Canyon Lake 7
South Grand Prairie 77, Lamar 7
Southwest 36, South San Antonio 10
Springtown 48, Eastern Hills 14
Stafford 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 27
Stockdale 42, Dilley 14
Stony Point 49, Manor 14
Stratford 47, Jersey Village 14
Sunnyvale 48, Ferris 30
Sweetwater 69, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 0
Taylor 63, Northeast 0
Terry 41, Lee 21
The Colony 29, Burleson 19
Tomball 34, Klein Oak 13
Trinity 55, Timber Creek 17
Troup 60, Winona 0
Tyler 66, Cleburne 30
Van 49, Spring Hill 26
Vandegrift 46, Cedar Ridge 6
Vernon 64, Boyd 19
Veterans Memorial 28, Harlingen South 14
Veterans Memorial 28, Sharyland 16
Vista Ridge 42, McNeil 38
Wakeland 45, Heritage 0
Wall 63, Merkel 13
Waltrip 44, Galena Park 37
Washington Massillon 45, Cornerstone Christian 21
Weiss 50, Hays 8
Weslaco East 20, Rivera 0
West Brook 37, Sterling 7
West Fork 34, Nederland 25
West Mesquite 70, Adams 3
West Orange-Stark 33, Jasper 0
West Oso 34, Aransas Pass 24
West Plains 39, Canyon 10
West Rusk 28, New Diana 21
Westwood 56, Crockett 35
Wheatley 40, Furr 13
Whitney 34, Grandview 7
Whitesboro 62, Madison 33
Willis 42, New Caney 7
Winnsboro 49, Eustace 7
Worthing 28, Washington 0
Yoakum 48, Hempstead 13
Ysleta 55, Fabens 8