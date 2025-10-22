Texas High School Football Games Rescheduled Due To Weather Forecast
Friday Night Lights in some towns will be Thursday Night Lights in Week 9.
Multiple schools throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area were moving games, times and locations due to storms coming to the area Friday night, Oct. 24.
Here’s a rundown of changes:
Friday to Thursday
Mesquite Horn at Duncanville, 7 p.m.
Crowley at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m.
Mansfield Timberview at Grapevine, 7 p.m.
North Crowley at Saginaw Boswell, 7 p.m.
Frisco Heritage at Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m., Toyota Stadium
Haltom at Arlington James Bowie, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium
Arlington at Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m., Maverick Stadium
MCKinney vs. McKinney Boyd, 7 p.m., McKinney ISD Stadium
Celina at Paris, 7 p.m.
Denton Guyer at Little Elm, 7 p.m.
Keller Fossil Ridge at Fort Worth Brewer, 7 p.m.
Graham at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m.
West Mesquite at Carrollton Creekview, 2 p.m.
Peaster at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Cedar Hill at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Coriscana at Kaufman, 7 p.m.
Lake Worth at Fort Worth Castleberry, 7 p.m.
Aledo at North Richland Hills Richland, 7 p.m.
Mesquite Poteet at Midlothian Heritage, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Dallas Highland Park, 7 p.m.
Ennis at Crandall, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Burleson, 7 p.m.
Coppell at Denton Braswell, 7 p.m.
Santo at Muenster, 7 p.m.
Denison at Anna, 7 p.m.
Aubrey at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Eagle Mountain at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Bonham at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m.
Era at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Palmer at Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 7 p.m.
Malakoff at Emory Rains, 7 p.m.
Irving Ranchview at Kennedale, 7 p.m.
Bells at S&S Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Prosper Walnut Grove at Lucas Lovejoy, 7:30 p.m.
Plano Prestonwood Christian at Dallas Parish Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.
Carrollton Hebron at Lewisville, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 7 p.m.
Denton Billy Ryan at Denton, 7 p.m., C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Gainesville at Krum, 7 p.m.
Sulphur Springs at Community, 7:30 p.m.
Flower Mound at Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus, 7 p.m.
Friday Changes
Colleyville Heritage at Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m., now at Vernon Newsom Stadium instead of RL Anderson Stadium
Frisco Lone Star vs. Frisco Wakeland, 8 p.m., The Star