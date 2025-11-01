Texas high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.
A&M Consolidated 45, Hays 13
Abilene 42, Monterey 34
Alba-Golden 12, Pewitt 45
Albany 34, Roscoe 0
Alamo Heights 77, Tivy 35
Aledo 73, Azle 0
Allen 63, Boyd 0
Amarillo 58, Lubbock 13
Andress 42, El Paso 14
Angleton 40, La Porte 42
Arlington 49, Grand Prairie 7
Arp 54, New Diana 9
Axtell 49, Bosqueville 7
Beckville 20, Union Grove 17
Benjamin Davis 6, Westfield 0
Bishop 14, Raymondville 56
Blue Ridge 47, Callisburg 34
Blooming Grove 50, Rice 14
Boerne-Champion 45, Wagner 22
Boswell 44, Weatherford 35
Brackett 41, Center Point 3
Brady 20, Tolar 14
Brandeis 55, Roosevelt 20
Brazoswood 21, Clear Creek 17
Bremond 62, Hubbard 6
Brennan 35, Taft 28
Burleson 27, Colleyville Heritage 29
Byron Nelson 42, Bell 3
Canadian 65, Dimmitt 14
Canutillo 56, Horizon 0
Canyon 41, Hereford 0
Carroll 42, Ray 21
Cayuga 38, Kerens 7
Cedar Creek 35, Lehman 28
Cedar Hill 42, Horn 31
Cedar Park 46, Leander 7
Centerville 45, Normangee 6
Central Catholic 31, St. Pius X 12
Chilton 63, Wortham 0
Cisco 35, Anson 14
City View 53, Millsap 14
Clarendon 56, Memphis 7
Clear Springs 14, Deer Park 13
Clemens 28, East Central 6
Clifton 56, Dublin 7
Coahoma 42, Stanton 0
Cole 36, Poteet 34
Coleman 26, Ballinger 19
College Station 35, Weiss 31
Colleyville Heritage 29, Burleson 27
Collinsville 28, Muenster 49
Colmesneil 42, Evadale 28
Columbus 35, Hallettsville 21
Comanche 54, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 12
Commerce 71, Rains 6
Cooper 42, Abilene Wylie 35
Coppell 35, Flower Mound 0
Cotulla 26, Dilley 14
Crandall 13, Terrell 63
Crane 42, Alpine 21
Crawford 57, Bruceville-Eddy 8
Crosbyton 43, Ralls 12
Crosby 49, Porter 14
Crystal City 32, Lytle 29
Cumby 38, Maud 36
Cypress Falls 37, Cy-Fair 21
Cypress Ranch 23, Bridgeland 14
Dallas Jesuit 45, Berkner 28
Dalhart 31, Bushland 7
Dawson 27, Rio Vista 21
Dayton 37, West Fork 31
De Kalb 50, Queen City 6
De Leon 60, Bangs 20
Del Valle 65, Burges 19
Denton 43, Granbury 19
Denver City 65, Kermit 19
DeSoto 56, Skyline 0
Detroit 24, Clarksville 22
Deweyville 2, Sabine Pass 0
Diboll 27, Crockett 20
Dickinson 51, Clear Falls 17
Duncanville 34, Mesquite 7
Eagle Pass 45, United South 24
Early 74, Eastland 0
East Bernard 28, Industrial 7
Edcouch-Elsa 27, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 17
Edgewood 61, Chisum 14
Edna 40, West Oso 6
Elkhart 45, Winona 21
Era 41, Chico 6
Fairfield 42, Westwood 21
Falls City 49, Yorktown 22
Florence 8, Randolph 55
Frankston 52, Crossroads 0
Franklin 79, Cameron Yoe 20
Friona 76, Tulia 38
Ganado 62, Bloomington 6
Garrison 30, Timpson 14
George Ranch 28, Alief Taylor 24
George West 41, Hebbronville 0
Georgetown 50, Lake Belton 40
Gladewater 34, Atlanta 18
Glenn 42, Chaparral 20
Goliad 42, Aransas Pass 0
Goldthwaite 61, Meridian 0
Grand Saline 35, Prairiland 12
Grandview 49, West 30
Grape Creek 35, Merkel 14
Grapevine 59, Argyle 9
Gregory-Portland 60, Miller 27
Groveton 33, Hearne 18
Gunter 63, S & S Consolidated 8
Guyer 47, Lewisville 21
Hamilton 35, Hico 14
Hamlin 43, Cross Plains 18
Hardin 41, Coldspring-Oakhurst 7
Harker Heights 28, Shoemaker 10
Harlan 49, Warren 7
Harlandale 21, Veterans Memorial 20
Harleton 59, Ore City 10
Hawkins 56, Big Sandy 20
Hawley 64, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0
Hebron 42, Braswell 7
Henrietta 55, Holliday 34
Highland Park 56, Centennial 14
Honey Grove 35, Cooper 22
Hooks 39, Redwater 13
Houston 48, Highlands 24
Huntsville 35, Nederland 21
Idalou 41, Slaton 6
Ingram Moore 39, Luling 0
Iola 50, Bartlett 15
Iowa Colony 51, Terry 0
Iraan 66, Van Horn 0
Italy 2, Itasca 0
Jacksboro 61, Valley View 0
Jefferson 32, Brackenridge 29
Jim Ned 41, Clyde 34
Joaquin 34, Shelbyville 10
Johnson 17, Judson 10
Joshua 48, Cleburne 12
Jourdanton 28, Hondo 26
Junction 69, La Pryor 0
Karnes City 28, Nixon-Smiley 21
Kaufman 35, Greenville 14
Kirbyville 45, Buna 21
Klein Collins 41, Klein Forest 8
Kountze 42, New Waverly 28
La Porte 42, Angleton 40
La Villa 2, Bruni 0
Lake Ridge 56, Mansfield Legacy 21
Lake Travis 48, Akins 0
Lamesa 56, Brownfield 0
Lancaster 21, Waxahachie 38
Leon 40, Corrigan-Camden 14
Leonard 29, Bells 22
Lexington 54, Comfort 0
Liberty-Eylau 35, Jefferson 12
Little Elm 24, Marcus 26
Little River Academy 56, McGregor 49
Littlefield 49, Roosevelt 28
Llano 44, Marion 27
Lone Oak 28, Harmony 14
London 41, Palacios 13
Los Fresnos 35, Harlingen 28
Lovelady 35, Cushing 0
Lovejoy 35, Denison 28
Lufkin 31, Beaumont United 16
MacArthur 58, Irving 10
Madison 49, Waltrip 26
Magnolia 45, Magnolia West 12
Malakoff 38, Mt. Vernon 27
Mansfield Timberview 55, The Colony 6
Manvel 38, Dawson 31
Marcus 26, Little Elm 24
Marshall 47, Hallsville 17
Mart 42, Frost 7
Martin 34, Cigarroa 13
Mason 45, Johnson City LBJ 13
Maypearl 43, Mexia 21
McCallum 63, Austin Navarro 0
McCamey 42, Sterling City 6
McDade 49, Somerville 6
Medina Valley 45, Del Rio 7
Memorial 49, Plainview 22
Mercedes 69, Porter 0
Midlothian 46, Red Oak 10
Midlothian Heritage 48, Corsicana 10
Midway 49, Bryan 10
Mildred 28, Carlisle 21
Miles 38, Winters 24
Mineola 51, Eustace 6
Moody 28, Riesel 6
Mt. Pleasant 48, Nacogdoches 21
Muenster 49, Collinsville 28
Munday 23, Seymour 14
New Boston 41, Hughes Springs 16
New Braunfels 49, Seguin 0
New Caney 56, Cleveland 0
New Home 29, New Deal 7
Nimitz 34, Spring 14
North Shore 42, King 27
Oak Ridge 48, Caney Creek 14
Orange Grove 41, Mathis 6
Orangefield 56, East Chambers 28
Ozona 46, Forsan 40
Paetow 44, Katy Taylor 30
Palmer 62, Madison 32
Palo Duro 48, Legacy 14
Panhandle 67, Highland Park 6
Paradise 20, Ponder 14
Peaster 36, Boyd 7
Pebble Hills 19, Eastlake 14
Permian 38, Frenship 25
Petrolia 50, Archer City 24
Pettus 56, Charlotte 14
Pewitt 45, Alba-Golden 12
Pflugerville Connally 49, Elgin 7
Pieper 53, Victoria East 19
Pilot Point 45, Whitesboro 20
Plains 20, Smyer 6
Plano 21, Prosper Rock Hill 16
Plano East 20, McKinney 13
Port Arthur Memorial 63, Sterling 13
Port Neches-Groves 46, Montgomery 38
Post 62, Floydada 0
Poth 81, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6
Quanah 46, Shamrock 6
Randolph 55, Florence 8
Randle 61, Santa Fe 7
Raymondville 56, Bishop 14
Reagan 38, Clark 14
Reagan County 38, Colorado 14
Refugio 61, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Rice Consolidated 26, Van Vleck 22
Rio Hondo 48, Santa Gertrudis Academy 11
Rivercrest 31, Boles 28
Rockwall-Heath 47, Rockwall 41
Rogers 55, Thrall 35
Ropes 51, Seagraves 21
Rosebud-Lott 42, Marlin 17
Round Rock 66, Stony Point 38
Rouse 24, East View 21
Rowlett 28, North Garland 17
Sachse 28, Naaman Forest 19
Sam Houston 48, Highlands 24
San Angelo Central 35, Odessa 32
San Diego 34, Falfurrias 32
San Saba 34, Holland 0
Santa Maria 56, Three Rivers 29
Santa Rosa 59, Monte Alto 0
Schulenburg 49, Danbury 6
Seven Lakes 38, Mayde Creek 28
Shallowater 56, River Road 0
Sharyland 42, Sharyland Pioneer 7
Sharpstown 42, Austin 16
Shiner 54, Louise 6
Sonora 38, Christoval 14
South Grand Prairie 30, Haltom 6
Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 3
Spring Woods 28, Sterling 13
Stamford 60, Olney 14
Steele 49, Canyon 7
Stockdale 61, Natalia 34
Stratford 37, Cypress Ridge 21
Stratford 42, Vega 0
Sudan 56, Morton 28
Summer Creek 58, Kingwood 17
Sundown 16, Tahoka 15
Sunray 33, Sanford-Fritch 26
Sunset 44, Adams 37
Sweetwater 44, Breckenridge 0
Tatum 50, White Oak 49
Teague 50, Huntington 0
Terrell 63, Crandall 13
Texas 56, Jacksonville 0
The Woodlands 59, Conroe 10
Thorndale 33, Harper 12
Tidehaven 40, Boling 6
Timber Creek 13, Eaton 8
Tioga 50, Wolfe City 44
Tom Bean 56, Trenton 0
Trinity 21, Anderson-Shiro 20
Trinity 53, Northwest 14
Trinity Christian Leadership 44, Scurry-Rosser 14
Troy 45, Rockdale 26
United 42, Laredo LBJ 10
University 42, Brenham 14
Vandegrift 43, Round Rock Westwood 0
Vela 16, Palmview 12
Vernon 28, Iowa Park 14
Veterans Memorial 40, Roma 14
Wakeland 35, Sherman 13
Walnut Grove 38, Melissa 35
Waskom 34, Elysian Fields 21
Waxahachie 38, Lancaster 21
Weimar 21, Flatonia 7
Weslaco 23, Edinburg 5
West Brook 37, Ball 18
West Mesquite 35, Newman Smith 12
West Rusk 49, Buffalo 31
West Sabine 45, West Hardin 7
West Texas 21, Spearman 19
Westlake 65, Del Valle 7
Westside 49, Chavez 0
Wheeler 13, Wellington 0
Whitewright 40, Nocona 30
Whitney 52, Groesbeck 7
Willis 31, Grand Oaks 17
Windthorst 66, Electra 0
Wink 47, Eldorado 8
Wylie East 17, Garland 3
Yoakum 30, Hitchcock 26