Texas high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 7 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Dumas vs Bushland
Scenes from Dumas vs Bushland / jose loya

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.

Alamo Heights 54, Victoria West 42

Aledo 61, Granbury 0

Allen 62, Princeton 14

Almeta Crawford 54, Brazosport 9

Alvarado 86, Ranchview 13

Americas 62, Bel Air 0

Anderson 45, Hendrickson 24

Anderson-Shiro 32, New Waverly 20

Angleton 41, Friendswood 6

Arlington 38, Sam Houston 16

Atascocita 28, Humble 3

Athens 52, Brownsboro 8

Atlanta 35, Sabine 0

Azle 42, Fossil Ridge 19

Bandera 49, Pearsall 7

Bay City 35, Floresville 7

Beaumont United 23, Ball 16

Bellaire 38, Wisdom 7

Bells 42, Howe 13

Bellville 35, Sealy 20

Benbrook 28, Dunbar 22

Big Spring 49, Kermit 14

Birdville 49, Denton 31

Bishop 26, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21

Blanco 37, Rogers 32

Blue Ridge 32, Leonard 27

Boerne 49, Harlandale 14

Brackenridge 19, Edison 14

Brady 62, Dublin 13

Brazos 61, Rice Consolidated 13

Brenham 48, Waco 0

Bridge City 24, Hardin-Jefferson 6

Bridgeland 49, Cypress Park 0

Brock 41, Eagle Mountain 13

Brownwood 42, Lampasas 39

Buffalo 35, Elkhart 20

Bullard 24, Rusk 7

Burges 31, Horizon 28

Burnet 35, Marble Falls 14

Bushland 34, Andrews 12

Caddo Mills 48, Gainesville 7

Caldwell 48, Giddings 14

Calallen 77, Valley View 0

Canton 63, Kemp 0

Carthage 60, Center 14

Cedar Hill 30, Mesquite 7

Celina 38, Sulphur Springs 14

Chapin 56, El Paso 0

Childress 52, Friona 0

China Spring 28, Connally 20

Chisholm Trail 68, North Side 6

Chisum 34, Quitman 26

Cinco Ranch 41, Paetow 27

Clifton 28, Eastland 6

Clyde 22, Breckenridge 14

College Station 73, Cedar Creek 7

Colleyville Heritage 40, Everman 14

Columbia 28, Royal 21

Concordia Lutheran 38, Central Catholic 21

Cooper 66, Abilene Cooper 16

Coppell 35, Little Elm 28

Crane 54, Anthony 0

Crandall 49, Kaufman 35

Creekview 35, Turner 6

Crosby 52, Kingwood Park 7

Crystal City 46, Christoval 28

Cypress Creek 47, Cypress Ridge 13

Dalhart 54, Denver City 22

Davenport 23, Fredericksburg 0

Dawson 47, South Houston 6

De Kalb 26, New Boston 10

Del Valle 49, Hanks 14

Devine 28, Carrizo Springs 20

Diboll 42, Huntington 8

Dimmitt 70, Tulia 54

Duncanville 48, DeSoto 28

Early 43, Tolar 14

East Bernard 44, Boling 21

East Chambers 35, Anahuac 21

East View 42, Cedar Park 38

Eastside Memorial 72, Austin Achieve 6

Edgewood 45, Grand Saline 28

Edna 48, Mathis 12

Eisenhower 6, Spring 0

El Campo 45, Jones 7

Estacado 20, Levelland 13

Fairfield 44, Teague 6

Farmersville 55, Bonham 19

Fort Bend Hightower 63, Fort Bend Clements 14

Franklin 68, Troy 27

Freer 48, Rivera 6

Frisco Panther Creek 63, Community 21

George West 36, Odem 12

Georgetown 35, Rouse 33

Gilmer 36, Pittsburg 25

Gladewater 46, Liberty-Eylau 20

Glen Rose 56, Godley 21

Goliad 61, London 7

Gonzales 34, Lago Vista 28

Graham 37, Burkburnett 14

Gunter 43, Callisburg 6

Hardin 44, Buna 20

Harker Heights 63, Bryan 7

Harlan 69, Holmes 9

Hargrave 52, Vidor 38

Henderson 61, Mabank 20

Henrietta 69, Valley View 0

Hereford 31, Pampa 14

Hillsboro 56, Venus 8

Hitchcock 34, Hallettsville 7

Holliday 52, Millsap 3

Hondo 49, Cole 21

Hooks 65, Hughes Springs 3

Hutto 33, Round Rock 31

Industrial 27, Van Vleck 19

Ingram Moore 44, Florence 7

Jacksboro 49, City View 34

Jarrell 35, Navarro 21

Jay 35, Cigarroa 6

Jim Ned 56, Comanche 3

Karnes City 42, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0

Katy 57, Katy Taylor 6

Keller Central 37, Northwest 17

Kennedale 55, Castleberry 7

Kilgore 28, Chapel Hill 7

Klein Collins 48, Tomball Memorial 13

Kountze 60, Warren 6

La Grange 35, Madisonville 52

La Porte 63, Fort Bend Kempner 12

La Vega 24, Gatesville 7

La Vernia 38, Calhoun 3

Lake Belton 49, Glenn 23

Lake Creek 50, Dayton 26

Lake Highlands 52, Dallas Jesuit 21

Lake View 58, Brownfield 26

Lake Worth 54, Life Waxahachie 7

Lakeview Centennial 22, Naaman Forest 20

Lancaster 55, Skyline 0

Leander 49, Chaparral 6

Lebanon Trail 28, Centennial 27

Legacy 56, Plainview 42

Lexington 34, Thrall 17

Liberty 56, Perryton 14

Liberty Hill 65, Elgin 0

Lindale 44, Palestine 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Livingston 28

Little River Academy 55, Rockdale 21

Llano 53, Luling 0

Lone Oak 59, Prairiland 42

Lovejoy 58, Independence 0

Lumberton 45, Liberty 17

Magnolia 50, Klein Forest 6

Malakoff 51, Mineola 19

Mansfield Summit 39, Mansfield Timberview 29

Marcus 42, Braswell 21

McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen 21

McGregor 20, Cameron Yoe 17

McKinney 28, Plano West 24

Mercedes 45, Edcouch-Elsa 8

Mexia 32, Groesbeck 14

Midlothian 35, Centennial 6

Midway 55, Temple 7

Milby 33, Austin 27

Miller 31, Carroll 0

Mineral Wells 49, Bridgeport 28

Monahans 37, Snyder 33

Monterey 56, Lubbock 34

Montgomery 54, Huntsville 20

Muleshoe 55, Roosevelt 49

Nacogdoches 21, Hallsville 20

Natalia 18, Nixon-Smiley 15

Navasota 42, Needville 35

New Braunfels 27, Boerne-Champion 17

Newton 72, Woodville 26

North Crowley 62, Lake Ridge 17

North Mesquite 50, Sunset 7

North Shore 76, Goose Creek Memorial 15

Orangefield 49, Coldspring-Oakhurst 13

Palo Duro 42, Abilene Wylie 32

Paradise 43, Iowa Park 7

Paris 49, Aubrey 17

Paschal 66, Polytechnic 20

Pearland 43, Dobie 13

Pflugerville 56, McCallum 21

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 38, Donna 0

Pieper 56, Seguin 42

Pilot Point 78, A Plus Academy 0

Pleasant Grove 77, North Lamar 7

Pleasanton 48, John F. Kennedy 7

Port Arthur Memorial 34, Barbers Hill 6

Port Neches-Groves 48, Splendora 6

Porter 7, Pace 0

Poth 45, Cotulla 6

Poteet 13, Corsicana 0

Poteet 13, Lytle 0

Pottsboro 57, Palmer 43

Prosper 45, Plano 14

Randle 25, Texas City 7

Ray 35, King 17

Raymondville 20, Lyford 13

Red Oak 10, Joshua 7

Reedy 56, McKinney North 7

Rio Hondo 42, Falfurrias 13

Riverside 63, San Elizario 7

Robinson 46, Lorena 29

Robstown 33, Ingleside 7

Rockport-Fulton 57, Cuero 56

Rowlett 17, Wylie 14

Ryan 30, Richland 21

Salado 23, Wimberley 9

San Benito 34, Hanna 13

Sanger 73, Van Alstyne 23

Santa Rosa 40, Hebbronville 16

Seminole 59, Fort Stockton 7

Shadow Creek 52, Pasadena Memorial 14

Shallowater 59, Pecos 7

Shepherd 48, Tarkington 0

Silsbee 41, Hamshire-Fannett 21

Slaton 49, Littlefield 33

Smithson Valley 48, Wagner 7

Somerset 23, Canyon Lake 7

South Grand Prairie 77, Lamar 7

Southwest 36, South San Antonio 10

Springtown 48, Eastern Hills 14

Stafford 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 27

Stockdale 42, Dilley 14

Stony Point 49, Manor 14

Stratford 47, Jersey Village 14

Sunnyvale 48, Ferris 30

Sweetwater 69, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 0

Taylor 63, Northeast 0

Terry 41, Lee 21

The Colony 29, Burleson 19

Tomball 34, Klein Oak 13

Trinity 55, Timber Creek 17

Troup 60, Winona 0

Tyler 66, Cleburne 30

Van 49, Spring Hill 26

Vandegrift 46, Cedar Ridge 6

Vernon 64, Boyd 19

Veterans Memorial 28, Harlingen South 14

Vista Ridge 42, McNeil 38

Wakeland 45, Heritage 0

Wall 63, Merkel 13

Waltrip 44, Galena Park 37

Washington Massillon 45, Cornerstone Christian 21

Weiss 50, Hays 8

Weslaco East 20, Rivera 0

West Brook 37, Sterling 7

West Fork 34, Nederland 25

West Mesquite 70, Adams 3

West Orange-Stark 33, Jasper 0

West Oso 34, Aransas Pass 24

West Plains 39, Canyon 10

West Rusk 28, New Diana 21

Westwood 56, Crockett 35

Wheatley 40, Furr 13

Whitney 34, Grandview 7

Whitesboro 62, Madison 33

Willis 42, New Caney 7

Winnsboro 49, Eustace 7

Worthing 28, Washington 0

Yoakum 48, Hempstead 13

Ysleta 55, Fabens 8

