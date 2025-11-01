High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 10 of Texas high school football

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.

A&M Consolidated 45, Hays 13

Abilene 42, Monterey 34

Alba-Golden 12, Pewitt 45

Albany 34, Roscoe 0

Alamo Heights 77, Tivy 35

Aledo 73, Azle 0

Allen 63, Boyd 0

Amarillo 58, Lubbock 13

Andress 42, El Paso 14

Angleton 40, La Porte 42

Arlington 49, Grand Prairie 7

Arp 54, New Diana 9

Axtell 49, Bosqueville 7

Beckville 20, Union Grove 17

Benjamin Davis 6, Westfield 0

Bishop 14, Raymondville 56

Blue Ridge 47, Callisburg 34

Blooming Grove 50, Rice 14

Boerne-Champion 45, Wagner 22

Boswell 44, Weatherford 35

Brackett 41, Center Point 3

Brady 20, Tolar 14

Brandeis 55, Roosevelt 20

Brazoswood 21, Clear Creek 17

Bremond 62, Hubbard 6

Brennan 35, Taft 28

Burleson 27, Colleyville Heritage 29

Byron Nelson 42, Bell 3

Canadian 65, Dimmitt 14

Canutillo 56, Horizon 0

Canyon 41, Hereford 0

Carroll 42, Ray 21

Cayuga 38, Kerens 7

Cedar Creek 35, Lehman 28

Cedar Hill 42, Horn 31

Cedar Park 46, Leander 7

Centerville 45, Normangee 6

Central Catholic 31, St. Pius X 12

Chilton 63, Wortham 0

Cisco 35, Anson 14

City View 53, Millsap 14

Clarendon 56, Memphis 7

Clear Springs 14, Deer Park 13

Clemens 28, East Central 6

Clifton 56, Dublin 7

Coahoma 42, Stanton 0

Cole 36, Poteet 34

Coleman 26, Ballinger 19

College Station 35, Weiss 31

Colleyville Heritage 29, Burleson 27

Collinsville 28, Muenster 49

Colmesneil 42, Evadale 28

Columbus 35, Hallettsville 21

Comanche 54, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 12

Commerce 71, Rains 6

Cooper 42, Abilene Wylie 35

Coppell 35, Flower Mound 0

Cotulla 26, Dilley 14

Crandall 13, Terrell 63

Crane 42, Alpine 21

Crawford 57, Bruceville-Eddy 8

Crosbyton 43, Ralls 12

Crosby 49, Porter 14

Crystal City 32, Lytle 29

Cumby 38, Maud 36

Cypress Falls 37, Cy-Fair 21

Cypress Ranch 23, Bridgeland 14

Dallas Jesuit 45, Berkner 28

Dalhart 31, Bushland 7

Dawson 27, Rio Vista 21

Dayton 37, West Fork 31

De Kalb 50, Queen City 6

De Leon 60, Bangs 20

Del Valle 65, Burges 19

Denton 43, Granbury 19

Denver City 65, Kermit 19

DeSoto 56, Skyline 0

Detroit 24, Clarksville 22

Deweyville 2, Sabine Pass 0

Diboll 27, Crockett 20

Dickinson 51, Clear Falls 17

Duncanville 34, Mesquite 7

Eagle Pass 45, United South 24

Early 74, Eastland 0

East Bernard 28, Industrial 7

Edcouch-Elsa 27, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 17

Edgewood 61, Chisum 14

Edna 40, West Oso 6

Elkhart 45, Winona 21

Era 41, Chico 6

Fairfield 42, Westwood 21

Falls City 49, Yorktown 22

Florence 8, Randolph 55

Frankston 52, Crossroads 0

Franklin 79, Cameron Yoe 20

Friona 76, Tulia 38

Ganado 62, Bloomington 6

Garrison 30, Timpson 14

George Ranch 28, Alief Taylor 24

George West 41, Hebbronville 0

Georgetown 50, Lake Belton 40

Gladewater 34, Atlanta 18

Glenn 42, Chaparral 20

Goliad 42, Aransas Pass 0

Goldthwaite 61, Meridian 0

Grand Saline 35, Prairiland 12

Grandview 49, West 30

Grape Creek 35, Merkel 14

Grapevine 59, Argyle 9

Gregory-Portland 60, Miller 27

Groveton 33, Hearne 18

Gunter 63, S & S Consolidated 8

Guyer 47, Lewisville 21

Hamilton 35, Hico 14

Hamlin 43, Cross Plains 18

Hardin 41, Coldspring-Oakhurst 7

Harker Heights 28, Shoemaker 10

Harlan 49, Warren 7

Harlandale 21, Veterans Memorial 20

Harleton 59, Ore City 10

Hawkins 56, Big Sandy 20

Hawley 64, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0

Hebron 42, Braswell 7

Henrietta 55, Holliday 34

Highland Park 56, Centennial 14

Honey Grove 35, Cooper 22

Hooks 39, Redwater 13

Houston 48, Highlands 24

Huntsville 35, Nederland 21

Idalou 41, Slaton 6

Ingram Moore 39, Luling 0

Iola 50, Bartlett 15

Iowa Colony 51, Terry 0

Iraan 66, Van Horn 0

Italy 2, Itasca 0

Jacksboro 61, Valley View 0

Jefferson 32, Brackenridge 29

Jim Ned 41, Clyde 34

Joaquin 34, Shelbyville 10

Johnson 17, Judson 10

Joshua 48, Cleburne 12

Jourdanton 28, Hondo 26

Junction 69, La Pryor 0

Karnes City 28, Nixon-Smiley 21

Kaufman 35, Greenville 14

Kirbyville 45, Buna 21

Klein Collins 41, Klein Forest 8

Kountze 42, New Waverly 28

La Porte 42, Angleton 40

La Villa 2, Bruni 0

Lake Ridge 56, Mansfield Legacy 21

Lake Travis 48, Akins 0

Lamesa 56, Brownfield 0

Lancaster 21, Waxahachie 38

Leon 40, Corrigan-Camden 14

Leonard 29, Bells 22

Lexington 54, Comfort 0

Liberty-Eylau 35, Jefferson 12

Little Elm 24, Marcus 26

Little River Academy 56, McGregor 49

Littlefield 49, Roosevelt 28

Llano 44, Marion 27

Lone Oak 28, Harmony 14

London 41, Palacios 13

Los Fresnos 35, Harlingen 28

Lovelady 35, Cushing 0

Lovejoy 35, Denison 28

Lufkin 31, Beaumont United 16

MacArthur 58, Irving 10

Madison 49, Waltrip 26

Magnolia 45, Magnolia West 12

Malakoff 38, Mt. Vernon 27

Mansfield Timberview 55, The Colony 6

Manvel 38, Dawson 31

Marcus 26, Little Elm 24

Marshall 47, Hallsville 17

Mart 42, Frost 7

Martin 34, Cigarroa 13

Mason 45, Johnson City LBJ 13

Maypearl 43, Mexia 21

McCallum 63, Austin Navarro 0

McCamey 42, Sterling City 6

McDade 49, Somerville 6

Medina Valley 45, Del Rio 7

Memorial 49, Plainview 22

Mercedes 69, Porter 0

Midlothian 46, Red Oak 10

Midlothian Heritage 48, Corsicana 10

Midway 49, Bryan 10

Mildred 28, Carlisle 21

Miles 38, Winters 24

Mineola 51, Eustace 6

Moody 28, Riesel 6

Mt. Pleasant 48, Nacogdoches 21

Muenster 49, Collinsville 28

Munday 23, Seymour 14

New Boston 41, Hughes Springs 16

New Braunfels 49, Seguin 0

New Caney 56, Cleveland 0

New Home 29, New Deal 7

Nimitz 34, Spring 14

North Shore 42, King 27

Oak Ridge 48, Caney Creek 14

Orange Grove 41, Mathis 6

Orangefield 56, East Chambers 28

Ozona 46, Forsan 40

Paetow 44, Katy Taylor 30

Palmer 62, Madison 32

Palo Duro 48, Legacy 14

Panhandle 67, Highland Park 6

Paradise 20, Ponder 14

Peaster 36, Boyd 7

Pebble Hills 19, Eastlake 14

Permian 38, Frenship 25

Petrolia 50, Archer City 24

Pettus 56, Charlotte 14

Pewitt 45, Alba-Golden 12

Pflugerville Connally 49, Elgin 7

Pieper 53, Victoria East 19

Pilot Point 45, Whitesboro 20

Plains 20, Smyer 6

Plano 21, Prosper Rock Hill 16

Plano East 20, McKinney 13

Port Arthur Memorial 63, Sterling 13

Port Neches-Groves 46, Montgomery 38

Post 62, Floydada 0

Poth 81, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6

Quanah 46, Shamrock 6

Randolph 55, Florence 8

Randle 61, Santa Fe 7

Raymondville 56, Bishop 14

Reagan 38, Clark 14

Reagan County 38, Colorado 14

Refugio 61, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Rice Consolidated 26, Van Vleck 22

Rio Hondo 48, Santa Gertrudis Academy 11

Rivercrest 31, Boles 28

Rockwall-Heath 47, Rockwall 41

Rogers 55, Thrall 35

Ropes 51, Seagraves 21

Rosebud-Lott 42, Marlin 17

Round Rock 66, Stony Point 38

Rouse 24, East View 21

Rowlett 28, North Garland 17

Sachse 28, Naaman Forest 19

Sam Houston 48, Highlands 24

San Angelo Central 35, Odessa 32

San Diego 34, Falfurrias 32

San Saba 34, Holland 0

Santa Maria 56, Three Rivers 29

Santa Rosa 59, Monte Alto 0

Schulenburg 49, Danbury 6

Seven Lakes 38, Mayde Creek 28

Shallowater 56, River Road 0

Sharyland 42, Sharyland Pioneer 7

Sharpstown 42, Austin 16

Shiner 54, Louise 6

Sonora 38, Christoval 14

South Grand Prairie 30, Haltom 6

Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 3

Spring Woods 28, Sterling 13

Stamford 60, Olney 14

Steele 49, Canyon 7

Stockdale 61, Natalia 34

Stratford 37, Cypress Ridge 21

Stratford 42, Vega 0

Sudan 56, Morton 28

Summer Creek 58, Kingwood 17

Sundown 16, Tahoka 15

Sunray 33, Sanford-Fritch 26

Sunset 44, Adams 37

Sweetwater 44, Breckenridge 0

Tatum 50, White Oak 49

Teague 50, Huntington 0

Terrell 63, Crandall 13

Texas 56, Jacksonville 0

The Woodlands 59, Conroe 10

Thorndale 33, Harper 12

Tidehaven 40, Boling 6

Timber Creek 13, Eaton 8

Tioga 50, Wolfe City 44

Tom Bean 56, Trenton 0

Trinity 21, Anderson-Shiro 20

Trinity 53, Northwest 14

Trinity Christian Leadership 44, Scurry-Rosser 14

Troy 45, Rockdale 26

United 42, Laredo LBJ 10

University 42, Brenham 14

Vandegrift 43, Round Rock Westwood 0

Vela 16, Palmview 12

Vernon 28, Iowa Park 14

Veterans Memorial 40, Roma 14

Wakeland 35, Sherman 13

Walnut Grove 38, Melissa 35

Waskom 34, Elysian Fields 21

Waxahachie 38, Lancaster 21

Weimar 21, Flatonia 7

Weslaco 23, Edinburg 5

West Brook 37, Ball 18

West Mesquite 35, Newman Smith 12

West Rusk 49, Buffalo 31

West Sabine 45, West Hardin 7

West Texas 21, Spearman 19

Westlake 65, Del Valle 7

Westside 49, Chavez 0

Wheeler 13, Wellington 0

Whitewright 40, Nocona 30

Whitney 52, Groesbeck 7

Willis 31, Grand Oaks 17

Windthorst 66, Electra 0

Wink 47, Eldorado 8

Wylie East 17, Garland 3

Yoakum 30, Hitchcock 26

