Texas High School Football Games Rescheduled Due To Weather Forecast

With storms in the forecast Friday night, many teams shifting games from Friday to Thursday

Cody Thorn

With expected storms on Friday night in the Dallas area, schools are moving games up a day to avoid delays or postponements.
Friday Night Lights in some towns will be Thursday Night Lights in Week 9.

Multiple schools throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area were moving games, times and locations due to storms coming to the area Friday night, Oct. 24.

Here’s a rundown of changes:

Friday to Thursday

Mesquite Horn at Duncanville, 7 p.m. 

Crowley at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m. 

Mansfield Timberview at Grapevine, 7 p.m. 

North Crowley at Saginaw Boswell, 7 p.m.

Frisco Heritage at Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m., Toyota Stadium

Haltom at Arlington James Bowie, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium

Arlington at Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m., Maverick Stadium

MCKinney vs. McKinney Boyd, 7 p.m., McKinney ISD Stadium

Celina at Paris, 7 p.m. 

Denton Guyer at Little Elm, 7 p.m. 

Keller Fossil Ridge at Fort Worth Brewer, 7 p.m. 

Graham at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m. 

West Mesquite at Carrollton Creekview, 2 p.m. 

Peaster at Ponder, 7 p.m. 

Cedar Hill at DeSoto, 7 p.m. 

Coriscana at Kaufman, 7 p.m.

Lake Worth at Fort Worth Castleberry, 7 p.m. 

Aledo at North Richland Hills Richland, 7 p.m. 

Mesquite Poteet at Midlothian Heritage, 7 p.m. 

Cleburne at Dallas Highland Park, 7 p.m. 

Ennis at Crandall, 7 p.m. 

Argyle at Burleson, 7 p.m. 

Coppell at Denton Braswell, 7 p.m. 

Santo at Muenster, 7 p.m. 

Denison at Anna, 7 p.m. 

Aubrey at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m. 

Eagle Mountain at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Bonham at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m.

Era at Collinsville, 7 p.m. 

Palmer at Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 7 p.m. 

Malakoff at Emory Rains, 7 p.m. 

Irving Ranchview at Kennedale, 7 p.m. 

Bells at S&S Consolidated, 7 p.m. 

Prosper Walnut Grove at Lucas Lovejoy, 7:30 p.m.

Plano Prestonwood Christian at Dallas Parish Episcopal, 7:30 p.m. 

Midland Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m. 

Carrollton Hebron at Lewisville, 7 p.m. 

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 7 p.m. 

Denton Billy Ryan at Denton, 7 p.m., C.H. Collins Athletic Complex

Gainesville at Krum, 7 p.m. 

Sulphur Springs at Community, 7:30 p.m. 

Flower Mound at Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus, 7 p.m. 

Friday Changes

Colleyville Heritage at Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m., now at Vernon Newsom Stadium instead of RL Anderson Stadium

Frisco Lone Star vs. Frisco Wakeland, 8 p.m., The Star 

*This list will be updated if more changes happen

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

